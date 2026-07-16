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Whatever political label they slap on themselves, the lousy authoritarian movements that dominate our world are united by their hatred of free debate. They take it for granted that they can suppress dissent and minority points of view and damn all who disagree with them as sinners against righteousness.

They expect to get away with it, and for the most part they do. One of the most alarming modern phenomena is that the audience for impartiality is vanishing.

And, crucially, so is the money. Treating people fairly won’t bring you clicks or cash. The marketplace rewards prejudice.

In the past few days, the British Conservative Party has swerved to the extreme. Just as Donald Trump has effectively made it a career-ending move for US Republicans to oppose him, so the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is purging her party of moderate voices. She has pleased her corporate backers and guaranteed her income stream by saying that no one who believes in “Net Zero” – the legally binding commitment to stop adding to greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – or in the UK’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights can stand as a Tory candidate.

Far from being outraged by the restrictions on freedom of speech, the same right-wing commentators who damn “woke” attacks on basic rights cheer on Badenoch.

As for the rest of the media, they barely cared or noticed that political parties, which were once broad churches, are becoming narrow sects.

Which is not to say that the “woke” are any better than the reactionaries they affect to oppose. Just like the Conservatives, Amnesty International has produced its own list of heretical ideas.

At the weekend it published “A Growing Threat: The Anti-Rights Movement in the UK”. On closer examination, this turned out to be a list of groups Amnesty detested. Included in it were women’s refuges and gay, lesbian and bi organisations that defied progressive orthodoxy by refusing to accept that biological men could be women (and vice versa).

The anathemas may yet explode in Amnesty’s face, as feminist and gay organisations sue for libel. Court cases would be a fitting end to a shameful episode.

Senator Joe McCarthy compiled lists of imaginary communists in the 1950s. Richard Nixon had an enemies list of his own. The Catholic Church had its Index Librorum Prohibitorum – “index of forbidden books”.

Now Amnesty International, an organisation that once promised to help political prisoners regardless of their beliefs, is acting like modern McCarthyites or a new version of the Inquisition as it produces its own index of forbidden thoughts.

The stories of Amnesty and the Anglosphere’s conservative parties show how the temptations of dogmatism subvert organisations and societies.

I’ll take Amnesty’s story first, because to any liberal, its collapse into the politics of denunciation is shocking.