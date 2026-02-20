5Pillars, an Islamist site that hosts neo-fascists, welcomes the anti-racist Zack Polanski

The Gorton and Denton by-election is in my home city of Manchester. There is much to love about it. But let us be frank, since October last year Manchester is known around the world as a place where Islamists murdered Jews.

You might have thought the Green party, which declares that it has supplanted Labour and now leads the fight against Farage and all the forces to his right, would be manning the anti-racist defences.

But as David Baddiel so wisely said, “Jews Don’t Count.” The undoubted crimes of the Netanyahu government have allowed antisemitism to run riot in parts of the left – including in the Green party

So deep does the tolerance of racism go that a motion before the party’s spring conference will commit the Greens to throwing out internationally accepted definitions of antisemitism that constrain race hatred

The Greens will then have no way of condemning the ideology of Jihad al-Shamie, who attacked Manchester’s Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, murdered Melvin Cravitz, stabbed four others, and caused the death of Adrian Daulby, who was hit by a stray police bullet.

As the party’s leader Zack Polanski comes from a Jewish family in Greater Manchester – just like the victims of Jihad al-Shamie – it’s not overly paranoid to suspect that his rivals are setting him antisemitic purity tests he must pass or risk being denounced himself.

How far will he to go to appease them? Does he even want to appease them?

As we shall see, if you look at what Polanski says, he is a more principled man than conservative critics will ever admit.

But I will not get carried away. Polanski and his colleagues were still willing this week to endorse an Islamist outfit that is so lost in anti-Jewish hatred it welcomes neo-fascists.

And when I say “fascist” I am not throwing the label around like a student agitator. I mean full on, in your face, white supremacist, great replacement theory, Hitler-had-a-point thugs.

Polanski, Mothin Ali, the party’s joint deputy leader, and Hannah Spencer,