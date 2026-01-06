Writing from London

Michael
12h

Farage may have 'pintability' but his own preferences are £35 G&Ts at 5 Hertford Street and 'proper lunches' at £150 a head at the tartan themed Boisdale. The best article to read about him is by Henry Porter in Prospect and concerns his faux countryman dress which no farmer would not be seen dead in. Why not ask people like Leslie some harder 'cultural' questions?

Ken Davies
9h

Aren’t members of Netanyahu’s cabinet out and out Nazis?

