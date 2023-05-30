Alongside Apple, The Lowdown is available on Spotify and Google and can be reached on all other podcast hosts via this RSS feed

I wanted to talk to the farming campaigner Liz Webster about an issue that I and many other city-dwellers don’t think about hard enough: the food supply.

Not the heart-breaking numbers of people who are so short of nutrition they need food parcels, but shortages for everyone. Putin’s insane war has pushed up food prices everywhere. But the UK is special: its food price inflation is the highest in Western Europe.

Putin must take his share of the blame, and we always have been an open economy, dependent on imported food. But, like a chronic illness you cannot shake, Brexit drags the UK down, whatever happens in the rest of the world.

Come the autumn, the government will finally impose controls on imports from the EU.

From one point of view this is only fair because, for more than two years, Brexit had left British business in a grotesque position. The EU imposed import checks as soon as we left the single market on 1 January 2021. But the UK was too frightened and bureaucratically incompetent to return the favour.

UK-based food exporters have faced the full weight of sanitary and phytosanitary controls when sending goods to the EU, whilst EU based food producers have competed for UK customers without restraint.

To add to the chaos, the uncontrolled border, left us open to food fraud and the arrival of animal diseases.

The imposition of controls on 31 October is just but potentially disastrous.

Liz highlighted the choice facing food distributers. Once they could take food from France to the UK, deliver it, pick up a load for export, and take it back to France without once facing checks. Now they face import controls on both borders, and what with one thing another, will prefer to trade elsewhere in the single market.

In April, a food industry executive explained the bureaucracy involved to a Brexit think tank

“If I am a producer of buffalo mozzarella in northern Italy, or of chorizo in western Spain, as of 31 October I will for the first time (possibly ever) be asked to become an exporter, and I must: train myself up on the complex international and UK rules;

find a local vet that is willing to certify my goods, at site (at a cost of 200 to 700 euros a time);

find a specialist haulier, usually on a lorry carrying goods from other local food producers with the same compliance burdens;

employ an agent to ensure the data entries onto the UK’s food import IT system, alongside customs declarations, at maybe 50 to 200 euros a time; and

as of January 2024, pay a new border inspection charge of up to £43 irrespective of whether my consignment is physically inspected or not. These new burdens aggregate up to millions of pounds in friction costs. The reality is that many EU based food producers will take the decision not to service the UK anymore.”

So much for Brexit turning the UK into a dynamic modern economy, freed from the shackles of red tape.

British farmers cannot fill the gaps on the shelves. They never could. We have been a net food importer for centuries. Now UK food suppliers are being battered by rising costs, labour shortages, bird flu and post-Brexit changes to support payments.

Liz concludes that