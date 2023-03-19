​

An old Yiddish example of “chutzpah” is a young man who murders his parents and then begs the court to show mercy because he is an orphan. Jeremy Hunt, a chancellor from a Conservative party that has stifled real wage growth for more than a decade, showed equal bravado when he presented his budget and announced that “declinism about Britain is just wrong”.

How can the Conservatives hope to get away with that? Average annual growth rates have more than halved since the global financial crisis of 2007-08. The UK economy is no bigger now than it was on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic at the end of 2019. You don’t need to be a statistician to understand our fall. You can see decline in our grey faces and cheap clothes, in our anti-depressant and junk-food epidemics, in the sick dumped in the corridors of our hospitals and sewage dumped in our rivers.

Tory chutzpah succeeds because the party has muffled the democratic culture that ought to hold bad government to account. The most significant defeat is the least discussed: the collapse of independent thought on the right.

A team of anthropologists visiting these dank islands to examine the ruling Tory tribe would swiftly conclude that its chieftains in Westminster and priestly caste in Conservative newspaper offices and think tanks had imposed a Brexit taboo. They would notice that every other major economy suffered from the 2008 crash, the pandemic and the Ukraine war. But only the UK hobbled itself with the self-inflicted wound of Brexit.

As Chris Grey’s invaluable Brexit & Beyond reported:

“The Office for Budgetary Responsibility’s report that accompanied this week’s Budget statement not only confirmed the stagnation of business investment that started immediately after the referendum, but showed a larger and more long-lasting negative impact than it had initially expected.”

Meanwhile the Centre for European Reform estimated that the trade barriers and import prices Brexit raised had cost the UK economy 5.5 per cent of GDP by the summer of 2022.

Yet nowhere on the right is there an honest discussion of the consequences of its folly. Like passing wind in crowded rooms or belching in front of the King, debating Brexit is forbidden. Break the taboo and the tribal chieftains and priests will drive Conservatives from the warmth of the campfire, as surely as Boris Johnson expelled 21 independent-minded Tory MPs when they opposed him.

Applying for membership of the single market is the one easy step the UK could take to revive the economy. Yet Conservatives cannot discuss it. Once they flattered themselves into believing that theirs was the party of hard-headed realists. Listen to their speeches in Parliament or read the Tory press and you realise that they are trapped by a “sunk-cost fallacy”. They wasted so much energy and enthusiasm on Brexit that they cannot admit failure to their members, to their voters, or, and most pertinently, to themselves.

The silence goes far beyond the right. The scandal of Conservative influence over the BBC is not a scandal about the government threatening the national broadcaster – all governments do that. The scandal is that the BBC folded under pressure, a surrender no doubt expedited by the Johnson’s Putinsesque appointment of a Tory party donor as the BBC’s chair.

So craven did BBC editors become they sent the following message to reporters.

“[Downing Street] complaining that we’re not reflecting Labour’s mess of plan b online. ie Ashworth said it earlier this week, then reversed. Can we turn up the scepticism a bit on this?”

The crude rationale that allowed the government to undermine journalistic standards and the self-confidence of editors is easy to grasp. Johnson won a thumping majority in 2019. The BBC and everyone else who must deal with power could reasonably expect the Tories to stay in charge for most of the 2020s. Brexit was the will of the people, the Tories said. The 2019 general election victory confirmed the people’s verdict. The BBC would suffer if it broke the Tory taboo on asking hard questions. The government would use its blasphemy as an excuse to cut its funding — as it has been cutting it since 2010. Conservative newspapers would damn liberal elite broadcasters as enemies of the people who knew nothing of the wishes of honest Red Wall folk.

So respectfully is the Brexit taboo observed that it is a cause of general astonishment when a BBC journalist does her job.

To understand the depth of today’s bows and curtsies, compare our economic crisis with the Iraq crisis of 20-years ago. Tony Blair took Britain to war because he believed Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. There were no weapons of mass destruction. Journalists did not stop investigating the intelligence failure because the Anglo-American forces overthrew the Saddam regime. They did not allow the Blair government to tell them that Iraq was a closed issue because “Saddam was done”. Nor did they stop asking questions when Blair went on to win a popular mandate with victory in the 2005 general election.

Their successors, however, allowed this Conservative government to insist that leaving the EU was a decision beyond the normal debates of a free society because the Conservatives had “got Brexit done” – when in truth the only thing Brexit has done is do in the economy.

The same calculations that influenced the BBC influenced the Confederation of British Industry, the National Farmers Union, and all the other trade bodies dependent on the favour of the state. Indeed, they influenced the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties whose timid mumbles are the greatest testimony to the taboo’s hold.

Their omerta leads to a wider question the left-wing economist Chris Dillow posed: how does Labour intend to meet its promise to "secure the highest sustained growth in the G7” when serious attempts to improve the economy will run into vested interests.

Although a sizeable majority now believes Brexit was a mistake, breaking the taboo by repairing all or part of the damage will, of course, outrage Brexit supporters and the right-wing press. Economic growth requires a liberalisation of planning laws to allow us to build more homes, laboratories and solar and wind farms, and that will outrage nimbies. Most economist agree we need to tax business less and landowners more – but a land tax would outrage commercial property owners

“Politics is not about intellect, and raising growth is not merely a technocratic exercise,” Dillow concluded.

“It's about power. Would Labour have the power to face down anti-growth interests? Can it mobilize countervailing forces to them? If stronger growth is to be any more than an idle aspiration, it must be serious about these questions. A purely top-down managerialist ideology cannot be sufficient.”

To put it another way, there are powerful groups in Britain who are happy with the status quo. It suits them ideologically and financially, and the best measure of their power is their ability to limit debate.

“The naked truth is still taboo whenever it can be seen,” sang Bob Dylan, and nowhere more so than in this ossified and declining country

