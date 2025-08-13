Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anders's avatar
Anders
39m

Thank you Nick, that is an outstanding Lowdown and well worth listening to

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cathy's avatar
Cathy
22m

I listened to this yesterday,

It was pleasant to hear the Doc echo my frustration with the same solutions or reasoning echo my own, pretty much since the first budget.

It was evident then they were traveling inexplicably down a path that keeps telling them they are going in the wrongest of wrong directions.

Every 'strategic move' seems to be the one that helps reform the most.

I don't get it.

McSweeny smells ratty.

His arrogance is making Starmer feel unellectible.

Can't remember who said it _

"If you want to serve the public good, you must lead first from a place of truth."

So many opportunities to pivot, coming out of this, being the courageous one to speak truth, level with country.

I'm close to accepting Starmer is either gullible, politically inept or just is a shit arse who's made

some pact at the crossroads somewhere ( there's been a few)

Just wanted to be seen at the end of 9 years fighting the good fight that labour benefits from.

((Insert prove me wrong meme)) Here.

Every day is wtf are they doing day.

Prosecuting Brexit is where Starmer is most authentic. Its where he eats, where he breaths. At his strongest.

Brexit was theft.

Britain still really needs a lawyer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nick Cohen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture