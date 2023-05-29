Waiting for a betrayal: Claire Fox and Nigel Farage (SKY)

​

Communists helped the British radical right achieve their counter-revolution. Not ex-communists who found their revolutionary God had failed, and with a sigh began what Julian Barnes called the “traditional shuffle to the right”. Not men and women, who despite themselves, saw the truth in the saying attributed to Winston Churchill (falsely as it turns out) that “if a man is not a socialist by the time he is 20, he has no heart. If he is not a conservative by the time he is 40, he has no brain.”

I mean actual communists, or people who said they were. Marxists who used arguments from the far left to inspire the Brexit right.

The soft Labour party, the progressives, the reformers, the compromised liberal bourgeoisie, with their snotty foreign words and dainty foreign food, were selling out the working-class. Only revolution could save the proletariat: a revolution from the right.

From the 1990s on, members of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP), an ultra-left sect, set up a series of front organisations that ended in the Spiked! news site. The BBC and Tory press were filled with contributions from its cadres. And the efforts of Claire Fox, Munira Mirza, Brendan O’Neill and Frank Furedi were gratefully received.

Those patrons of American conservatism, the Koch Brothers bankrolled Spiked! Furedi, the RCP’s leader, took the Hungarian Forint and went to work for Viktor Orban’s squalid little autocracy. Boris Johnson took Mirza to Downing Street, and Clare Fox joined Nigel Farage’s Brexit party and was rewarded with a peerage.

As the money rolled in and special pleading flowed out, they still insisted that they were keeping alive the socialist ideal of speaking for the working class. They did not defend workers against employers or Conservative governments, mind you, but against middle-class progressives: the true enemy of the proletariat. I found their pretence absurd at the time, and still do. But reading their back catalogue, you can see Brexit and Johnson coming.

Share

To get a taste of the RCP style, here is a Spiked! writer denouncing restrictions on car use as the work of the “pyjama classes, the upper-middle-class movers and shakers who can work from their plush apartments and who are so time-rich that they’ll happily do what people like my mother hated doing: skip from small shop to small shop, buying artisan loaves here, Duchy sausages there.”

Note the deployment of class resentment. Note the ducking of hard questions about global warming, pollution and gridlock. Note, too, that beneath the bloviating, the man has a rhetorical point.

Someone once said – I think it was me – that the right looks for converts while the left looks for traitors. Conservatives have always tried to build a snob-mob alliance to rally the workers against the bossy middle class. The Brexit campaign consisted of little else. The communists gave the critique extra authenticity. Here were writers who were genuine revolutionaries, who could offer new weapons in the war against progressivism.

Today Conservatives should see their revolutionary comrades as soulmates rather than useful idiots. The radical right of the 21st century is in the same desperate position as the radical left of the 20th: their God has failed; their revolution has not brought them satisfaction but despair; the working class they claimed to represent has turned against them; and the glistening new order they wanted to build has succeeded only in turning the United Kingdom into the sick man of Europe.

The only way out for them is to follow the Revolutionary Communist Party and denounce Conservatives who try to compromise with reality as backsliding members of the soft bourgeoisie; as traitors who have abandoned the ordinary Tories they are meant to represent and defiled the purity of the Brexit revolution.

For Brexit was a revolutionary moment in both its tragic and farcical forms.

To reverse Marx’s line about how history repeats itself, the farcical element that emerges from every political memoir is that no one expected a “Leave” victory. David Cameron was an unforgivably frivolous prime minister. He called a referendum because he was certain he would win it. Cameron was more concerned about holding the Conservative party together during his abysmal 2016 campaign than making the argument for the UK to remain in the EU. His chief opponent was no better. Boris Johnson didn’t think he could win either. He supported the “Leave” campaign to advance his position in the Tory party, not because he had a workable vision of the UK’s future. “Holy shit fuck, what have we done?” he cried on hearing the result, as well he might.

Like the Russian Revolution of 1917, the Brexit revolution was a fluke. Only the chaos of the Russian empire’s collapse in the First World War allowed a tiny group of revolutionaries to stage a coup. Only the lust for power of the leading figures in the Tory party in the 2010s allowed Brexit.

The radical right must face the question that haunted communists of the late-20th century: What the hell do we do when our revolution fails?

As a tragedy, Brexit was a genuine revolt, however much liberals hate to admit it. Its supporters were able to destroy the UK’s diplomatic and economic models – a revolutionary act in itself. They assured non-graduate voters that they were revolting against the elite: not the aristocratic or plutocratic elite, a campaign led by the Tory right would never do that. But the elite of everyone who knew what they were talking about. When economists and diplomats warned that leaving the EU was not in the UK’s interests, they weren’t telling the truth, but sneering at the common people as the entitled elites had done throughout English history.

“Boris told the ordinary English, who were sick of being taken for granted, that they were the salt of the earth,” wrote the historian James Hawes. “All their ills were due to Europe and its collaborators. Not for the first time, the English were invited to give their Europe-loving, fancy-foreign-speaking elite a good kicking, by a paid-up member of that very elite. And not for the first time, they did.”

From 2016 until the Johnson premiership collapsed, England lived through another revolutionary moment. The right overcame the north-south divide for one of the few times in English history. The Conservatives broke out of their base in the rich south and became, momentarily, the English National Party.

All ashes now. The radical right must face the question that haunted ex-communists in the late-20th century: what the hell do we do when our revolution fails?

Many will reconsider and change their minds. But the ideologues among them won't do that. The German physicist Max Planck, said: “A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it.”

Or to put that thought more succinctly: Science progresses one funeral at a time. And so will the Tory party. Given that a large number of its Brexit enthusiasts are in early middle-age, that advance will be slow. Instead of thinking again, they will stab each other in the back.

Walk in their shoes to understand why.