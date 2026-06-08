Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony S's avatar
Anthony S
8h

It’s all about “lunching” (a metaphor for the largely soft corruption and capture of politicians and senior civil servants, by the consultancies and bankers and think tanks, and lastly the suppliers and fund managers, that are profiting out of all of this). Lunching is fun; it makes you feel that you’ve got cool friends; and it greases revolving doors. What’s there not to like?

Reply
Share
Richard Naftalin's avatar
Richard Naftalin
13h

Sorry, I meant egregious costs not exiguous!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Cohen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture