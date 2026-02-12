Epstein and Mandelson exchange sexual innuendos after his realese from prison

When I compared Peter Mandelson to Kim Philby last week and said that the revelations about his corrupt relationship with Jeffrey Epstein read more like a spy scandal than a political scandal, some readers wondered whether I was going too far.

Surely it wasn’t so bad.

Everything that has come out since shows that, if anything, I didn’t go far enough. Epstein operated like John le Carré’s Karla. He planted moles in financial institutions and governments. He worked to ensure their promotion and used sex and money to bind them to him.

[Christine Keeler in 1963 on the right]

No scandal in modern British history compares. The Profumo affair of 1963, supposedly the worst scandal of our times, involved John Profumo, the minister of war, having an affair with Christine Keeler, while she was also sleeping with an assistant naval attaché at the Soviet Embassy.

All hell broke loose and the scandal effectively destroyed Harold Macmillan’s premiership. But no one believed then or believes now that Profumo was passing secrets to the Russians via Keeler.

By contrast, we have irrefutable evidence that, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Peter Mandelson was using his position in Gordon Brown’s government to supply commercially sensitive information to Epstein,

It didn’t stop there. Mandelson worked with Epstein’s protégé, the American banker, Jes Staley to sabotage the attempt by his colleagues in government to impose tax rises on the bonuses of the very bankers who had caused the crisis in the first place.

If a paranoid left-wing thriller writer had suggested such a plot, no publisher would have touched it.

In the case of Epstein and Mandelson, however, the truth is sleazier than fiction.

“[A]ny real chance of making the tax only on the cash portion of the banker’s bonus,” Epstein wrote in an email to Mandelson on December 15. Mandelson replied: “Trying hard to amend as I explained to Jes last night. Treasury digging in but I am on case.”

Rory Stewart, the former soldier and Conservative politician, put it well when he said you shouldn’t see Epstein as a networker, who picked up passing contacts. Better to see him as a plotter who spent years “mentoring his people into positions of power.”

He chose his targets well.

Neither Stately nor Mandelson was concerned by Epstein’s conviction in 2008 for procuring a child for prostitution. Indeed, Mandelson used it as an excuse for sexual banter.

When Epstein was freed from jail in July 2009, Mandelson wrote