British journalists should not comment on US politics when we are not there on assignment. If you cannot catch the whiff of paranoia in the air, or feel the menace of Trump as he incites violence, or sense the anger of his supporters and outrage of his opponents, you cannot know where the first criminal prosecution of a US president will lead.

But libel? Jesus, we can tell you about libel without leaving our desks. We have finished articles and felt a modest pride in exposing iniquity, only for a flock of in-house lawyers to descend and explain why we can’t possibly say what absolutely needs to be said for fear of risking millions in extravagantly costly court hearings.

And if, somehow, after the legal department has deleted whole paragraphs and hedged every surviving assertion with qualifications that strip them of force and meaning, the writs still arrive, Brit​ish​ hacks know the importance of the apparently dull pre-trial hearings at which a judge decides what defences a media organisation can present to the court. Ninety times out of a hundred they settle a case in advance.

The pre-trial ruling in the defamation claim brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc against the Fox News Network that Judge Eric M. Davis delivered in the Delaware Superior Court on 31 March appears to do just that. It suggests Donald Trump’s big lie is in big trouble and that Rupert Murdoch is in even bigger trouble for broadcasting it.

The ironies in this case begin with the confidence of Trump and Fox that they could get away with ​fake news​ It came from a liberal reaction in the 1960s against the intimidatory use of libel law by the extreme right that Trump now represents. Liberals reformed US defamation law, only to unleash every variety of conspiracy nut. Now they are relying on the libel courts they once deplored to deliver justice the rest of the American legal system appears incapable of enforcing.

It's best if I begin at the beginning.

When America won its revolutionary war, it renounced English rule but kept the English common law, including its ferocious civil penalties for defamation. Despite the first amendment to the US Constitution guaranteeing that Congress shall make no law “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press,” as long as colonial libel law remained in place, it did not always need to. It wasn’t until 1804, for instance, that the state of New York accepted that truth could be a defence in a libel action.

The status quo lasted until the mid-20th century when white supremacist lawyers threatened to destroy the Civil Rights Movement’s protests against the legacy of a second institution of the British empire the newly independent United States preserved: slavery.

Peaceful civil disobedience can only work in societies with a free press that can cover the protests and stir the conscience of its readers. Protests in Moscow today would be next to pointless. The police would arrest the demonstrators and the state-controlled media would stay silent.

In 1960, a group called the Committee to Defend Martin Luther King took out a two-page advert in the New York Times. Under the stirring headline “Heed their rising voices,” it described how the police surrounded black school children engaged in non-violent demonstrations, and how “again and again Southern violators [of the US Constitution] have answered Dr King’s peaceful protests with intimidation and violence.”

The committee did not name any southern police officer, and the New York Times only sold about 400 copies in Alabama. British readers who remember how cases went in England before the Defamation Act of 2013 reformed the law, should be able to guess what happened next. Because King’s defenders denounced the Alabama police, lawyers for L. B. Sullivan, Montgomery’s police commissioner, could claim that, by insinuation, the New York Times was personally accusing him of answering “Dr King’s peaceful protests with intimidation and violence”. The fact that the Times barely sold any copies in Alabama was irrelevant. As in England, plaintiffs did not need to prove they had suffered real harm.

When a white judge and jury heard the case in an Alabama court, they awarded Sullivan the then staggering sum of $500,000 in damages. Journalists from the north reporting on the violence meted out to peaceful protesters would have to stay silent or risk crippling fines. Peaceful civil disobedience would fail if no one could read about it. Or as a delighted headline writer on the Montgomery Advertiser said, “State finds formidable legal club to swing at out of state press”.[i]

The New York Times appealed. When the US Supreme Court found in its favour in 1964, it presided over one of the rare moments in history when freedom of speech made an unequivocal advance. Debate on public issues should be “uninhibited, robust and wide-open,” the court ruled. US Government officials could not sue. If they were on the receiving end of “vehement, caustic and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks,” such was the price of exercising power in a democracy.

Subsequent court ruling expanded the exemption from government officials to all public figures. It was almost impossible to sue for defamation in the US, except in one instance, when a publisher displayed “actual malice”, which the Supreme Court defined as "knowledge that the information was false" or publishing "with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not".

If your opponents can claim that you have failed that test, you are back in the grim position familiar to publishers in the rest of the English-speaking world. You face extortionately expensive court actions (costs are the curse of common law legal systems), and must wait nervously to hear the pre-trial decisions by the judge on what defences you can use.

Which brings me back to Rupert Murdoch, Donald Trump and Judge Eric M. Davis. I appreciate that some readers will know parts of the Dominion story, but I will go through his judgement from the beginning: not only because it is best to present a complete account but because it reveals so much about the power Trump holds over the US conservative movement.

Dominion, a harmless manufacturer of voting machines, is claiming $1.6 billion from Fox and its parent company. After the 2020 presidential election, Fox reporters did their job and told the truth. It shouldn’t have bee​​n a big deal. All they said was that Biden had won. Dominion alleges that the furious reaction of Trump and his supporters, particularly to Fox accurately calling Arizona for Biden, panicked the station. Viewers were turning to NewsMax and other rival stations on the far-right, which were happy to endorse Trump’s lies.

To regain market share and keep making money, the Murdoch family and their employees undermined the American republic they profess to love so often and so loudly. Fox picked up on a series of claims by Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, that Dominion machines fraudulently allowed votes to be counted for Biden instead of Trump, or that there was some jiggery-pokery going on in the algorithm that controlled the machines, or that Dominion was part of a plot hatched by the dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez to subvert the United States, or that Dominion had bribed election officials to record votes against Trump.

To say these allegations were untrue is to understate the case against them. They were insane.

Judge Davis banged home the evidence against Fox with the finality of an undertaker hammering nails into a coffin.

He laid out the Murdoch family’s financial motive for promulgating fake news. By 12 November 2020, nine days after the presidential election, Fox’s stock had fallen by 6%. Financial analysts attributed the decline to Trump telling his supporters to watch rival channels willing to lie on his behalf.

Fox knew there was no truth to the allegations against Dominion from the moment it began broadcasting them. On November 13, 2020, its fact-checking department known as the “Brainroom” concluded the claims that Dominion machines were “switching or deleting votes are 100% false”.

Facts, however, were bad for the Murdoch family business. When a Fox reporter did her job and debunked Trump’s allegations about Dominion, Tucker Carlson, Fox’s star presenter and lead Putin apologist, responded in an authentically Putinesque manner. “Please get her fired,” he wrote. “It's measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down”.

The judge recorded that texts between Fox presenters and producers variously described Sidney Powell as “a psychopath” who is “getting Trump all spun up and has zero evidence,” a “crazy person,” “a complete nut”, and “a fucking nutcase”. Nevertheless, Fox carried on broadcasting her claims that Dominion voting machines were part of some kind of Chavez-inspired and Democrat-controlled conspiracy to steal the election.

Dominion is targeting Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan because the record the court has seen shows that they were intimately involved in the decision to bow to Trump’s pressure to spread the lie that he was a victim of a gigantic electoral fraud. At one stage they considered telling their presenters to acknowledge that Biden has won fair and square, but abandoned the idea for fear of the commercial consequences.

Dana Perino, a host on Fox and Friends, described the price she was paying for their cynicism. She said she was losing sleep because of “the lies that are being told on our network”.

Judge Davis said it would be up to a jury to decide later this month whether Fox acted maliciously by spreading information it knew to be false or with a reckless disregard for the truth, as it certainly seems to have done. But media lawyers will have noticed how he ruthlessly limited the arguments Fox could make to the jurors.

He refused to allow Fox to claim it was neutrally reporting allegations that may have been false and defamatory but were still newsworthy. The defence did not apply in this case, the judge said, and even if it did the evidence did not support the notion that Fox was conducting “good-faith, disinterested reporting”.

Fox could not claim that its output was protected because it was covering a court case either. Nor could it say it was presenting the claims about Dominion as opinions rather than facts. And finally the judge thundered Fox could not claim that its broadcasts were accurate when “it is CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true.” [The capital letters are the judge’s own.]

Fox’s only hope now is for a jury packed with MAGA supporters. Otherwise, in my expert legal opinion, it’s screwed.

The culture the Supreme Court’s ruling in 1964 helped create could not be further from the dreams of 20th century liberals. The extreme right benefitted more than the Civil Rights Movement. There are many reasons why the US generates so many conspiracy theories, but the lack of legal consequences for defamation is one of them. Trump and Fox grew in power as a result. If Barack Obama had been a European politician, he might have taken Trump to court over his absurd and not-so-covertly racist “birther” conspiracy theory that he was ineligible to be president because he had been born in Kenya rather than in the US, as the constitution requires.

Yet Fox and the wider Trump movement forgot that, for all the permissiveness, the malice test remained. Other ironies crowd in. I have written before that critics of media proprietors in academia and elsewhere do not understand how the news business works.

Media organisations are like any other business: they must keep the customers satisfied. Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch do not emerge from the Dominion proceedings as evil puppet masters, but as frightened men who feared that a boycott by Trump’s credulous supporters could slash their profits.

To put it simply, they told lies for money, not to advance an ideological agenda. But if Dominion wins, Fox faces a claim for damages of $1.6 billion – with maybe more damages to come as other victims of fake news call in the lawyers. The profits Fox made in the TV studios it could lose in the courtrooms.

The final irony goes to the heart of the rotten state of the American republic. I said earlier that I could not comment on the court cases against Trump, but I can detect the anxious note in the writing of progressive Americans who are covering them.

They worry about the strength of the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump. No one doubts that Trump paid hush money to a pornstar. But the DA looks like he wants to elevate the charges against Trump to a felony, and US lawyers wonder whether the courts will let him. Journalists on the New Yorker and other liberal outlets betray their unease that Bragg’s failure to convict may hand Trump a propaganda victory by stressing how “novel” his tactics are. Or as one blunt commentator said Bragg “better come up with the goods”.

Beyond the immediate concerns lies a deeper frustration. There is a hint of the last days of the Roman Republic about the American Republic, as its norms are trashed and boundaries crossed without consequences. Trump tried to rig the 2020 election by persuading officials in Georgia to "re-evaluate" the count that showed Biden had won the state. A grand jury has investigated but no charges have been announced.

Meanwhile the US Justice Department is investigating Trump’s alleged role in inciting a mob to storm the Capitol. But once again there are no charges.

The only judicial case that holds Trump’s supporters to account for their mountainous lies is Dominion Voting Systems v Fox. The only judge to say that “it is CRYSTAL clear” that the big lie is indeed a lie, is Judge Eric M. Davis. Take it from an English journalist, the common law of defamation can be ferocious, if the hurdles the US Supreme Court put in the way of claimants in 1964 can be overcome, and “actual malice” proved.

Fox News may lose a large slice of its profits. The Big Lie may be exposed. But surely, given what it has gone through, America deserves a better legal reckoning than this?

[i] For a full account of how white supremacists deployed the libel law against the Civil Rights Movement read the excellent Make No Law: The Sullivan Case and the First Amendment by Anthony Lewis.

