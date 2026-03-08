The UK like the rest of the West is experiencing an upsurge in anti-Jewish hatred and violence. This shouldn’t be a contentious thing to say. It’s a bloody and indisputable fact.

But everything about Jews is contentious today and inconvenient facts fight to be heard.

To take the most brutal example to date, in October Jihad al-Shamie, a British citizen born in Syria, charged into the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester, stabbing any Jew he could find – murdering one and causing the death of another when a police bullet went astray.

And yet every time I write about him, people message me on X or take the trouble to contact me on my home email as if I had broken a taboo. They insist that I cannot suggest that Jihad was an Islamist motivated by murderous antisemitism.

But he was called “Jihad,” I reply.

That means nothing, they say.

But Greater Manchester Police said that Jihad “may have been influenced by extreme Islamist ideology,” I continue, and it is a matter of record that he attacked Jews, not a random collection of Presbyterians or Hare Krishnas.

They won’t have it. We can’t say anything until the inquest into Jihadi’s death at the hands of the police is heard in 2027. Even then I can guarantee you my critics will reject troublesome evidence.

The refusal to acknowledge lethal Jew hatred explains why Jewish people are more frightened than at any point in my lifetime.

If you don’t believe me, go to a synagogue or Jewish school and notice that they look like fortresses now.

At the time I was researching this article, the Metropolitan Police said that they had arrested one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals because of “suspected surveillance of locations and individuals linked to Jewish communities” in London.

Iranian regime stooges come to Britain. We grant them asylum and then, the police allege, they conspire to harm Jews. Sir Keir Starmer said yesterday that this was one of 20 Iranian regime plots targeting dissident Iranians and Jews that the intelligence services had uncovered in the past year.

Alternatively, listen to what the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Sir Stephen Watson said in 2024 after two Islamists were convicted of plotting yet another attack on Jews in my home city of Manchester.

Society must acknowledge that Jews must “put up with a way of life in our country today that nobody else has to put up with.”

Large parts of society cannot acknowledge this obvious truth because liberals fear that discussion of Muslim racism plays into the hands of white racists, even though Islamists threaten progressive Muslims and, as we have seen, Iranian dissidents too.

Liberals ought to condemn sectarianism in all its guises – but that principled position is beyond most of them.

In December the BBC, the guarded voice of polite society, ran a whole feature on the “profound impact” on British Jews of the Hamas massacres in Israel without mentioning Islamist threats in the UK once.

Meanwhile large sections of the left are so outraged by Netanyahu they have become racism’s deniers.

As with the liberal mainstream, there is no rational need for the left to go along with Jew hate. You can support a Palestinian state and want to see Israeli politicians in the dock in The Hague – as I do – and oppose antisemitism – as I do too.

And yet once again it is too much to ask that they walk and chew gum at the same time. Meanwhile right-wingers often follow the false and disreputable tactic of casting all criticism of Israel as antisemitic

We are living through the moment of greatest fear for Jews since – well, when? The 1930s? The Middle Ages? We ought to be finding ways to take it seriously.

Into our fetid and fatal culture war comes Howard Jacobson, the greatest Jewish novelist of our time. He’s here to help, but he isn’t here to please polite society.

Jacobson has just published Howl an impressively lucid and angry novel