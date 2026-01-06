The political crisis of the West is a crisis of conservatism. Moderate conservatism is dying everywhere – in Trump’s America, but also in the UK with the rise of Farage and Jenrick, in France with Le Pen, and in Israel with Netanyahu.

The most frightening change is the acceptance of “might is right,” on gruesome display in Trump’s attack on Venezuela

To discuss the flight to the extremes I interviewed Charlotte Leslie. She was a Conservative MP in the 2010s and knows today’s leaders of the Tory party and of Farage’s Reform movement.

She is also the director of the Conservative Middle East Council which seeks better relations with Arab states. She is therefore a highly unusual figure on the British right. It’s not that she denies Israel’s right to exist but she opposes the destruction of Gaza and the willingness of so many of her colleagues to grant Netanyahu a free pass.

We talk about:

How Farage and his friends genuinely believe they can take power

How if Kemi Badenoch had any sense – a big “if,” I grant you – she would hammer Farage for his appeasement of Putin and his equivocation on Ukraine

How her Muslim contacts in the Middle East regard the British toleration of radical Islam with astonishment. “I had a Saudi friend say, ‘I live a hundred miles from Mecca and here our women are taking their hijabs off. We’re modernising. And I go to some areas in the UK and it’s like, Saudi was 40 years ago. What’s going on? Why aren’t you guys doing anything about this’?”

And how even on the right, Netanyahu’s brutal tactics after the Hamas atrocities are losing Israel support. We may be seeing a realignment where many more conservatives accept that Israel must offer a decent future to the Palestinians.

To go with the interview, here are two long reads, which I hope aren’t standard leftish journalism but instead treat conservative concerns with understanding.

The first is on how from David Cameron onwards government after government made promises they could not keep on immigration, and no one has the right to be surprised by the nativist backlash that followed

The second is on the folly of the global left, and how it has played into Netanyahu’s hands by adopting the extreme position of demanding the abolition of Israel.

