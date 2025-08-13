The British political class is like a Victorian family with a guilty secret. It keeps up appearances, maintains a stiff upper lip, and imposes an unbreakable taboo against ever mentioning the causes of its shame.

We don’t wash our dirty laundry in public here, old boy.

Indeed, we don’t even admit that we have dirty laundry that needs washing.

We keep calm and carry on – straight down the road to nowhere.

The UK is not haunted by a mad Mrs Rochester locked in the attic, but by crooked uncles who blew the family fortune on an idiotic gamble.

No one can talk about it because the rest of the family – or, to be precise, 52 percent of family members – encouraged them.

Brexit has turned our leaders into Victorians: frightened and false and wholly incapable of addressing the UK’s decline. No major party dares to say that a return to the European single market would bring an immediate increase in GDP.[i]

Our supposedly iconoclastic, free press is just as tongue-tied. Here is Robert Colville of the Sunday Times. He’s a Tory and the author of the 2019 Conservative manifesto. For all that, he isn’t a complete idiot. He wrote at the weekend about the painful choices the UK faces as its demand for public services outstrips the tax base. All he could recommend was slashing public spending.

He had no idea how to grow the economy because growth entails admitting that Brexit was a mistake. You cannot remain on the right of politics if you say that. Therefore and by definition, the right cannot offer solutions to our current crisis.

Not that Labour is much better, I should add.

To discuss the omerta I was joined by Dr Phillip Lee, who seems today like a figure from a lost age. In 2018, he became the first Conservative minister to resign from the then Tory government on principle because he could see the damage Brexit would do to his constituents and country.

Phillip is now out of politics, biding his time and looking after his patients, until the UK gets serious about its future once again. He brought a much-needed sense of perspsective.

I probably get more questions from readers about the collapse of BBC journalism than any other subject.

As background reading, here is my account of how the right bullied the BBC into silence about Brexit.

I have also written about how the failure of Brexit has radicalised Conservatives: rather than admit they have made a terrible mistake, they have embraced conspiracy theories and extremism.

OK, hard sell over, in our interview Phillip and I talked about how

· With the exception of the Scottish nationalists, the major political parties will not tell the truth about how bad Brexit has been for the UK.

· Because Labour won’t level with the public it cannot use the obvious line of attack against Farage that this is the clown who gave us Brexit and no voter should trust him ever again.

· We cannot tackle global warming, the migrant crisis, Putin, China, and economic stagnation without facing up to Brexit. But our leaders are cowards and so the UK’s decline into impotent irrelevance continues.

[i] Friend of the show Arthur Snell called in to say that the Liberal Democrats want to return the UK to the EU. It was a fair correction, but the commitment is more theoretical than real. In practice the party is not campaigning to rejoin.