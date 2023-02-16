​ Protests against the climate emergency on the mean streets of Tunbridge Wells. CREDIT: KentLive

Mike Martin is the sort of chap who used to be a natural Tory. He served in Afghanistan, where the army put his knowledge of Pashto to good use, and is a visiting fellow at the Department of War Studies at King’s College, London. War Studies, please note. Martin doesn’t teach at one of those namby-pamby Peace Studies departments you find at “progressive” universities.

He is the author of two excellent books Why we Fight and the forthcoming How to Fight a War. Their emphasis on men’s evolved desire to pass on their genes by battling for victories that will bring them more wives is not for the pacifically inclined.

To add to his list of military achievements, Martin is one of the best analysts of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. In the spring of 2022, when so many predicted that Putin would take Kyiv in days, Martin argued that the staggeringly corrupt and disastrously led Russian military would fail.

His grandmother was a Conservative constituency chairman. His parents met at a dance at the Richmond-on-Thames Conservative Association, and his father went on to be a Conservative candidate in the 1983 general election.

Unsurprisingly, Martin has taken up the family tradition of going into politics. This hard-headed realist, however, is fighting to remove the Conservatives from power.

He will be the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Royal Town of Tunbridge Wells at the next election. Martin has a hard fight, but he could win for a reason the Conservative government and Tory press fail to take seriously: concern about climate change in the English middle class.

Tunbridge Wells, like so many other towns and suburbs in the “blue wall” of the English shires, is changing in ways Conservatives do not understand.

Once it was a joke Tory town. A stock character of 20th century comedy was a retired colonel or maiden aunt who would sign their protest to the BBC about the tiniest offence to all decent standards as “Disgusted of Tunbridge Wells”.

If you read E M Forster’s novel or saw the Merchant Ivory film, you will remember the prim Charlotte Bartlett, who chaperones a fuming Lucy Honeychurch round Italy. When the conversation turns to an unusually tolerant vicar, Miss Bartlett declares through “a haze of disapproval” that, although the cleric’s fashionable ways might be acceptable in the racier parts of England, “I am used to Tunbridge Wells, where we are all hopelessly behind the times."

I asked Martin why he wasn’t a Conservative, and he cited the usual reasons: the party’s “lack of integrity, its failure to provide moral leadership and incompetence”. Then he talked about how his experience of canvassing had revealed a shift in the mood of prosperous England.

Tunbridge’s Georgian centre and its Victorian and Edwardian suburbs are turning progressive. In a pattern repeated across southern England, families fleeing London property prices bring their metropolitan liberalism with them.

The Conservatives believe that they can rely on the constituency’s villages in the Kent countryside, which helped deliver the Tories a 14,000 majority at the 2019 general election. Martin canvasses them as well. He walks up the long drives of country homes worth between £1 and £2 million, and thinks “I’ve no chance here”.

Only when he notices that the cars parked by the double garages are electric, does he think again.

Their owners cite climate change as the issue that worries them most. “It has really surprised me how much it has come up,” Martin told me. He believes wealthy people’s ability to protect themselves from the pressing concern of rampant inflation gives them the freedom to think about bigger issues. I guess that if, you live in the countryside, you are closer to nature and see spring starting earlier. Older residents will remember when England’s summers went by for years without heatwaves and droughts.

The Tories can’t sort it out, Martin tells the concerned affluent, “because they are trapped by their libertarian fringe”. His party, by contrast, sees the climate transition as a means of growing the economy and bringing jobs to left-behind areas.

The English right has always been an alliance between snobs and mobs. Privately educated commentators play the working-class hero and brag that they understand the concerns of ordinary people better than the so-called intellectuals.

Fighting Net Zero is their new cause. “Achieving Net Zero will leave us poorer, colder and hungrier,” they say. It is a “Stalinist fantasy”. No it’s an “elite fantasy”. Or maybe a “foolish fantasy”.

Our prolier-than-thou tribunes fail to notice that even if fighting climate change is a foolish/elite/Stlainist fantasy it is also a Conservative fantasy. Or rather the fantasy of voters, who were once Conservative, but are moving away. In 2022, the moderate Conservative think tank Onward published the remarkable finding that Conservative voters overwhelmingly believe the best way to reduce the cost of living is to boost renewables. They were also far more likely to say that Rishi Sunak should keep the net zero target than remove it.

Ominously, Onward’s polling revealed that “support for net zero is highest in seats where the Conservatives have smaller majorities”. Meanwhile the Conservative Environment Network points out that it is not just the wealthy who want action. Working-class constituencies would appreciate the jobs new green technologies could bring. It warned:

Labour’s play for the green vote should worry Conservatives because polls show the public continues to regard the environment as a top priority, despite the many other pressures the country faces. Labour is now more trusted on the environment than the Conservatives.

Concern about climate merges with anger about the shit the privatised water companies are pumping into our rivers and the collapse of wildlife diversity. It’s not just the Tory leadership and Tory press that fail to feel it. The wider media still does not see climate change as a decisive political issue.

It’s unfair to say that the government isn’t concerned, but the environment isn’t a priority. Rishi Sunak does not mention climate change in his targets for 2023 – I suspect because his party’s right hems him in. Meanwhile propaganda from the Tory press allows his ministers to embrace the delusion that only middle-class voters care.

Even if that charge were true, which it isn’t, it ought to occur to even the dimmest Tory politicians and pundits that the Conservatives need middle-class votes. They are the party of the middle class (or at least they used to be) and if they do not move when middle-class opinion changes, they lose.

When Mike Martin renounced his family’s commitment to the Tory party, his grandmother asked a good question. What will happen to the Conservatives if they carry on losing educated and public-spirited young people like her grandson?

In Tunbridge Wells, and in many other formerly safe seats, the Tories will soon find out. I doubt the verdict will please them.