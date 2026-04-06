Writing from London

Writing from London

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Tim Smyth's avatar
Tim Smyth
15m

I do think it is important to point in the UK at least there were no controls on immigration in the 19th century. In fact until after World War One there weren't any UK immigration control during peacetime. So I don't think it is fair to say that 19th century liberals cared about immigration.

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Andy Frew's avatar
Andy Frew
3h

A fundamental of liberalism is private property, exemplified by owning your own home. But Labour are equivocal about home ownership or incapable of understanding how to get homes built for sale at affordable prices. Any society or nation has to be able to reproduce itself or suffer an unbearable sense of loss, but unregulated markets do not respect borders, and resist paying for schools and healthcare or stable employment that enable natives to raise children themselves. A free market in fossil fuels allows material prosperity but privileges oligarchs and cruel foreign autocrats. To maintain personal freedom we need to talk about carbon and wealth taxes and equality, also to challenge the personal data broligarchy and private funding of politics. What chance?

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