This piece is based on a commission from Die Welt. Writing for a foreign newspaper is a salutary discipline. You must explain everything. Spelling out how the coronation ceremony will treat Charles III as if he were the divinely sanctioned head of a great power made me understand why so many of my compatriots care so little. At best, the coronation has a tenuous connection to our unhappy country. At worst, it is absurd.

The coronation of King Charles III on Saturday will fix the eyes of the world on London. Presidents, prime ministers, and celebrity news anchors from every part of the planet will be at Westminster Abbey. The BBC will transform itself into a North Korean-style broadcaster for the day, as it obsesses over the grandeur of the “Diamond Jubilee State Coach” and the magnificence of the scarlet uniforms of the “Royal Watermen”.

No detail will be too trivial to ignore. No platitude too banal to utter.

Everyone will pretend to care, except a large majority of the British public. Recent polls find that about two-thirds of those questioned either “don’t care very much” about the coronation or “don’t care at all.” Just nine per cent care “a great deal,” which is not the picture of a country in the grip of royal fever that so many commentators are painting.

Why the widespread feeling that the coronation is an irrelevance? A clue lies in the clash between the awkward reality of the UK’s position in the world after Brexit and the grandiose titles inherited by Charles III.

At the state funeral of his mother, Elizabeth II, in September 2022, a courtier took a deep breath and announced,

“Let us humbly beseech Almighty God to bless with long life, health and honour, and all worldly happiness the Most High, Most Mighty and Most Excellent Monarch, our Sovereign Lord, Charles III, now, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, and Sovereign of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.”

I will explain this formidable list as briefly as I can. King Charles is the high, mighty and excellent “sovereign lord” of the United Kingdom because he is head of state, and we are his subjects. Military officers, judges and public officials swear loyalty to him not to a democratic constitution. He is also head of state for 15 countries from Canada to Papua New Guinea that were once in the British empire and are now in the Commonwealth – these are his “other realms and territories.” He is “defender of the faith” because, as supreme governor of the Church of England, he is a priest-king who heads the state church. As a symbol of God’s grace, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the state church’s premier prelate, will anoint him with holy oil collected from the groves on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

“The world’s most important spoon”

In a moment of medieval obscurantism, the archbishop will pour the oil over him with a 12th century “coronation spoon”. Don’t mock this spoon. Earlier this week the Conservative historian Robert Toombs wrote in the Spectator that “this particular spoon,” this “very special” spoon, “this golden spoon of holy oil” was “the world’s most important spoon”.

Meanwhile, the reference to the Most Noble Order of the Garter takes us back to 1348 when the then king of England, Edward III, tried to bind his barons to his claim to the throne of France by offering them a new club to join.

All these grandiloquent titles are for the monarch of a small post-imperial country on the north-western edge of Europe that has been in perpetual crisis for most of the last 10 years. The old queen could perhaps get away with it because she lived through the UK’s last days as a global power. But now the boasts in conservative newspapers that the coronation will ensure that the UK remains “the envy of the world,” seem remote from the condition of a weary and anxious nation. The coronation ceremony itself is anomalous. The Belgian, Dutch and Spanish royal families have never had them. Scandinavian countries abolished coronations for their monarchs because they wanted to mark the end of absolute royal rule (the Danes in 1849) or to save money (the thrifty Swedes in 1873).

To understand why the coronation fails to move so many of my fellow citizens imagine that Habsburg rule had survived defeat in the First World War. Imagine that the titular head of the Austrian state still lived in the Hofburg, and was still addressed as “emperor” or “empress.” Imagine Austrians talking as if the Habsburgs, in some vague way, still ruled all the Austro-Hungarian empire’s territories in Mitteleuropa, and claimed that God had appointed the emperor to head the Austrian church.

It would be absurd.

The paradox of Charles III is that he appears to know this but can do nothing about it. He is not a young king whose ascent to the throne will usher in a new Carolingian age. He is a man of 74, trapped by his past. His disastrous marriage to Princess Diana echoes down from the 1990s. The woman he had an affair with, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be our queen, and a part of the population has never forgiven either of them for betraying “the people’s princess.” No one who has read his autobiography Spare can doubt that the estrangement of Diana and Charles’s son Prince Harry has its roots in the trauma he suffered because of his mother’s death. His attacks on the monarchy have had a mixed reception. Most people dislike him. By preferring a celebrity life with Meghan Markle in Santa Barbara to royal duty in the UK, the prince looked selfish. His adoption of the therapy-laden language of the self-obsessed Californian rich has only strengthened that impression.

At one point in Spare, he complains that, because he was the second son, he was forced to inhabit a smaller bedroom than his older brother – “a mini room in a narrow back corridor” – while forgetting to add that his bedroom was still in a palace.

And yet Prince Harry’s undoubted pain and his unsubstantiated claim that members of the royal family were racist in their treatment of Meghan Markle has cut through. Support for the royal family among the young has collapsed. Almost 78 per cent said they were “not interested” in the monarchy. Meanwhile, people from ethnic minority backgrounds were less likely to be supportive of the continuation of the monarchy, with 40 per cent saying they would prefer an elected head of state instead. Racism and the legacy of slavery has already persuaded Barbados to break free from its colonial past by removing the British monarch as head of state. Other Caribbean nations will follow, as one day, will Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The “realms and territories” of the British king are shrinking as the memory of the British empire fades.

Rudyard Kipling, the poet of empire, wrote in 1897

“Far-called, our navies melt away;

On dune and headland sinks the fire:

Lo, all our pomp of yesterday

Is one with Nineveh and Tyre!”

All of yesterday’s pomp is now carried by one elderly man. It’s too much for him to bear.

Even in the United Kingdom, the King’s position is not what it once was. We are becoming a post-religious country. The sacralised notion of a monarch as supreme governor of a state church no longer fits with a society where the church matters so little. Like the Habsburg empire, the UK is also a multi-national country. A large section of the nationalist community in Northern Ireland consists of republicans who want to leave the UK and join the Irish republic. To avoid alienating conservative Scots, the Scottish National Party promises that an independent Scotland will keep the monarchy. Many of its supporters, however, want a republic.

Monarchism is effectively back where it was in the reign of Edward III in 1348. It is an overwhelmingly English phenomenon. I cannot see the English overthrowing the monarchy, it would be too much trouble tearing it apart and building an alternative. In the 1990s as the scandals about the treatment of Princess Diana raged, I was a republican. Now I don’t care enough about the monarchy to want to abolish it. Like most of my compatriots I will either ignore the coronation or use it as an excuse to go to a street party. Whatever we do, we should reflect that King Charles’s problems are the UK’s problems. He cannot now define his place in the world, and nor can we.

