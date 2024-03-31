Kaiser Wilhelm II inspecting German soldiers in the field during World War 1

There is a respectable way of betraying Ukraine. You do not spew out Russian propaganda like Trump and his admirers, and revel in Ukrainian suffering. Rather, you behave like a decent and solid European liberal, who deplores imperialism, but nevertheless refuses to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs.

You rarely find the courage to spell it out bluntly, because plain speaking would make you sound cruel and selfish, but an element among progressive Europeans believes that Ukrainians must suffer for the sake of keeping progressive Europeans safe.

Like a sadistic teacher beating a pupil, they insist that they are doing it for the best of motives. We are not selling out Ukraine because we want to, they say. Good God, no! How can anyone believe such a calumny? We are acting for the greater good.

The model they invoke is the outbreak of the First World War.

We are so used to appeasement, Nazism and the holocaust being used and abused in contemporary discourse it is easy to miss how the disaster of 1914 can still influence thoughtful people, particularly thoughtful people on the European centre-left.

The story of the arrogant great powers unintentionally unleashing a conflict that destroyed Europe, and led to communism, fascism, the second world war, the partition of Germany and the cold war, can have a paradoxical effect.

You might have thought that German war guilt from the Nazi era would lead to social democrats being unequivocal in their opposition to Russian attempts to find lebensraum in Ukraine.

But the First World War allows a way out. War guilt does not inspire opposition to tyranny but opposition to war.

The righteous course is to go easy on the aggressors. Otherwise, we might sleepwalk into a disaster where a humiliated Russia unleashes its full power and lets loose nuclear weapons.

As its frontline comes under pressure and supplies of weapons, munitions and men fall low, Ukrainians are given stern lectures from Olaf Scholz’s coalition on the need for restraint, even as they stare catastrophe in the face.

This month Scholtz, with the support of the German centre-left, refused to send Ukraine Taurus missiles. They have a 500km range (far beyond the range of their French and British counterparts). Their delivery would open up the possibility of Ukraine destroying the Kerch bridge, which allows supplies into Russian-occupied Crimea.

But as they could also hit targets deep in Russian territory, Germany would not part with them. German troops would need to be deployed to monitor their use, and that Berlin would not contemplate,

“That is a red line that I don’t want to cross as chancellor,” Scholz explained before adding for the sake of the confused that, “prudence should not be qualified as weakness… we will do everything possible to prevent war between Russia and NATO."

All right, Lord Cameron, the British foreign secretary said, the UK will deliver more of its missiles to Ukraine and replenish its depleted stocks with German replacements. But Scholz would not accept his compromise. He and his supporters remain petrified of Russian escalation, of a nuclear war, of unforeseen events spiralling out of control as they did in 1914.

I am not putting my gloss on their motives.

Germany’s leaders are explicit about their horrified fascination with the First World War, and their belief that we can learn about 2024 from 1914.

At the start of the conflict Scholz declared, “I am not Kaiser Wilhelm”. He would not let Germany slide into a European war. Anyone trying to understand the German establishment should note the phenomenal success of Christopher Clark’s The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914.

The German edition sold 350,000 copies. Angela Merkel urged her ministers to read the book, foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier invited Clark to debate the art of diplomacy, and the late ex-chancellor Helmut Schmidt drew parallels between 1914 and the Ukraine crisis in his last article for Die Zeit, entitled, unsurprisingly, Us sleepwalkers.

The Guardian reported that Olaf Scholz cited Clark’s book in an off-the-record conversation with international media as a case study in how irresponsible politicians could goad each other through bellicose rhetoric into a conflict that wasn’t in any of their interests.

Clark’s book is a magnificent history but, as Scholz’s comments show, that is not why he is so popular in Germany.

More than any other modern historian Clark dispensed with the notion of German responsibility for the war. All the European po​wers made huge miscalculations. None understood the consequences of their actions.

Clark wrote:

“The crisis that brought war in 1914 was the fruit of a shared political culture. But it was also multipolar and genuinely interactive – that is what makes it the most complex event of modern times and that is why the debate over the origins of the First World War continues, one century after Gavrilo Princip fired those two fatal shots on Franz Joseph Street."

It would be too crude to say that Clark sold so well because he destroyed the notion of war guilt, which the allies demanded the defeated Germany accepted in the Treaty of Versailles. There was no nationalist chest beating in the reception he received. Rather, Clark’s emphasis of unintended consequences appealed to the cautious, pacific strain in German thought, particularly when it lands on Russia.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, headlines in the serious German press proclaimed “The New Sleepwalkers” and “The Return of the Sleepwalkers”. Writing in Der Freitag, the commentator Christoph Schwennicke warned that heavy-weapons exports to Kyiv could become “the Sarajevo incident of a Third World War”.

As a historical comparison, the link between the First World War and the Russian invasion of Ukraine does not work. Christopher Clark intervened to tell his German readers that the First World War began “in an incredibly complex, around-the-houses way”. Whereas “in the case of the invasion of Ukraine, in 2014 and in 2022, “it’s quite clearly a case of the breach of the peace by just one power”.

“It’s a very different set-up. There’s no Balkan crisis, there’s no sequence of will-they won’t-they decisions. Europe is not divided into a binary pair of alliance systems. In Europe, at least, Russia is isolated this time.”

His intervention had no effect on German policy. What German commentators take from the disaster of 1914 is not an intelligent analysis but the simple lesson that no one can predict the future.

As Phillips O’Brien, the great academic authority on the war put in his Substack the consequence is that for Scholz, “the escalation fears and a desire for practically any peace deal, even one that would be destructive to Ukraine, would be the ultimate German policy”.

It is indeed a trivial truth to say that no one can predict the future.

But two arguments against the German position remain. At every stage of this war, its caution has proved false. Scholz, and on several occasions the Biden administration, said that if Ukraine received modern weapons, or if it attacked Crimea or Russian territory, Putin would escalate the conflict. And at every stage they have been wrong.

A little humility would be order, although none is on display.

More pertinently they fail to see a plausible nightmare.

The war does not end in a frozen conflict in this scenario. The Ukrainian frontline collapses, and the Russians advance towards Kyiv. Poland thinks it has no choice but to intervene. Europe looks to America for leadership. But there is none. Donald Trump is in the White House and he has no interest in stopping Putin.

Then what? Where does a victorious Putin leave Germany and Europe? It is these considerations that have turned Macron into anti-Putin hawk. He has the imagination that Scholz and much of the German establishment lack.

He can see the disaster that would overcome Europe if Putin triumphs. By contrast, Scholz and much of the German establishment have a one-track mind.

They take the moments of history that suit them. They narrow their focus as they – what else? – sleepwalk towards disaster.

