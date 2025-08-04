Depending on where you live and what you count as a party, the UK now has six- or seven-party politics[i].

If we were a European country with proportional representation, this would be unexceptional. But we are a European country with a first-past-the-post political system, which was built for two parties, and is now going haywire as our politics fragments.

You can inspect its collapse with two measures of democratic failure.

The first is at the national level where multiparty politics hands huge power to ever-smaller minorities of the electorate. Keir Starmer has two-thirds of the seats in Parliament on just one-third of the vote. British politics has seen nothing like it. The solution to the tyranny of a minority is proportional representation.

For as things stand, it is at least conceivable that one-third of the vote or less will be enough to bring Nigel Farage to Downing Street.

Meanwhile, at the level of the constituency, you must ask by what right an MP, elected on a small share of the vote, represents his or her constituents.

For example, the voters of Southwest Norfolk delivered the most famous result of the last election. They turned on Liz Truss and threw her out of power.

Quite right, too, I hear you say. She deserved it. But the vote was split so many ways, Labour’s Terry Jermy won the seat with just 26.7 per cent of the vote, even though the majority of voters backed right-wing candidates. The solution to illegitimate local results is the “Alternative Vote” system that has knock out rounds until one candidate has collected 50 percent of preferences.

Peter Kellner, journalist, commentator and founder of YouGov has commissioned fascinating research that addresses a blindingly obvious political fact which most of us tend to miss.

Even though our system tells people that a vote for minor parties is a wasted vote, millions would rather waste their votes than support Labour or the Tories. Now the number of the disaffected is reaching a critical mass.

You can read Peter’s research in his newsletter. I invited him on to the Lowdown after reading about it in David Aaronovitch’s newsletter here. You can listen to our conversation via the Apple player at the top or on Spotify here

On Amazon or on any other app via this link.

Peter says that Labour and the Tories should not underestimate how weak their support has become. They may think they have hit rock bottom, but their position can get worse – much worse.

He says the research he commissioned from YouGov should terrify both Labour and the Conservatives.

“They cling to the hope that their current levels of support, around 24 per cent and 18 per cent respectively, represent their loyal core vote – people who are committed to the cause and can be relied on to rally to the flag come what may. YouGov’s figures offer no such relief. Both parties may seem to be in a valley with a mountain to climb; a more accurate metaphor is that they are on a ledge, in clear danger of falling further. In both cases, the single most important reason their supporters give for backing them is scarcely a vote of confidence: their party isn’t great, merely better than the alternatives. Altogether, well under half of the diminished bands of Labour and Tory supporters declare their devotion to the cause. The Liberal Democrats do only slightly better.”

Class and family loyalties no longer determine voting behaviour. I was fascinated to read that research from the early 1960s showed that among those who grew up in Tory households 75% would go on to vote Conservative.

The figure for the children of Labour homes was 80%. According to Kellner’s research, as of today 26% of people brought up in Tory households are likely to support the Conservatives and the figure for Labour is just 33%.

Clearly, our rolling crisis is pushing people to search for radical alternatives – Scottish nationalism, Brexit nationalism, Corbynism, Liz Truss.

I don’t wish to downplay the discontent. But the preference for consumerist, personalised politics stood out for me as well. When Peter asked why people voted the way they voted, high among the reasons was that a party had “the best policy on the issue I feel strongest about”.

Below are two long reads on single-issue campaigns that are driving people half mad with rage.

The first is on immigration which is pushing the right to the extreme right.

The second is on the trans campaign which has caused more bitterness in my world of the liberal-left middle class than I have ever seen before.

[i] Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens, Reform. Welsh and Scottish nationalists, Corbyn’s Party with no Name. And that’s before you get to Northern Ireland.