Even by the standards of media magnates, the apparently bare-faced double standards of Lachlan Murdoch retain the capacity to shock. He defends press freedom in the US when it suits his family’s interests, at the same time as he uses libel laws in Australia to intimidate his critics.

Lachlan is CEO of the Fox Corporation. Whatever other qualifications he may possess, his decisive advantage in securing the job is surely that he is the son of the better-known Rupert.

Lachlan’s accident of birth put him at the heart of Fox’s defence to the defamation case bought by Dominion Voting Systems. To please Donald Trump and hold onto its audience of bovine conspiracy theorists, Fox aired insane falsehoods about Dominion rigging the voting machines it manufactures. On 6 November 2020 as Trump began to build his myth that sinister forces had stolen the presidential election, Lachlan warned that Fox’s “news guys have to be careful” not to contradict fake news that threatened American democracy.

Throughout the case, Fox insisted that it wasn’t just trying to get away with propagating lies. A far, far greater principle was at stake, it insisted. By the standards of the rest of the English-speaking world, the US has remarkably liberal libel laws. Fox warned that if it lost the case, defeat would endanger a hard-won freedom that had existed since America broke free in 1964 from the libel law it inherited from the British empire.*

In a statement on 14 April this year it said: “Fox News remains steadfast in protecting the rights of a free press, given a verdict for Dominion and its private equity owners would have grave consequences for the entire journalism profession.”

Fox added on 16 April that a “free-flowing, robust American discourse depends on First Amendment protections for the press’ news gathering and reporting”. Fox viewers expected the kind of commentary it aired on the network after the election “just as they expect hyperbole, speculation and opinion from a newspaper’s op-ed section.”

In case Fox tempts you to nod along in agreement, just look at how Lachlan Murdoch reacts when a free-flowing and robust press criticises him in the Murdochs’ ancestral home of Australia.

No Australian journalists are more robust than the investigative reporters at the Melbourne-based site Crikey.

On 29 June 2022, its political editor Bernard Keane, wrote a tough-minded opinion piece of the sort that Murdoch’s lawyers and spin doctors assure Americans they are desperate to defend. Keane didn’t even mention Lachlan by name. But his final paragraph did refer in passing to the Murdoch family’s role in promoting the Trump lies that led to the storming of the Capitol.

“Comparisons with Watergate or any previous political scandal in the US are meaningless…. Nixon didn’t have the support of the world’s most powerful media company, which continues – even in the face of mountains of evidence of Trump’s treachery and crimes – to peddle the lie of the stolen election and play down the insurrection Trump created…Nixon was famously the ‘unindicted co-conspirator’ in Watergate. The Murdochs and their slew of poisonous Fox News commentators are the unindicted co-conspirators of this continuing crisis.”

Far from taking the criticism on the chin, as you would expect from a media executive who passionately defends the protections of press freedom in the First Amendment to the US Constitution, Lachlan sued for libel.

Australia inherited England’s harsh libel laws and, unlike the US, did not reform them in the 1960s.* Libel down-under, like libel actions here in London, can be terrifying in their scope. The fact that Crikey did not even mention Lachlan by name, in no way limited his ability to sue in Australia. Murdoch junior is going after Bernard Keane and his editor. His lawyers are also suing Crikey’s chairman and chief executive, accusing them of being part of a management team that “interferes in the editorial decision-making of a media company” – a shocking breach of journalistic ethics I am sure no member of the Murdoch family would ever dream of committing.

His lawyers claim to have found at least 14 “defamatory imputations” in that passing mention in the final paragraph. They include that: “Mr [Lachlan] Murdoch illegally conspired with Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election result”, that “Mr Murdoch should be indicted with the offence of being a traitor to the United States of America,” and that “Mr Murdoch was aware of how heavily armed many of the attendees of the planned rally and march on the Capitol building were”.

The sheer hypocrisy of it all is quite breathtaking. But Lachlan Murdoch’s double standards are double edged. The internal Fox News communications unearthed in the Dominion libel action have provided useful evidence for Crikey’s lawyers. In a submission to the Australian federal court earlier this month, they say that the revelations show that “Lachlan Murdoch is morally and ethically culpable for the illegal January 6 attack because Fox News, under his control and management, promoted and peddled Trump’s lie of the stolen election despite Lachlan Murdoch knowing it was false.”

Lachlan’s laywers contest that, and we will see what happens when the case reaches court. But the future of the Murdochs may be easier to predict.

The parody of the family in Succession is based on an observation made in a great novel published at the turn of the 20th century. Thomas Mann’s story of the rise and fall of a business dynasty in Buddenbrooks turns on the observation that a family business risks trouble when the third generation takes over.

So reliable is Mann’s rule of thumb that economic historians refer to the “Buddenbrooks effect” to capture the danger. (Where I come from in the north of England, they used to put the same thought in plainer language and talk of families going from “clogs to clogs in three generations”.)

The founder of the dynasty makes a mark, as Rupert Murdoch’s father Sir Keith Murdoch did when he distinguished himself as a correspondent in the First World War. The son strives to outdo the father, as Rupert Murdoch did when he founded a global media empire. But the third generation, dear me, they turn out to be art lovers and woke champions, as Elisabeth Murdoch showed she had done when she was honoured for her “services to diversity in the arts”. Or they turn into bleeding heart liberals, as James Murdoch showed he had done when he confided that he was horrified by Fox News’s “embrace of climate denialism, white nationalism, and stolen election conspiracies”. Or they turn out to be – and how to put this politely? – a “few chops short of a barbie,” as they say in Australia, as Lachlan Murdoch has done.

Rupert Murdoch never sues. He does not want the courtroom exposure that initiating a libel action might bring. Likewise, from the phone hacking scandal in London a decade ago to the Dominion scandal today, Murdoch senior prefers to settle actions against him privately rather than risk open hearings.

By contrast Lachlan will look like a bully when his case comes to court. Indeed, he already does. Malcolm Turnbull, a former Australian prime minister, wrote on Crikey’s GoFundMe page: “This is a bullying hypocritical lawsuit brought by a man who isn’t even named in the article and whose media outlets, especially Fox News, have done more to undermine American democracy than any other.”

Worse he will look like a stupid bully. Writing in the English satirical magazine Private Eye in 2022 Francis Wheen noted

“Australia’s notoriously plaintiff-friendly libel laws were partly reformed a year ago. The main changes are that claimants now have to prove serious harm to their reputation, and defendants can mount a public interest defence. Lachlan’s action will be the first real test case for the new rules. If he wins, despite the ‘serious harm’ and ‘public interest’ provisions, it’ll be a spectacularly Pyrrhic victory. ‘It’ll raise the bar for defendants and improve the prospects for plaintiffs,’ a veteran Australian editor tells the Eye. ‘There’ll be queues of potential litigants around the block.’ And the biggest losers will be the country’s most frequently sued media outlets – er, the Murdoch newspapers.”

Thomas Mann’s narrator in Buddenbrooks says, “Often, the outward and visible material signs and symbols of happiness and success only show themselves when the process of decline has already set in. The outer manifestations take time - like the light of that star up there, which may in reality be already quenched, when it looks to us to be shining its brightest.”

The Murdochs seem powerful now. But in the past week they have agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle the Dominion case, and they still face fresh defamation claims from the Trump debacle. Meanwhile, the lacklustre Lachlan is threatening their Australian media interests with a libel action that is bringing more opprobrium. Mann gave Buddenbrooks the subtitle “the decline of a family,” and looking at the Murdochs, you can only wonder if the light of their star is already fading.

