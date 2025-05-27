This week, like almost every other week since 2008, the outlook for the UK economy is grim.

The costs of Brexit and Covid are such that the national debt is draining the economy. The decline in international confidence in the UK’s prospects is so steep that 10-year gilt yields – the interest the market demands before lending to the UK government – have risen more than in any other G7 country barring Japan.

In the Lowdown I talk about our stagnation nation with Simon Nixon, one of the best economic writers around

You can listen here on Apple

On Spotify

On Amazon here and on every other app via this link.

The most depressing aspect of our supposed national “debate” is that it is politically impossible to tell the truth.

We need to rejoin the EU – but no prominent politician dares say so.

We need to raise taxes – not only to fund the good causes the left supports but to pay off national debt. Once again, you wait in vain for our leaders to spell out the hard facts.

As Nixon said in our interview

“You can see things spinning out of control. We are very exposed, unusually exposed compared to other advanced countries to any kind of global turbulence…There are no good options – economically or politically.”

Share

Below are two pieces on how we found ourselves in this crisis.

The first is my appreciation of the work of Anne Applebaum. She is a fascinating writer because she was – and for all I know still is – a conservative, who believed in free markets and free societies.

She gives a first-hand account of how her former friends ended up supporting Trump, Johnson and the European far right. It is not the explanation of a political scientist, but a personal and psychological description that is all the more telling for that.

I follow it with my own account of the appeal of conspiracy theory.

The articles are paywalled because proper journalism, written without pressure from advertisers and proprietors, isn’t free to produce. If you want to read them by becoming a paying subscriber, you will have the bonus of receiving access to all my articles, archives, podcasts and debates.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!