Kemi Badenoch in the last days of Sunak’s government [ CREDIT Wikimedia]

The most significant and most ominous development of our times is the collapse of the law-abiding, pro-democracy centre-right.

Anyone who looks at the fascistic MAGA movement in the United States ought to wish moderate conservatives well in their struggle against the radical right, even if we opposed the actual Conservative party all our adult lives.

The only problem with this generous thought is that the actual Conservative party does not want our good wishes. It has no desire to oppose the radical right. Instead, wants to be the radical right.

Consider the position of Kemi Badenoch, its leader. A host of figures from the Boris Johnson era have decamped to Nigel Farage’s Reform: Robert Jenrick, Suella Braverman, Nadine Dorries, Nadhim Zahawi, Lee Anderson and Danny Kruger – the mad, the bad, and the sad; the treacherous and the indecorous.

Her party was purging itself. Surely Badenoch would seize the opportunity to reclaim the centre ground and appeal to all those people who have abandoned the Tories for the Liberal Democrats.

Support for the party has collapsed to the lowest level in history. Reform looks as if it will supplant the Conservatives on the right.

The Times, whose yearning for a vanished Conservative party makes it read like a scroll unearthed in an archaeological dig, is on its knees begging her to reassert traditional Toryism

She has no intention of listening.

Speaking yesterday Badenoch denounced Farage – but not for his policies.

“Every time we have the government on the ropes, what does Reform UK do? They distract from the work we are doing by pulling silly stunts. Punching us from behind and letting Labour off the hook.. They don’t know how to fix any of it, yet they attack the people who do. Not because they disagree with our policies, but because they want to destroy the Conservative Party.”

File the last line in your memory. The Conservative party leader says she has no disagreement with Farage. Their competition is a jockeying for position between politicos on the make, not an ideological fight.

They are all radical right now. And that is because they are all failures now – though they would rather die than admit it.

The media has hugely underestimated the failure of conservatism in the 21st century.

I blame the right-wing bias of much of what we used to call Fleet Street and the reluctance of broadcast journalists to talk about the sweep of history rather than this morning’s gossip.

Stare hard at Badenoch, Farage, and Jenrick, however, and you see men and women engaged in frantic displacement activity. They would rather go to the extreme than admit to their supporters – and quite probably to themselves – that their own actions led their country to ruin.

Look at the world since 2010 and grasp the scale of their failure.

Because David Cameron and George Osborne were not prepared to raise taxes on the middle-class and wealthy to pay for the costs of the 2008 financial crisis, public spending took the burden of their austerity programme. The result was the enfeeblement of the British state.

The best way to see the Brexit fiasco that followed is as an attempt to keep the right in power by unleashing nationalism. So deranged did it turn out to be that not a single European far-right party from Hungary to Spain is campaigning to follow suit. The result of leaving the EU has been an estimated 6% to 8%, drop in GDP.

Then Liz Truss came to power as a Ronald Reagan tribute act. The last gasp of the last Conservative government was an attempt to vindicate nineteenth-hole golf club economics by pretending that tax cuts for the rich would pay for themselves. The result was the biggest financial crisis since 2008.

Spending cuts, nationalism, tax cuts, these are the household gods of conservatism —and all the gods failed.

The result of their failure and of Covid was that the tax burden shot up and immigration shot up with it as we imported workers to raise GDP.

I know the smart thing to do is to despise people who actually believed Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Nigel Farage. But I have every sympathy with those who voted for Brexit because they were assured that immigration would come down, only to discover that it would do nothing of the sort.

In a democracy, you blame the leaders not the led.

Therefore, you should have absolutely no sympathy with the leaders of Brexit in politics and journalism who sold the electorate a false bill of goods, and even now will not admit their mistake.

In an important piece the left-wing economist Chris Dillow adds to my list of failures the argument that the centre-right died because it could not deliver the basics of old-fashioned conservatism: rising living standards and affordable homes.

In fairness to her, Kemi Badenoch recognises this. She has written (pdf) that a “bureaucratic class” is holding back growth by strangling the economy with red tape and by diverting talent and effort away from entrepreneurship towards that bureaucracy. That could be the start of a viable centre-right economic policy.

But, she adds, “too many in our party think that the bureaucratic class and their demands should not be confronted.”

As Dillow says, Badenoch is merely capturing a centre-right dilemma she cannot resolve.

“Raising economic growth today requires an attack upon the sort of professional, high-earning people who were once traditional Tory voters. These aren’t only the lawyers, senior civil servants and HR managers in Badenoch’s “bureaucratic class.” They’re also accountants who’d lose out from tax simplification; owners of expensive houses who don’t want building near them; bosses of monopolistic firms who don’t want more competition; property owners who don’t want taxes to shift from incomes to land; or financiers who do very nicely from the low interest rates that accompany stagnation.”

Can you see that happening? Tories taking on rich pensioners and accountants?

Come on. They would rather imitate Farage and attack human rights and measures to prevent climate change than attempt even the smallest reckoning with their own epic failures.

