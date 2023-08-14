From left … Zadie Smith, Ali Smith and Baillie Gifford prize winner Katherine Rundell! Composite: Getty Images/Antonio Olmos/Linda Nylind (The Guardian)

The Donatist heresy is the most revolutionary heresy because it asks a question that never goes away: By what right do you preach to us?

You see it surfacing in our society where for a section of the educated middle class the arts have taken the place of religion. At this year’s Edinburgh International Book Festival authors who call themselves atheists are descending into a religious purity spiral the 4th century St Augustine of Hippo would have recognised and denounced.

Prompted by Greta Thunberg and on the basis of calculations, which may well not be remotely accurate, Zadie Smith, Ali Smith, Katherine Rundell, and about 50 other authors called on the festival to disassociate itself from its sponsor, Baillie Gifford, a Scottish investment house.

The purity of art and literature was being sullied, they cried. Baillie Gifford was “making huge profits from global disaster, and hides behind esteemed cultural institutions, like the Edinburgh book festival, as sanction for its continued operations”.

It is very easy to make the writers look ridiculous. But just because it’s easy doesn’t mean you should not do it. Let me count the ways. Baillie Gifford funds the Baillie Gifford prize for nonfiction. In 2022, the winner was none other than Katherine Rundell, who received a large cheque for her life of John Donne. At the time of writing, Ms Rundell is yet to announce that she is returning Ballie Gifford’s £50,000 in tainted prize money, she gave to a charity of her choice.

More seriously, the artists appear to have picked on the wrong company. Baillie Gifford doubtless has fossil fuel investments. But as my colleague Alex Massie pointed out, it has done more to protect us from the climate catastrophe than a festival-full of performance poets.

Whatever you think of Elon Musk’s stewardship of Twitter, Tesla captured the world’s imagination and made electric cars cool. Its triumph was a long time coming. For much of the 2010s, informed opinion thought Tesla was a joke. Massie writes that, “as recently as 2018 it was (by some metrics) one of the most heavily-shorted stocks in American corporate history. That, for sure, owed something to its stratospheric valuation - a company that did not make many cars was worth more than rivals whose market share eclipsed Tesla’s - but it was also a hefty bet against Musk.”

The faith of Baillie Gifford never wavered. Tesla went public in 2010. Baillie Gifford’s various funds and trusts first bought Tesla stock in 2012, and supported Tesla through repeated rounds of fund-raising. So strong was its investment in a net-zero future that Baillie Gifford was for a long time the second-largest shareholder in Tesla after Musk himself.

If Baillie Gifford is to be blacklisted, then it is very hard to see how any corporate donation can be accepted from a manufacturing, transport or financial firm. They all contribute to fossil fuel use, after all.

If the Edinburgh authors were serious people they would have been honest about the consequences of their stand. They would have said that, if their insistence on the arts being free from the smallest hint of polluted money meant literary festivals closing, and orchestras and theatres running out of funds, so be it.

Share

Better to slash arts funding than have the purity of the arts contaminated by the faintest whiff of petrol fumes. Dilettantism infected the Edinburgh protest instead. No one faced the consequences of removing corporate sponsorship from the arts. No one had the courage to say that the struggle against the climate catastrophe trumped all other concerns.

In any case, you might ask, does the audience really care about who sponsors a festival as long as the performances are good. We pretend to care, of course. No slogan is as out of fashion today as “art for art's sake”. Grayson Perry put it well in an interview with the Times when he said, “The -ism of now is activism… There is a delusion that good politics is good art. I want to go, ‘Yeah, I think it’s great. But don’t put it on the wall’.”

But when the average theatre or festival-goer is among friends, and they are sure no one else is listening, they are like the supporters of Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain and other clubs backed by dirty money from Gulf dictatorships. As long as they see a good show, they don’t think about the finance.

Zadie Smith and her allies appear thoughtless poseurs. But the climate catastrophe is promoting a religious sense of apocalyptic foreboding. And the history of religion suggests that their protests are only the beginning.

As soon as Christians stopped being persecuted by the Romans they began persecuting each other. The Roman empire’s final persecution began under the emperor Diocletian in 303. The imperial authorities demanded that Christians hand over copies of their scriptures or face the grim consequences. Many priests took the easy route and saved their lives by bending the knee to the state. Their torment soon ended. Christianity became the empire’s state religion after the conversion of Constantine in 312. The church wanted as many members as possible, and accepted the morally compromised priests back into the fold after they had repented of their sins.

For a minority religion that was seeking to maximise its new imperial power and status, a broad church strategy made sense. In any case, the apostate priests and bishops were still a part of the church’s hierarchy. Clerical solidarity demanded that the church forgive them.

The Donatists, named after the Berber Christian bishop Donatus Magnus were outraged. They could not see how the sacred sacraments of the church could be administered by compromised clergy in much the same way as today’s intellectuals cannot see how the sacredness of the arts can be compromised by corporate sponsorship. The Donatists believed that the validity of the sacrament depended upon the personal virtue of the priest or bishop who administered it; a thoroughly modern thought, as the rows that are tearing the arts apart show.

The Catholic authorities responded in kind. Like a modern day version of the Daily Mail, they claimed that the Donatist martyrs the Romans had imprisoned weren’t real martyrs. They were welfare scroungers: criminals and debtors, who provoked the Romans into imprisoning them so they could enjoy the luxuries gullible Christian prison visitors brought to the jail. If Katherine Rundell is a hypocrite for accepting Baillie Gifford’s £50,000 so were the so-called martyrs of the 4th century

On occasion the church went further, and treated Donatists in much the same way the political class treats Just Stop Oil activists. Orthodox bishops claimed that Donatist extremists “would jump out at random before travelers on the road, shouting ‘Laus Deo (Praise the Lord!),"’swinging large clubs called ‘Israels,hoping to evoke a violent response that might even result in their own deaths, or rather, to their own way of thinking, their own martyrdoms” and with martyrdom a place in heaven.

St Augustine railed against the heresy with a vehemence that anticipated Western Christianity’s vicious persecutions of Jews, witches, Albigensians and anyone else who it could pretend departed from orthodoxy. The now Christian Roman empire duly suppresed the Donatists. But the questions they asked never went away.

Donatism in a new form features in the War on Heresy, R.I. Moore’s brilliant account of how the medieval Catholic church invented heresies to persecute, most notably the supposed “Cathar” heresy, which led to Alibgensian Crusaders inflicting a near genocide in southern France in the early 1200s.

European peasants were persecuted for asking an obvious question. If their priests and bishops had paid bribes to secure their lucrative appointments or were living in sin with a woman, how could they be the Lord’s representatives? According to a surviving account of of heretics examined near Cologne in the 1140s, they believed that

“The body of Christ is not made on the altar because none of the priests of the church has been consecrated … the apostolic dignity has been corrupted by involvement in secular affairs, and the throne of St Peter by failing to fight for God as Peter did, has deprived itself of the power of consecration which was given to Peter. Since the church no longer has that power, the archbishops who live in a worldly manner within the church cannot receive it and cannot consecrate others.”

Moore writes that this was a “stark proclamation of the Donatist position so common among reformers who made the fatal transition from denouncing clerical corruption or immorality and avoiding those guilty of it to holding that the orders and sacraments of such clergy were invalid.”

The church worried that giving ordinary people the power to judge its bishops and priests would “empty the church of priests, and condemn the sacraments."

At first glance, its position that the sacraments were what mattered, not the morality of the priests administering them, seems reasonable. It was the medieval equivalent of “art for art’s sake”. Just as today it is easy to ask who cares which corporation is sponsoring the orchestra, gallery or literary festival, so then one could ask who cares if the bishop is corrupt? His personal circumstances are irrelevant.

Yet this was also a convenient belief for the church hierarchy. The laity had no right to question the priesthood.

Modernity represents a triumph of the Donatist heresy. We are all Donatists now. Only a minority of people in the West, trapped in religious ghettos, are compelled to believe in a god or gods. The rest of us are customers at a spiritual supermarket. If we do not like the creed we were brought up in, we can pick another from the shelf.

We are also creatures of the Anthropocene. Two facts are certain about 2023: it will be the warmest year on record, and by the mid-21st century it will seem cool in comparison with what humanity will then be enduring. No appeals to authority will stop the fear of apocalypse driving people wild.

Green thinkers I respect predict that mild and rather silly protests by Edinburgh Festival authors will just be the start. You only need to look at the indifference of the European Union to migrants drowning in the Mediterranean and of the UK to refugees dying in the English channel to imagine the brutal measures that might be used to stop climate change refugees moving north a decade from now.

As well as looking back with nostalgia at the relatively mild climate of 2023, our descendants might well look at the artists who set impossible standards of purity for festival directors, and think that they were quaint when compared with the raging xenophobic movements the climate catastrophe provoked.

Leave a comment

Share Writing from London

Apologies for the hard sell but paid subscribers

Have access to all articles, archives and podcasts

Join the debates in the comments section

And, last but by no means least, allow me to keep on writing!

Please consider paying if you can. There’s a free trial for nervous readers