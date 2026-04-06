When historians look back at our time their big question will be what went wrong with the liberalism of the 1990s. The rise of the far right and to a lesser extent the far left, Trump, Brexit, Putin’s power to set the agenda – none of it would have happened if the political centre had delivered the goods.

To discuss the failure of liberalism I was joined by Adrian Wooldridge, the author of Centrists of the World Unite!: The Lost Genius of Liberalism, an urgent book on the roots of our present crisis, which has just been published.

You can listen on Apple above

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Liberalism’s problem, he says, is that what was once a radical creed became complacent. In the 18th century liberals fought aristocrats and wanted careers open to talents. Now “they have become the establishment and adopted many of the deformations of all establishments. You see extraordinary degrees of nepotism in the entertainment industry, in academia and in the European bureaucracy. And that is exactly what liberalism came into the world to destroy in the first place.”

But liberalism’s decline is not just about corruption and complacency – although their importance should not be underestimated.

Wooldridge identifies how the three dominant strands in early 21st-century liberalism overreached

Left-liberals helped fuel the radical right backlash by declaring that opposition to any controls on immigration was racist. More generally, Wooldridge believes that excessive permissiveness – “undermined the conditions of good governance and social solidarity by pushing the idea that everybody should be able to make their own choices, and if poor people make very bad choices, we can’t judge them.

Neo-liberals: Adrian works at Bloomberg and before that he was at the Economist, and so he knows the capitalist class. As he says, the supposed masters of the universe also overreached. They said we must give as “much scope to the market as possible” and the result was the great crash of 2008, which the UK has never really recovered from and which entrenched the cynical – and wholly true – belief that the rich will force ordinary people to bail them out.

Global liberals: The people who run the NGOs, the World Bank, the giant corporations, the IMF and the other big global institutions, who believe you can regulate the whole planet, without taking account of local concerns, have faced predictable resistance.

Adrian describes our crisis thus

“Because of the Iraq war and its failure and because of the global financial crisis and neoliberal economics and their failures, we live with all kinds of perverse outcomes. “So you get the Brexit movement. ‘We must take back control! We must have a protectionist economy.’ But this runs alongside the same group of people in the Conservative party endorsing the Trussian extreme libertarian version of globalisation. “And then you’ve had the Labour Party, which went through the bizarre disaster of Corbynism, and has followed Corbynism with essentially not thinking at all, just manoeuvring to keep in power. “I think one reason why we’ve had such a failure is that we don’t just need to rethink economics, which we certainly do, but we have to confront a much more general sociological, psychological and intellectual problem, which is how to create a society which coheres, which has a set of values which you can agree on in multicultural times.”

Please listen to the whole thing and hear Adrian’s grounds for hope – which we could all use.

Below are two pieces of mine on Adrian’s themes. They are for paying subscribers, and so I should say that an annual subscription works out at £1.40 ($1.15)

The first is the astonishing story of how Peter Mandelson put loyalty to the abuser Jeffrey Epstein and his Wall Street friends before loyalty to his own government during the 2008 financial crisis.

The second is on how left-wing overreach on the trans issue threatens to destroy the very cause activists struggle to promote.