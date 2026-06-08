All over the developed world there is a revolt against the enormous cost of building new homes and new infrastructure. The YIMBY movement (“Yes In My Back Yard” for the uninitiated) and the “Abundance Agenda” in the US aim to build a better society by making housing and energy cheaper.

In a desperate attempt to free the UK from stagnation, the Labour government is also slashing regulation.

Everywhere the environmental and conservation restrictions brought in by the great backlash against planning that began in the 1960s are condemned as selfish restrictions on growth and the aspirations of the young to own a home of their own.

Nothing better symbolises the apparent insanity of the old world than Britain’s attempts to build a high-speed rail network connecting London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. In 2011 the nation was told that it would cost £37.5 billion ($50 billion). Now the cost has risen to £102 billion ($136 billion), the trains will be slower than promised and the line will not go to Manchester or Leeds.

Indeed, as things stand, it won’t even go from the centre of London to the centre of Birmingham but trickle to a halt in the outskirts of both cities.

I was joined on the Lowdown by Christian Wolmar, Britain’s leading transport journalist and the author of the soon-to-be-released Fast Track: The Extraordinary Story of High-Speed Rail.

He explains why countries from Spain to China can build modern railways but the United Kingdom and the United States cannot. His story features £130 million bat conservation schemes, vast tunnels to hide the railway from Conservative voters, and the waste of countless billions on consultations and reviews.

You can listen on Spotify above

On YouTube here

On Apple here

And on all apps via this link

One word of warning: All those environmental restrictions that modern YIMBYs rail against were put there for good reasons. One day there will be a backlash against the backlash.

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As the global crisis builds, I am hoping to expand this site. But to do so I need some help.

Before I go any further, I must thank all of you who have become paying subscribers. I am immensely grateful and deeply touched by your support.

If you are just a free subscriber, I should say that if you sign-up for a paid subscription, you will have access to all posts, archives, podcasts and debates.

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Not everything is about the grim news cycle. As a taster here are three long reads from me that step back to take a wider look at our culture. I hope you enjoy them.

All the best,

Nick

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The first is on how Brexit drove England’s greatest novelist on her country

Timothy Spall as the Duke of Norfolk and Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in the BBC’s adapation of Wolf Hall. [Credit: BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs]

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The second is one I hugely enjoyed researching and which remains all-too topical: How today’s right is imitating yesterday’s left by betraying their country

The BBC is re-showing Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, one of the greatest dramas of the golden age of British television. It’s an adaptation of the John le Carré novel, of course, which so brilliantly explores imperial decline by showing how fury at the loss of status propels members of the establishment to treason.

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Finally for a bit of fun here is a piece on why language policing never works

In developed democracies activists expend enormous energy on policing ordinary people’s language. It’s exhausting even trying to keep up.

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