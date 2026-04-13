Readers hoping that the war in the Gulf was over had grim news overnight. No deal was reached at the weekend and this morning Trump announced a naval blockade that will exacerbate the energy crisis.

Trump went to war promising to remove a vile theocracy, and has succeeded only in replacing Ayatollah Khamenei senior with Ayatollah Khamenei junior and closing the Strait of Hormuz that was open before his war began.

But Trump and Pete Hegseth don’t see it that way. They are still revelling in American military power and appear to believe that military might can overcome all obstacles. What hope of peace now?

There was another moment that ought to have shaken serious men and women who believe that states are governed by rational leaders when Trump gave further evidence that he is out of his mind. He berated the Pope for daring to criticise his war. Leo XIV had “terrible” thoughts on foreign policy and was “WEAK” on both crime and nuclear weapons. Trump then insisted that he was responsible for elevating Leo to the papacy – apparently the College of Cardinals did it to seek favour with him.

If these delusions of grandeur weren’t bad enough, Trump then issued an AI-generated image of himself as Christ miraculously healing the sick. Honestly, if a homeless guy on the streets behaved like the president of the United States of America, you would call social services

American militarism and Trump’s descent into what looks like vainglorious madness dominated my discussion with Andrew Gawthorpe of Leiden University, along with the widespread unease at Israel overplaying its hand.

Andrew’s America Explained newsletter is making him a widely admired commentator. I wanted to have him on because he brings deep knowledge and original thought to the debate.

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Militarism

Many of us naively assumed that MAGA was an isolationist movement. Chastened by the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Trump and his supporters wanted nothing more than to put America first and keep out of the Middle East.

But that was never the whole story. Elements in right-wing America believed that it was not the wars that were wrong but the namby-pamby politicians and bureaucrats, who held back the troops and insisted that they engage in liberal projects like nation building.

If Trump let the military off the leash, the argument went, then America would be great again.

As Andrew said, Pete Hegseth exemplifies revanchist militarism

“Pete Hegseth was someone who fought as an infantry officer in Iraq. He became deeply disillusioned, and he is on a mission to reclaim his manhood and reclaim American manhood through quick military victories over U.S. enemies.

[Men like Hegseth] are “not isolationists. What they want to do is to see American power dominating its enemies around the world. That’s why they really liked the quick victories that they think Trump got against Iran last June and against Venezuela.

“And they thought they could repeat that again with this war. It would be a quick surgical application of military power. It would demonstrate America’s dominance. It would show the world America was back. Their culture is deeply disconnected from the real world. They’ve been listening to their own narratives for so long that they’ve started to mistake them for reality.”

Madness

I argued that all attempts to rationalise Trump will eventually fail. However often commentators tell us that we should “take Trump seriously not literally” or that “Trump always chickens out” and returns to reason when the stock market falls, irrational forces still dominate.

Militarism, nostalgia, vanity, mendacity, and mental decline define the Trump administration, and are leading the West to disaster.

To be blunt about it, if America were a half-way rational country Donald Trump would not be president in the first place

Andrew put it like this.

“There are two things going on here. One is the fact that Donald Trump is a uniquely incompetent and extreme leader in American history, and the other is that there’s an entire system of politics, of media, of culture, and religion that has allowed him to become president.”

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The first is on Israel’s disastrous government, which has exploited legitimate fears about antisemitism so egregiously it has exposed Jews to a global backlash.

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