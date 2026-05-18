For the Lowdown I talked to author Turii Munthe about the extraordinary and discomforting new research on the origins of our thinking.

His book Why We Think What We Think is our today

What hope is there for a belief in the power of rational argument to persuade now that neurologists can scan the brains of teenagers and predict with confidence whether they will be progressive or conservative?

Turi was a great guest. He laid out the constraints on our thought, but he also described with great humanity how we can escape them.

If you want to know why liberals prefer exotic food, why the belief that aliens exist increases with every generation, and why beautiful people believe in meritocracy, this is the show for you.

You can watch/listen on YouTube above.

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Turi Munthe is a journalist and policy analyst, who has written for the Economist, the Guardian and the TLS. He founded Demotix, the largest network of photojournalists in the world, and Parlia, an encyclopaedia of opinion. He lives in Milan.

Below is an.essay from me that bounces off Turi’s work. I look at what will happen to our commitment to democracy as science destroys the notion that we are rational beings.

It’s for paying subscribers so I should say that an annual subscription works out at £1.15 ($1.40) a week.

All rational beings will surely say that is a decent price. Subscribers receive access to all archives, articles and debates. You also help keep me in work – for which I am profoundly grateful.

How neuroscience will threaten democracy

The life sciences are as much a threat to democracy as artificial intelligence. By shrinking the battle of ideas into a battle of genes they risk narrowing our vision and intensifying hatreds.

You can imagine that soon there will be culture wars where liberals claim conservatives are conservatives, not because of their experiences or convictions, but because of the peculiarities of their brain structures – and vice versa.

Polemicists will not feel it necessary to counter their opponents’ arguments. They will need merely to examine brain scans.

We will all live with the knowledge that our ideas and the ideas of those around us are more likely to be the result of genetic inheritance rather than reason. We will look at others and ourselves as machines that generate preferred outcomes – even though this is a grotesque oversimplification.

For democracies that depend on the maintenance of the myth that all adults are capable of rationally choosing leaders, these are dangerous ideas to play with.

They aren’t untrue, I need to emphasise that. Some of the best scientists and psychiatrists studying the brain support them.