I've published a piece and released a podcast this week about how elements in the UK right want to compensate for their multiple failures by imitating Donald Trump and Viktor Orban and heading to the extremes.
First, there’s a long read from me on the macabre attempts to claim that you cannot be English if you don’t have ancestors who have lived in this country for generations. In other words, you must be white.
Ten years ago – five years ago – this was the stuff of neo-Nazi sites. Now it is being endorsed by leading Conservatives.
And then there’s a Lowdown podcast interview with Nick Tyrone, a journalist who specializes in covering the British right. We are both staggered by the silence of centrist conservatives. Supposed moderates ought to be leading the attack. But they find that the safest course is to bite their tongues and keep their heads down.
As Nick Tyrone said
"I can't really emphasise enough how completely all over the place the Tories are and what a mess they are in. So in the end it's totally possible that some real malevolent force could take hold in British politics."
Let me introduce you to El Centro Sector Chief Greg Bovino
Here is the same thing happening in the US: The fanatical Far Right must be stopped.
Let me introduce you to El Centro Sector Chief Greg Bovino:
Indeed, El Centro Sector Chief Greg Bovino does not work for Mayor Karen Bass.
He works for the people of the United States of America. He swore an oath to the Constitution of the United States of America, which is no doubt as meaningless to him as it is to Trump, Stephen Miller or Marco Rubio.
Speaking of the insanity and evil let loose by Trump and his lieutenants, including Marco Rubio, Rubio’s children could be deported to Sudan under the Trump regime’s contempt for the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
Because Marco Rubio’s grandfather was what the Trump regime refers to as a “criminal illegal alien” all of his descendants are rotten illegal aliens born in the shade of the poisoned illegal immigrant tree.
There are allegedly still fifty or so one national Tories. Is their leader Damian Greene still an MP? Or Tugendhat? Their culpability over the last ten years is monumental.