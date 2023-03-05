Greetings,

The image of media owners as puppet masters is baked into the paranoid imagination. A part of the left in the UK, US, and Australia blames Rupert Murdoch for poisoning minds. A part of the right in the UK thinks the BBC has the power to turn ordinary people into woke progressives. And the default position of much of the US right is to blame “the media” for its failures, which is a joke because Fox News, the most successful cable news service in the country, will do anything to please conservatives, even when everyone from its proprietor, Rupert Murdoch, through its star presenters, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, to its frightened news reporters knows they are peddling fake news.

Dominion, a harmless company that manufactures voting machines, collected internal Fox News messages for its £1.6 billion defamation action against the station. They show that Murdoch is not a puppet master pulling his viewers’ strings. Rather, he is a puppet jerked into threatening the integrity of the American republic by the demands of his audience.

This scenario is more frightening than any conspiracy theory. It is comforting to believe that a cabal of sinister men manipulate the news to enhance their power. All we need to do is to expose and remove a handful of people. The case of Fox, however, is not about the elite manufacturing consent for stories that suit their interests, but about millions who want to be lied to, demand to be lied to, and are willing to punish their supposed manipulators if they do not lie to them.

Liberals may find it hard to believe but proper news journalists worked for the network. Carlson, Hannity and the rest of the commentators might blether whatever dogmatic drivel came into their heads, but the reporters tried to tell it straight. As public officials counted the votes of the November 2020 US presidential election, the newsroom predicted that Joe Biden would win Arizona – as indeed he did.

“Within minutes of the 11:20 pm Arizona call, Fox News SVP and Managing Editor of the Washington Bureau, Bill Sammon, received an angry text from a member of Trump's team claiming it was WAY too soon to be calling Arizona,” Dominion’s filing reveals.

Fox’s audience went wild. Panicked managers heard chants from their paying customers of “Fox News sucks”.

Tucker Carlson warned his producer that viewers could switch to alternative right-wing channels. “Do the executives understand how much credibility and trust we've lost with our audience? We're playing with fire, for real an alternative like Newsmax could be devastating to us.”

The court documents show that Murdoch discussed whether Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham should say some version of “the election is over and Joe Biden won.” Murdoch said he believed that an unambiguous statement from Fox that Biden had won an honest contest “would go a long way to stop the Trump myth that the election was stolen.”

Murdoch’s underlings told him his stars agreed that Trump’s claim that Biden had stolen the election was a lie – “privately they are all there”. But “we need to be careful about using the shows and pissing off the viewers”. In his deposition, Murdoch broke all the rules of power and said the quiet part out loud. Pissing off viewers was a terrible business decision. Fox is one of the most profitable parts of the Murdoch family business, earning $1.8bn of operating income in 2020. The central factor in his decision-making “is not red or blue,” Murdoch said as he thought about his profits, “it is green”

Mendacity, like celebrity, is a mask that eats into the face. So deep did Fox news presenters bury the knowledge that Trump’s claims were dangerous fantasies they appeared genuinely outraged when their colleagues told the truth.

When a brave Fox News journalist named Jacqui Heinrich dared to point out that there was no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised, the Dominion filing shows that Carlson flew into a rage. “Please get her fired. Seriously What the fuck? Actually shocked. It needs to stop Immediately, like tonight. It's measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down.”

Dominion is suing for a staggering sum because Fox gave a platform to Rudy Giuliani, and a far-right lawyer named Sidney Powell, who was so mad even Trump dropped her. They claimed that Dominion had stolen the election with the aid of voting machines designed in Venezuela (the company was originally Canadian and then moved to Colorado) to help the (long dead) Hugo Chavez steal elections. Dominion did not stop there, they continued. It bribed US election officials to ensure that they worked against Trump.

Powell may have strained even Trump’s credulity when she backed up her allegations against Dominion with the testimony of “a woman claiming to be a decapitated time-traveller”.

Perhaps understandably, Fox News anchors and executives privately described Powell and Giuliani as “nuts” and “crazy,” but continued to give them airtime nevertheless.

Rather than lose viewers to Newsmax and other rivals in the political-entertainment complex, Fox fed the myth that Biden stole the election and minimised the 6 January attack on Congress by Trump supporters.

Reading the Dominion brief, I remembered that the American Republic is not the only democracy Fox News threatens. Fox is the West’s largest manufacturer of pro-Putin propaganda. Moscow shows its admiration for Tucker Carlson’s efforts on its behalf by awarding him a YouTube channel and quoting him on state news

If we could see the private messages about the station’s determination to lick Putin’s boots, would we discover that Carlson privately “just hates this shit” as the Dominion filing shows he just hated “the shit” he spread about the 2020 election? Would we find that Rupert Murdoch agreed, but preferred to keep his eye on the “green” of the dollar rather than the red of Ukrainian blood? Is Fox once more making a breath-takingly cynical decision to collect money from the frighteningly large number of viewers who believe that Putin is a victim of a Western conspiracy?

Reviewing the evidence Dominion offered, Andrew Sullivan raised a point on his Substack I need to discuss before drawing the threads together. He asked whether we should lay off Fox because all news outlets pandered to their audiences. We shouldn’t, he concluded, because “I do honestly think that the corruption at Fox is different.”

“The left media lie by omission and framing and abuse of language. The framing, especially since 2019-2020, is rooted in neo-Marxist race, gender and queer theory: there is no such thing as objective reality outside a permanent system of identity-based oppression which is the core meaning of America. So the news begins with this core reality and prints facts only when they support the narrative, and uses new words with new meanings to keep the English language from letting reality seep in at the edges.”

Sullivan’s emphasis on the lesser sins of omission rings true. In my experience, most of the progressive press in the UK operates with a tacit agreement to keep discussion of left antisemitism, gender-critical feminism and radical Islam to a minimum. Often editors are less concerned about their readers, who are tougher than many give them credit for, than about the danger of protests from dogmatic employees

It’s not a competition: censorship and mendacity in whatever form are deplorable. But to go into old left vs right arguments is to miss the point, and not only because most journalists try not to lie. The Dominion scandal shows that Rupert Murdoch is not a master manipulator. He’s just another nervous performer on the stage, prepared to pull any stunt, if it will keep his audience happy. Fox News is not indoctrinating the American right. If anything, the American right is indoctrinating Fox News.

Conspiracy theories are popular because they are easy. There’s a reason why the caricature conspiracy theorist is an ignorant, isolated incel sitting in his basement. Refusing to subscribe to an easy paranoia by appraising your society honestly is hard but worthwhile. Honesty means you won’t fall for the Trumps of right and left who provide easy answers, but confront a world where change requires changing the minds of the many, not overthrowing the few.

