Far-right marching in Charlottesville, 2017. CREDIT: Reuters

This piece was inspired by Everyday Hate: How antisemitism is built into our world – and how you can change it by Dave Rich, who helps organise the protection of the UK’s Jewish minority. (Out from Biteback in a few days.) As I say in the piece, it is a profound and profoundly disturbing work, which I unambiguously recommend.

Diversity is the official ideology of the progressive west. As the future unfolds, and the long arc of Martin Luther King’s moral universe bends towards justice, people of all colours of creeds will build a better society.

It’s a poweful vision. Powerful enough to push many into denying the existence of antisemitism and to refuse to recognise its swindling lies – in the mouths of others and their own mouths, too.

Jews spoil the progressive story. Jewish people are England’s oldest ethnic minority. If we were moving to a progressive future, anti-Jewish racism should have died long ago. Jews are also a tiny minority: about 300,000 live in the UK and 15 million globally. (Wayne Rooney has more Instagram followers than the world has Jewish people.) And yet, and despite the Holocaust, anti-Jewish tropes are everywhere in modern conspiracy theory, and, indeed, in the brutalities of everyday life.

In England and Wales, where a significant sections of progressive opinion does not consider racism against Jews racism but anti-Zionist activism, almost a quarter of all religious hate crimes were directed against that tiny minority in the year ending March 2022.

People throw around words like “medieval” and “fascist” when discussing antisemitism. Their talk of “blood libels” and the Protocols of the Elders of Zion has a reassuringly dated feel, as if prejudice isn’t a restless modern phenomenon but a throwback to the Middle Ages or mid-20th century: terrible times, to be sure, but safely confined in the dustbin of history.

Modern antisemitism threatens this central liberal belief that humanity progresses. It doesn’t destroy it wholesale – for with faltering steps humanity has progressed. But to paraphrase the William Faulkner line, with which Dave Rich begins this profound and disturbing book, the antisemitic past is never dead. It isn’t even past.

Next week Tracy-Ann Oberman will stage a reinterpretation Merchant of Venice at the Watford Palace Theatre. She will dress up Antonio, Bassanio and the other Christian characters in Shakespeare’s Venice as members of Oswald Mosely’s British League of Fascists. Oberman will play Shylock, not as a monstrous moneylender, but as a Jewish refugee, who wants to provide a future for her daughter by running a small business from her slum home in London’s East End (the scene of violent clashes between fascists and anti-fascists in 1936).

Tracy-Ann Oberman’s at the Watford Palace 27 Feb -11 March

I am looking forward to it and to seeing how Oberman has rewritten the text. Despite the efforts of modern directors, there was a good reason why Nazi Germany staged so many productions of the Merchant of Venice. The play is drenched in anti-Jewish hatred. Shylock or “the Jew,” as Shakespeare calls him so often, is greedy and full of loathing for good Christians. Antonio, Bassanio and Portia represent Christian love and mercy. The medieval blood libel is present as Shylock demands a pound of flesh. A courtroom miracle prevents him from taking Christian blood and leaves him humiliated by a forced conversion to the true faith.

The past wasn’t even past when Shakespeare first staged the Merchant in 1605. During a series of massacres we don’t learn about at school, medieval England invented new lies that Jews murdered Christian children that spread around Europe and the world. The persecution culminated under Edward I, who expelled all England’s Jews in 1290 - over 300 years before Shakespeare and his cast took to the stage.

Unless they were very well travelled, the actors and audience would never have met a Jewish person. Yet in 1605 they were comfortable with the racial paranoia of the 1290s.

As in 1290 and 1605, so in 2015, when Argentina was in the midst of one of its habitual debt crises. One of Argentina’s creditors was a US-based hedge fund called Elliott Management whose president, Paul Singer, was Jewish. The Argentinian President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner said, that “you have to read The Merchant of Venice to understand the vulture funds ... Usury and bloodsuckers have been immortalised in the greatest literature for centuries.”

Well, Jews are rich, aren’t they? Some are, and on average Jewish people earn more than other groups. But Jews can be poor just like everyone else. As for greed, Dave Rich (and, yes, he’s heard all the jokes about his surname) throws out all the statistics about the Jewish community’s generous charitable donations. But he knows it’s a hopeless task. Like all racisms, anti-Semitism is based on a fantasy, “a rumour about the Jews,” to quote Theodore Adorno.

I am not interested in the competitive victimhood of intersectional politics. I accept that Jews are not likely to be stopped and searched by the police for no reason at all. My concern is the march of rationality and progress. No other minority has been damned as Christ killers - the murderers of God’s only son, no less – and then as satanic infidels –for refusing to accept Christianity – and then as merciless usurers -- as money lending was one of the few occupations Christendom allowed Jews to practice – and then as the supernaturally malicious rulers of the world.

Given that religious belief is collapsing in the West, and the culture sees Nazism as the ultimate evil, anti-Jewish racism ought to be vanishing.

Yet the potency of the myth of Jewish power is everywhere increasing.

The great replacement conspiracy theory that drives the far right is an anti-Jewish conspiracy. Jews led by the Hungarian-Jewish financier George Soros are flooding the West with Muslim immigrants (the Palestinian conflict notwithstanding) to destroy the white Christian world they hate. After all we have been through since the financial crisis of 2008, you should never dismiss extremists as harmless figures on the fringe. The fringe becomes the mainstream, and the great replacement theory is the official ideology of the Hungarian state, neo-fascists and the Trumpist right.

I only wish Nigel Farage were a lonely crank. Alas, his role in taking the UK out of the EU makes him a central figure of our time. Farage portrayed Soros as a modern Shylock, filled with a desire for vengeance. (“If it will feed nothing else, it will feed my revenge,” Shylock tells the audience.)

Soros wanted to

“…break down the fundamental values of our society and, in the case of Europe, he doesn’t want Europe to be based on Christianity." To achieve this Soros sought "to undermine democracy and to fundamentally change the makeup, demographically, of the whole European continent".

The hatred of white Christendom, that once led vengeful Jews to sacrifice children and demand pounds of flesh, was now inciting them to erase the white West.

Following an attack by jihadists on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai, Jeremy Corbyn speculated on Iranian TV that “the hand of Israel” was behind the assault. In that same year of 2012, Corbyn agreed with another interviewer that Israel might create a “false flag event” in order to trigger a war with Iran.

Behind war and the most violent and antisemitic Islamist terror group the world has seen lay the hand of the Jew. At the time, Corbyn was an obscure backbencher. By 2015, he was leader of the Labour party.

As in medieval England, Jews are still the carrier of whatever evil society must purge to make the world pure again. Pick any modern crisis you want and soon you are back in the 1290s.

Ukriane? When the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was asked how the Putinist regime thought it could get away with saying that Ukraine was Nazi when Zelenskyy was Jewish, he replied:

So what if Zelenskyy is Jewish? The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people said that the most ardent antisemites are usually Jews.

Leaving aside that Hitler did not have Jewish blood and that President Zelenskyy has never exhibited any antisemitic tendencies, Lavrov was recycling the communist-era propaganda that Jews were Nazis, which was developed in the Soviet Union and spread throughout the global left.

George Floyd? After a police officer murdered George Floyd the British actor Maxine Peake falsely claimed that “the tactics used by the police in America, kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, that was learnt from seminars with Israeli secret services”. Something terrible has happened in America, the Jews must be to blame.

More widely, the dominant faction in the social justice movement is committed to proving the truth of David Baddiel’s charge that “Jews don’t count”. On the American left, whose cultural imperialism dominates the UK, Jews are white and therefore potential oppressors. To the far right they are the authors of white genocide. To the far left they are the beneficiaries of white privilege.

My favourite Jewish joke plays on the old theme that Jews can’t win.

Two Jews walking past a church boasting a billboard which reads, “Convert to Christianity now and receive a cash prize. “You wait here,” Abe tells Sol. “I’m going in.” A short time later, Abe comes out. “That’s it. I’ve converted.” “Did you get the money?” asks Sol. “You people… All you think about is money.”

Covid? An investigation by the British government’s independent adviser on

antisemitism found antisemitic posts in twenty-two out of twenty- eight Facebook groups dedicated to Covid conspiracy theories. Researchers found much the same in Germany, where antisemitic posts increased thirteen-fold across Twitter, Facebook and Telegram during the pandemic; in France they increased seven-fold.

In a strange symmetry, opponents of anti-Jewish racism and its deniers agree that Israel is at the root of the problem. Its supporters argue that, if Israel were not the world’s only Jewish state, it would not receive such extraordinary levels of hatred. There’s truth in that. Its opponents claim that democracies must live by higher standards, and if you are a displaced Palestinian, the injustice you have suffered deserves to be remedied whether or not worse crimes are committed on others elsewhere and regardless of whether Israel was founded by refugees from fascism. There’s truth in that too.

This argument has been going on since Israel occupied the West Bank after the failed Arab invasion of 1967. Dave Rich’s sweeping survey, however, makes the reader think more about the novel power of the Web to spread conspiracy theory than old debates. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok are the main sources of news now, not the bland media gatekeepers of the late 20th century.

New technology: ancient hatreds

You can blame the declining support for democracy on whatever political ill appals you – Trump, Breixt, woke dictators, take your pick. But the mass circulation of conspiratorial views surely plays a part. Hundreds of millions now believe that democracy is a fraud manipulated by hidden cabals. How else was Donald Trump able to convince his supporters that he was the victim of a plot to steal the presidential election?

The young dominate social media use. The anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate found in October 2020 that 30 percent of 25–34-year-olds, and 27 percent of 18–24-year-olds, agreed that ‘ Jews have disproportionate control of powerful institutions, and use that power for their own benefit and against the good of the general population’. Just 6 percent of 65–74-year-olds and 7 percent of 55–64-year-olds followed suit.

Research by King's College London revealed that almost half – 47 per cent – of 18–24-year-olds agreed that ‘by using social media (Facebook, YouTube, etc), we can get the news that major newspapers and TV channels want to keep secret’. A separate poll by Kings College, published in October 2022,found that 14 percent believe that ‘people weren’t really killed or injured’ in the Islamist bombing of the Manchester Arena, and that the casualties seen on TV news were ‘“crisis actors” who pretended to be injured or killed’.

I am an old-fashioned materialist who once dismissed the notion that the web incited irrational movements. If you want to understand the world after 2008, look at the economic dislocation the collapse of neoliberalism brought, I said. If you have the economics of the 1930s, you must expect its politics as well.

But even I must now admit that changes in communication technology change society. What the printing press was for Protestants, the Web is for cranks. They have embraced the possibilities for homemade hate social media offer. Their success is as much a threat to liberal optimism as the flourishing of ancient racial hatred, and it can only grow because no attempts at self-regulation or state regulation have hindered its advance.

The arc of our corner of the universe is indeed bending: it is bending towards craziness.

Why Pay to Subscribe to Writing from London

Subscribers have access to all content and archives.

Only subscribers can comment and take part in online chats and Q & As.

Your support allows me to write

Many thanks,

Nick

​