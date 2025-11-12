Two things can be true at the same time.

The worst people in the country – Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, – are delighted that the scandal at the BBC is threatening public service broadcasting. They want to turn us into Trump’s America. As if to make their point for them, Donald Trump is threatening to sue the BBC for $1 billion.

Think about that. Soon you could be going to work to earn the money the BBC will be handing on to one of the greatest crooks in American history.

But, for all the malice directed against it, the BBC remains the author of its own misfortunes.

When I speak to BBC reporters. they are very clear that, with honourable exceptions, their managers have lost basic journalistic values – assuming they ever had them.

The people who sign off dodgy documentaries on Trump or Gaza or pick a side in highly contested arguments over gender, or stand back and with a casual indifference allow the BBC Arabic service to run riot, are the real problem, they say.

The director-general, Tim Davie, did the honourable thing and resigned. As the man at the top he thought he should take responsibility and not, as the old joke has it, let “deputy heads roll”.

But according to journalists I respect, it is the heads of his deputies that need to roll.

Samir Shah, the BBC chair, can surely see that. I made documentaries for his Juniper TV company back in the day. Samir was always charming, but bloody hell, he was rigorous. You would never have got away with faking a clip of Donald Trump.

Not, of course, that I or anyone else who worked for him would have wanted to do that.

Equally, and contrary to the cliches of the right-wing press, you cannot seriously describe Samir as “woke.”

He has a true journalist’s cussedness, and unless he has changed beyond recognition, I cannot believe for a second that he would have gone along with institutional capture of the BBC by trans activists or the failure of editorial control at BBC Arabic that allowed it to put on air 244 times between November 2023 and April 2025 a propagandist who had suggested that Jews should be burned “as Hitler did”

Because there are so many inadequate managers, who do not know how to report without fear or favour, my colleagues believe that the BBC will swing from one extreme to another and grovel before the radical right. Their political reporters already give Farage an easy ride for fear he might abolish the licence fee – which he will do, however cravenly the BBC appeases him,

The coals of the latest scandal have been raked over so often there’s nothing left but ashes.

So allow me to explain why people at the BBC think so many in the corporation lack basic journalistic instincts, by telling the dreadful story of Josie Stewart, formerly of the Foreign Office, whose life the BBC ruined for no reason at all.