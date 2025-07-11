Greetings,

I am on my way to a family wedding, and so my apologies for the paucity of posts. To make amends, here is a piece from when I was last on my travels in Normandy. I came across the story of Michel Hollard, a leader of the French resistance, whose intelligence network sabotaged the Nazi V1 rocket campaign.

Hollard and his comrades prevented the destruction of large parts of London. If it were not for them, then London would have gone the way of Warsaw, Dresden, Hamburg and Rotterdam and been reduced to ruins.

And yet, although there are statues all over London to the imperial heroes of the past and the progressive heroes of the present, nowhere is there a memorial to Hollard. With the arrogant ingratitude that drives the rest of the UK wild, Londoners have forgotten him – assuming, that is, they ever knew about him in the first place.

But that is no reason why we should.

So here is his story of Michel Hollard, Commandeur de l'Ordre de la Légion d'Honneur, recipient of the Croix de Guerre (twice), of the Médaille de la Résistance, and of the Distinguished Service Order. May his memory be a blessing.

Near where I was staying in an unseasonably cold and rain-drenched Normandy is Val Ygot, the best preserved of 103 V1 launch sites the Nazis built in northern France.

TheVergeltungswaffe I ("Vengeance Weapon”) was the first cruise missile. The Nazis developed it at Wernher von Braun’s research station at Peenemünde on the Baltic, and intended to unleash thousands of V1s with devastating force on London.

The V1 site at Val Ygot

Although many missiles flew, the V1 campaign was a military failure because of the work of one of the most successful members of the French resistance: Michel Hollard. His story is both an inspiration and an admonition: whatever fantasies we tell ourselves, very few among us would be capable of making Hollard’s choice.

According to General Brian Horrocks, who commanded British forces at the D-Day landings, Hollard was “literally the man who saved London”.

In his memoirs, the allied commander-in-chief Dwight D. Eisenhower wrote of the V1 offensive Hitler planned and Hollard stopped,

“If the Germans had succeeded in perfecting and using these new weapons six months earlier, our landing would have proved exceedingly difficult, if not impossible.”

And what if D-Day had been postponed? American military power would eventually have prevailed in the west, but the Second World War might have been extended from 1945 to 1946 or ‘47.

Val Ygot is an eerie sight today. You pull in on the verge of a minor road through the forest of Eawy. It is in one of the quietest quarters of Normandy. The nearest large settlement is Dieppe, 35 km to the north.

Hidden in the trees to protect them from being spotted by the RAF are the launch site’s buildings.

I walked on the mossy paths, trying not to slip on the rocks until I reached what for British visitors is an ominous sight: a ramp pointing towards London some 200 km to the north. As the rain dripped off the branches, and dark clouds blocked the sky, I felt as if I had stumbled on a hidden menace.

In 1943, Michel Hollard was 46 years old. He was a French patriot who had already proved his love of country. In 1914, at the age of 16, he ran away from home to fight the German invasion. Hollard rose through the ranks to become an infantry officer, and his superiors awarded him the Croix de Guerre, France’s highest medal for valour.

When the Germans invaded again in 1940, he tried to join up, but was told he was too old to serve. According to the account given by his son, Florian, in Michel Hollard, Le Français qui a Sauvé Londres, as the German army marched into Paris, he took his wife and three young children south. But southern France was not a haven. It became the Vichy zone ruled by President Petain’s collaborationist government.

Hollard might have kept his head down, and tried to get through the war as best he could.