Rishi Sunak has finally admitted the obvious. He accepted today that his promise to “stop the boats” was not a promise in the normal meaning of the word. It was more of an aspiration that was closer to a New Year’s resolution than an unbreakable vow the prime minister could never and would never break.

Asked whether he was still pretending that he could stop asylum seekers crossing the English Channel before the next general election, Sunak replied:

“I want it to be done as soon as possible but I also want to be honest with people that it is a complex problem, there is not one simple solution and that it can’t be solved overnight and I wouldn’t be being straight with people if I said that was possible.”

How everyone mocked him. It may seem a counterintuitive point to make, but for all our problems the laughter showed that we are at an easy moment in the UK’s history. The Conservative government that came to power in 2010 has failed on so many levels and become so irredeemably unpopular, that the only policy most British people feel the need to recommend today is to throw the Tories out of power.

Every effort by the government to follow traditional right-wing tactics has failed. It attempted to use a “small boats week” for propaganda purposes, as if it the flight of migrants across the open seas would bring ministers achievements worth celebrating. The predictable disasters followed. Poor migrants drowned in the English Channel. The Home Office had to evacuate its prison barge after discovering it was a health hazard.

A government this foolish has the stench of death on it. And so it has proved. Sunak’s “small boats week”, did indeed push immigration into the top three public concerns. But, alas for the Conservaitves, the polls showed that all the government’s attempts to highlight the issue only succeeded in reminding voters of the Conservatives’ own abysmal record.

Labour’s lead on the question of which party was best placed to handle immigration actually rose as a result. James Crouch, head of policy and public affairs at Opinium, told the Observer that his polling showed the Conservatives “the dangers of raising the salience of an issue you are not fully in control of”, which now I come to think of it covers just about every issue the UK faces.

We are truly in a country where nothing works, when even immigration, that most reliable of right-wing causes, no longer works for the Conservative party.

But, as I said, the dying days of a doomed regime are a paradoxically easy time for opponents of Conservatism. When Labour takes power, the cracks will be exposed.

For contrary to those who say they have no ideas, Yvette Cooper and Stephen Kinnock are talking about radical solutions.

As every left-wing critic of the government has said, “illegal” migrants are “illegal” because there is no legal way for the most genuine refugee in the world to reach the UK under her of his own steam.

Labour wants to remedy that – at least in part. It will make the EU a big offer. It will scale up facilities at UK embassies in the EU. Asylum seekers will apply to clearing centres in Paris, Brussels and so on, and win the legal right to travel to the UK if they can justify their claim to be refugees

A Labour government would agree to take a set quota from the EU each year. I’ve heard figures of between 40,000 and 60,000 mentioned. In return the EU would agree to do what it won’t do today, and take back any migrant who arrives illegally in the UK by boat or lorry.

If undocumented migrants knew they would be arrested and deported as soon as they arrived, they would no longer pay thousands to criminal gangs. If EU countries knew that the UK was sharing Europe’s burden, they would be willing to cooperate. We would make concessions to the EU and vice versa. It would be just like the good old days before Brexit wrecked our international position.

If you like the sound of this, consider the political problems before you applaud. The right will hate Labour’s compromise because it will increase legal migration by 40,000 or more a year. Their opposition is to be expected. But there is no guarantee that the EU will play along sweetly either. Remainers (myself included) are very good at drawing up reasonable ways of ending our international isolation. The EU may well ignore them. Or demand too high a price in return.

Finally, there are the left-wing or, to be precise, ultra-liberal supporters of refugees. Will they accept Labour’s compromise? Or will they effectively come out for open borders because a Labour government will still be deporting entirely genuine refugees just because they arrived without authorisation.

While we endure this Conservative government’s prolonged death scene, these questions remain hidden behind the near-universal desire to throw the scoundrels out.

Real politics will begin only when the scoundrels are gone, and I for one can’t wait.

