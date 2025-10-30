Not one of the powerful American men who flattered Jeffrey Epstein has been punished by the U.S. authorities – which, considering that Donald Trump was prominent among them, is no great surprise.

But tonight, the Epstein scandal has humiliated Prince Andrew and forced the British monarchy to face up to the charges against him.

Under pressure from public opinion and I suspect the government, King Charles has just stripped him of all his royal titles. He is no longer “Prince Andrew” but merely Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. In the unlikely event of bumping into him you can now call him “Mr Windsor.”

He’s no better than a mere commoner. Indeed, he has already proved that he is considerably worse than most mere commoners will ever be.

I am not going to gush praise for the King.

This should have happened in 2019 when, under cross examination from Emily Maitlis of the BBC, Mr Windsor could offer no credible defence to the accusations against him.

But at least it has happened.

In a statement Buckingham Palace made clear that the King did not believe his brother’s denials.

His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew…These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.

The stripping of titles is all very Ruritarian, you might think. And as an instinctive republican (please note the lower case “r”) I would once have agreed.

But say what you will about the UK’s ancient and creaking system of government, it can still handle a crisis.

When the Conservative prime minister Liz Truss threatened to wreck the country, the then Conservative majority in the House of Commons forced her out of office.

In a dismal contrast, U.S. Republicans in Congress have never and, apparently, will never check Donald Trump’s crimes and corruptions – any more than they will allow a full investigation into the Epstein affair.

You are now more likely to find monarchical culture and the hideous subservience it brings at the White House than at Buckingham Palace.

As if to heighten the comparison, MPs are preparing to tear up the convention that stopped them debating the royal family.

The next logical step is for prosecutors to prepare a case

For as I made clear in a piece from a few weeks ago I am reposting below, Epstein and his trafficking operation is not the only concern.

There is a strong body of evidence, that “Mr Windsor” engaged in wholesale corruption when he was supposedly representing his country.

Here’s how I described the charges.

How can such a minor royal be so majorly rich?

As concerning as Prince Andrew’s role in the Epstein affair, is a scandal that receives far less attention: how can such a minor royal be so majorly rich?

For alongside all the other forms of obscenity that characterise Prince Andrew’s life sits his obscene wealth.