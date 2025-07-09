I've published a piece and released a podcast this week about how elements in the UK right want to compensate for their multiple failures by imitating Donald Trump and Viktor Orban and heading to the extremes.

First, there’s a long read from me on the macabre attempts to claim that you cannot be English if you don’t have ancestors who have lived in this country for generations. In other words, you must be white.

Ten years ago – five years ago – this was the stuff of neo-Nazi sites. Now it is being endorsed by leading Conservatives.

There’s a paywall but, if you forgive the hard sell, if you become a paying subscriber you will have access to all archives, articles, podcasts and debates at a cost of £1.15 ($1.45) a week. By my reckoning, this is less than the price of the worst cup of coffee in the worst cafe in the developed world.

Extremism sweeps the British right Nick Cohen · Jul 6 Something macabre is stirring in the soul of the British right. Driven half mad by the failure of Brexit and Liz Truss, it has doubled down on fanaticism. It prefers to push harder and faster to the extremes than face its own shortcomings. Read full story

And then there’s a Lowdown podcast interview with Nick Tyrone, a journalist who specializes in covering the British right. We are both staggered by the silence of centrist conservatives. Supposed moderates ought to be leading the attack. But they find that the safest course is to bite their tongues and keep their heads down.

As Nick Tyrone said

"I can't really emphasise enough how completely all over the place the Tories are and what a mess they are in. So in the end it's totally possible that some real malevolent force could take hold in British politics."

You can listen here on Apple

Here on Spotify

On Amazon here and on all other platforms via this app

As I said, please sign up as a subscriber if you can. You allow me to keep working without interference from media bosses or advertisers, and for that I am truly grateful.

Share

Leave a comment