​

Today it is depressingly easy to see Vladimir Putin as a master strategist rather than a half-crazed fool. The awful delays the American right imposed on sending weapons to Kyiv have had their awful effect. Russian troops are advancing on Kharkiv, capitalising on an exhausted Ukraine’s shortages of men and munitions.

Antony Blinken flew into Kyiv, and the US Secretary of State cut a ridiculous figure as he failed to grasp the seriousness of the crisis. Tasteless was too weak a word to describe his performance when he went to a Kyiv club to play Neil Young’s “Rockin in the Free World”.

He was the picture of a pampered Westerner, getting his tourist kicks while ill-equipped Ukrainian soldiers died at the front because of Western negligence.

He might have reflected that Young’s song is a condemnation rather than a celebration of the West

“I see a woman in the night

With a baby in her hand

There's an old street light

Near a garbage can

Now she put the kid away and she’s gone to get a hit

She hates her life and what she’s done to it

There’s one more kid that’ll never go to school

Never get to fall in love, never get to be cool.”

Meanwhile the failure of the Biden administration means that the free world is certainly rockin today: rockin back on its heels as if hit by a punch.

A measure of Blinken’s failure is that he has made Putin look good.

Dictators always portray democracies as chaotic. Democracies lack the staying power and the determination to win, they say. Corrupted by luxury, desperate to please interest groups rather than stick to a necessary but unpopular road, they cannot see a conflict through to the end.

Speaking at the 1935 Nuremberg Rally, Adolf Hitler said

“Nothing is possible unless one will commands, a will which has to be obeyed by others, beginning at the top and ending only at the very bottom. This is the expression of an authoritarian state – not of a weak, babbling democracy – of an authoritarian state where everyone is proud to obey, because he knows: I will likewise be obeyed when I must take command.”

Ever since the defeat of Hitler the obvious thing to say was that dictatorships underestimated democracies at their peril. We may be slow to act, but our democratic procedures, our checks and balances, make us far more rational and effective than countries subject to the caprices of dictators corrupted by power and surrounded by sycophants.

In the early stages of the War Putin bore out this reassuring analysis.

Putin gave every appearance of being the isolated autocrat whose flunkies told him what he wanted to hear.

The invasion of Ukraine was not in Russia’s national interest. To accomplish it Putin had to hopelessly underestimate Ukraine’s military strength and willingness to fight, and hopelessly overestimate the capacity of his corrupt military.

The stereotype in the West was that Putin was a ruthless calculating dictator. In fact, he was a fantasist: a criminal fantasist, I will grant you, who has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians, but a stupid, deluded fantasist nevertheless.

The court politics of the Kremlin this week emphasised the scale of his failure. An invasion of Ukraine that was meant to be over in a few days in February 2022 is now in its third year.

Putin has been forced to move his mediocre servant Shoigu out of the Defense Ministry and bring in an economist with good links to the Chinese—Andrei Belousov. One assumes Belousov has been promoted for his knowledge of how an economy needs to adapt for a long war. His China links are telling too.

Putin is forcing Russia to become ever-more subordinate to its superpower neighbour.

We are seeing a reversal of the pattern of the 20th century when Stalin’s Soviet Union was the “big brother” to Mao’s China.

The obsequiousness before a ruthless Chinese leadership must surely alarm genuine Russian patriots, many of whom used to have racist feelings of superiority to their neighbours. No longer. When Putin and Xi meet this week, everyone will know who’s the Big Brother now,

It is novel but useful to look at the war from this point of view. Imagine being a Russian who genuinely cared about your country.

Share

You would see a disastrous war leader making a monumental error in invading Ukraine. You would realise that he could never dare to own up to his mistake for fear that the loss of face would destroy him. You would see half a million casualties, and Russia playing at being a great power while becoming ever more dependent on the Chinese communist party.

So, yes, and with justice, many Western commentators have written since February 2022 that dictators are delusional and lead their countries to disaster. And they have added that, if you want to see disastrous delusions in action, you should look no further than the Kremlin.

Although Western commentators came across as smug when we discussed the apparently inevitable failings of dictators, we were saying no more than the truth in Putin’s case.

Putin had made a monumental blunder. Bureaucrats were too frightened to tell him the truth. Corruption had wrecked the competence of the Russian armed services.

But in pointing to the failures of dictatorships we ignored the failings of democracies. As events have turned out Ukrainians have paid an unconscionable price in blood for the failures of the West. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian kids will “never go to school

Never get to fall in love, never get to be cool.”

The greatest criticism one can make of the Biden administration is that it has made Hitler seem right. America has looked “weak and babbling” as it placed restrictions on what weapons Kyiv might receive and how they might use them.

As the Institute for the Study of War says, the Biden administration’s policy of “prohibiting Ukraine from using US-provided weapons in the territory of Russia is severely compromising Ukraine's ability to defend itself against the renewed cross-border invasion Russia has recently launched in Kharkiv Oblastst”.

In essence, Biden has created a sanctuary for Russian troops from where they can attack at will. His administration’s assumption seems to be that the frontlines could be frozen. Only now do they realise that Russia might take advantage of the restraints placed on Kyiv and win.

At least that is open to debate. We do know, however, that Russia will certainly win if Trump comes back to power and abandons Ukraine.

At that point the West we grew up with will be over, the free world will rock and roll into its grave, and with that, ladies and gentlemen, the West will have left the theatre.

Leave a comment

Share

I enjoy writing this newslestter. But it is a lot of work! Please consider taking out a paying subscription if you can afford to. You will have access to all articles, archives and podcasts, and you will allow me to carry on writing!