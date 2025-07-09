Writing from London

Kate Decker
Let me introduce you to El Centro Sector Chief Greg Bovino

PLUS: Join Judd Legum of Popular Information and me on tonight's edition of "The Wednesday Warning" at 8 pm ET on Substack Live

Steve Schmidt

Jul 9

El Centro Sector Chief Greg Bovino (Photo source: X)

Here is the same thing happening in the US: The fanatical Far Right must be stopped.

Let me introduce you to El Centro Sector Chief Greg Bovino:

thetnholler

A post shared by @thetnholler

Indeed, El Centro Sector Chief Greg Bovino does not work for Mayor Karen Bass.

He works for the people of the United States of America. He swore an oath to the Constitution of the United States of America, which is no doubt as meaningless to him as it is to Trump, Stephen Miller or Marco Rubio.

Speaking of the insanity and evil let loose by Trump and his lieutenants, including Marco Rubio, Rubio’s children could be deported to Sudan under the Trump regime’s contempt for the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Because Marco Rubio’s grandfather was what the Trump regime refers to as a “criminal illegal alien” all of his descendants are rotten illegal aliens born in the shade of the poisoned illegal immigrant tree.

Michael
There are allegedly still fifty or so one national Tories. Is their leader Damian Greene still an MP? Or Tugendhat? Their culpability over the last ten years is monumental.

