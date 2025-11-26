Writing from London

Writing from London

Martin Belderson
10hEdited

It is hilarious how clueless Witkoff is. The Russians are the undisputed masters of reflexive control. I have no doubt Witkoff's plan exists because the Russians sitting opposite have spent many months subtly manipulating him into thinking it was all his own idea. They will have had a good laugh once Witkoff exited the room. He is the living definition of the 'useful idiot' so cherished by Russian politicl warfare practitioners.

For more (because we should all have a clearer understanding of just how effective Russia's information warfare is) this book is the most comprehensive English language study of the subject: Active Measures: The Secret History of Disinformation and Political Warfare. Prof. Thomas Rid (2020)

Anders
11h

And if I am not all wrong the majority of the Gaza piece plan came from the Tony Blair Institute anyway

