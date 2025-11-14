Because of the dangers Trump and Putin bring, it seems right to keep these posts on the current crisis free for readers on low incomes. If you can afford to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be terribly grateful!

Macbeth showed a realism about extremism that today’s conservatives cannot match.

He contemplated the evil that he and the witches released and dismissed the thought that he could repent.

He had committed too many crimes. It was too late to go back.

In the US and UK voices from the right are wondering if, in the words of the hand-wringing parents of delinquent teenagers, “it’s all gone too far.”

For the best part of a decade, US conservatives – with the usual honourable exceptions – have applauded an autocrat and a criminal who has turned lying into the dominant mode of political discourse, engaged in wholesale corruption, and attempted the dictator’s tactic of overturning free elections.

They went along with Donald Trump because they hate “the libs” more than they love liberty.

And now there is actual fascism in the United States, and they cannot cage the beast they have unleashed.

It turns out you cannot bite your tongue as the big lie is told and Congress is stormed and then come over all moral after Tucker Carlson welcomed the racist, antisemitic, Holocaust-denying Nick Fuentes into the conservative mainstream with a friendly interview. Fuentes praises Hitler as “really fucking cool” and promotes rape. As for Carlson, he says he is “definitely more sympathetic to Putin than Zelensky”.

For all their crimes, their critics on the mainstream right cannot take them on.

They can try. But their denunciations will have no effect on the young right wingers while they continue to support Trump’s anti-democratic and corrupt regime. They need to go clean, and quit their addiction to autocracy.

For they cannot take on the conspiracy theories and thuggery of the young fascists with any conviction unless they renounce the conspiracy theories and thuggery of Trump.

They’re too steeped in blood to do it.

As a result, you now detect a Shakespearean weariness in the writing of Anglo-American conservatives who have embraced it all: Trump, Orbán, Brexit, the great replacement, Trussonomics, stolen elections. They read like old men and women who can’t understand the world they helped create, let alone find the strength in their bones to fight it.

A few days ago, the rise of fashionable fascism in the US prompted The Free Press, a right-wing site, to publish an utterly disingenuous piece by Rod Dreher. Like so many of his contemporaries on the right, Dreher is seemingly incapable of taking responsibility for his own mistakes.

In the 2010s, Dreher personified the revival of religious reaction. He was a powerful voice in Catholic circles, who believed that modernity was so decadent the only option for true believers was to withdraw from it. Catholics should follow the “Benedict option,” and if not set up monastic communities as St Benedict did, then at least escape from a world where “a new post-Christian barbarism reigns” into a traditionalist counter culture.

An easily impressed New York Times columnist David Brooks called The Benedict Option “the most important religious book of the decade.” Rowan Williams, a former Archbishop of Canterbury, was more worldly than the supposedly hard-bitten hack.

We can all hate modernity. But what drove Dreher to turn his back on the world was not poverty or injustice, and it most certainly was not the corruption of power, which as we shall see, he was all-too comfortable with.

For Dreher the toleration of – you guessed it – gay sex filled him with a “deep unease”. The Archbishop noted that the prominence Dreher gives “to same-sex relations reinforces the common perception that the only ethical issues that interest traditional Christians are those involving sexual matters.”

Dreher was perfectly happy to move to Viktor Orbán’s’Hungary and work for his pet think tank the Danube Institute. Orbán may be a squalid little autocrat who presides over corruption and has destroyed media freedom. But he hates gays and asylum seekers, and that was good enough for Dreher, Roger Scruton and so many other conservatives of their generation.

Crucially for the rise of fascistic thought today, if you supported Orbán in the 2010s, you went along with his Soros conspiracy theory, which holds that the Hungarian-born and – now you come to mention it – Jewish financier is responsible for undermining the white west.

Dreher now says that he is shocked to find when he returns to the United States from his monk’s cell on the Danube that “the influence of neo-Nazi Holocaust-denying livestreamer Nick Fuentes has taken off among Gen Z congressional and administration staffers’. One insider told him that the number of Fuentes fans and fellow travellers in elite Republican circles stood at “30 to 40 percent.”

My God, did he get down on his knees and ask how that might have happened? Did he search his soul and seek repentance?

Did he hell. In his Free Press piece he blames everyone but himself and his allies.

The left is responsible for the crimes of the right, he maintains. Woke identity politics that derides straight, white men has produced a backlash among straight white men. This is obviously true insofar as it goes.

But any analysis that excludes consideration of how the thuggery and conspiracy theories of Trump and Orbán whetted the appetite of the far right is not an analysis that takes you anywhere.

Dreher concludes by predicting that J.D.Vance will fight the racists. For goodness sake, this is the same J.D. Vance who has excused Trump’s every crime.

Indeed, he has made it very clear that he will go out of his way to appease extremists because he needs their votes to become president.

Only a few days ago, he was dismissing revelations that young Republicans exchanged hundreds of racist and sexist text messages – including one in which rape was called “epic”, and another in which someone wrote “I love Hitler”. It was “just what kids do,” a breezy Vance concluded.

Our situation is bleak. Conservatives won’t listen to leftists. The only people who can stop right-wingers charging off into a 21st century version of fascism are other right-wingers.

But today’s conservatives are so steeped in blood they are no longer capable of turning themselves round – let alone anyone else

To stay with Dreher’s Catholic language, they cannot confess their sins and as a result I fear that we will all suffer the punishment.

Give a gift subscription

Share

If you can afford it, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!