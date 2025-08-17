Given the abject way Donald Trump abased himself before Vladimir Putin, I am reposting this piece from the archives on why it is not irrational to believe that Russia has a hold on him. Indeed, it’s almost irrational to believe that it does not.

On 8 November, 2024, the day after he won his second term, Putin’s propagandists treated the re-elected US president with a contempt that serious American journalists had declared impossible.

The Russians acted as if Trump were Putin’s plaything.

I am sure Christopher Steele wasn’t surprised. The notion that Moscow had kompromat on Trump dates back to an investigation the former British intelligence officer ran for a U.S. firm that had been close to Hillary Clinton’s doomed 2016 campaign.

Steele’s dossier was leaked the next year. The weird sex scenes it described grabbed the media’s attention, as weird sex invariably does. Steele’s sources told how Russian intelligence had film of Trump getting his kicks by watching two prostitutes piss on a bed in Moscow’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

In a killer detail Steele added that the bed they defiled was the very bed where Trump’s enemies Michelle and Barack Obama had slept.

According to the sources, “a former top-level Russian intelligence officer still active inside the Kremlin,” two staff at the hotel, and “a close associate of Trump who had organized and managed his recent trips to Moscow,” the sex games took place in 2013, when Trump was in Moscow to attend the Miss Universe pageant his organisation ran.

The American journalistic establishment didn’t believe a word of it. Reporters turned on Steele and denounced the 35-page dossier of raw intelligence he had collected.

To be fair, Steele could not prove conclusively what his sources had told him. Even so the virulence with which American journalists attacked Steele seemed excessive at the time.

Did they think that the FSB did not try to entrap prominent foreign visitors to Moscow? Did they find it ludicrous to suggest that a man of Trump’s character would hire prostitutes? Did they believe it a grotesque slander to imply that Trump had an obsessive hatred for Michelle and Barack Obama?

Apparently so.

Steele had produced “a notorious dossier of unproven assertions and rumors,” scolded the New York Times in 2021. A “ series of investigations and lawsuits have discredited many of its central allegations and exposed the unreliability of Steele’s sources” CNN opined. It was a “garbage document” said no less an authority than Bob Woodward.

If their denunciations of Steele seemed excessive then, they seem ridiculously over-confident now.

Russia behaves exactly as you would expect a blackmailer to behave – which brings us back to 8 November.