If Russia is not paying off Steve Witkoff, it will be a first on both sides.

Witkoff and his grasping son have made it clear to the global kleptocracy that they are open for business and eager to trade.

On the other side of the table, Russian corruption is so ingrained it will bribe its Western supporters even when it does not need to, even when the Kremlin’s useful idiots will serve its interests unbribed as a matter of policy and a matter of course.

Before I immerse you in the detail just listen to the revealing tone of voice in which Witkoff instructs the Russian foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov on how the Kremlin may get all it desires from Trump.

Who does it remind you of?

Unnamed sources leaked two bugged conversations to Bloomberg. The best guess is that they were US intelligence officers disgusted by the treason of their masters or the Ukrainians trying to counter a lethal threat to their country.

In conversations Witkoff is as solicitous of the Kremlin’s interests as a lobbyist is of his paying customer’s every need.

He teaches the Russians how to woo and flatter Trump step by step. He tells them to work their way into Trump’s affections by flattering him on the supposed success of the Gaza ceasefire.

“I would make the call and just reiterate that you congratulate the president on this achievement, that you supported it, that you respect that he is a man of peace and you’re really glad to have seen it happen,” Witkoff said as he coached his customer.

He had clearly thought hard about how Putin could manipulate Trump. Call, congratulate, flatter, feign joy. Autocratic states pay millions for advice from lobbyists on the furthest fringes of power. How much do you think Trump’s own special envoy could charge?

“I’m even thinking that maybe we set out like a 20-point peace proposal, just like we did in Gaza,” the unstoppable Witkoff continued. “We put a 20-point Trump plan together that was 20 points for peace, and I’m thinking maybe we do the same thing with you.”

You can almost hear the billable hour meter ticking over.

Why on earth would any high representative of the United States behave so cravenly, unless Russia was paying him?

Witkoff’s concern for Ushakov and the precision of the guidance he offers are the mark of a lobbyist devising a strategy for a client or a mob lawyer taking a gang boss through his testimony.

Naturally, he puffed up his own value. “Now, me to you, I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done,” Witkoff said at one point. “I think Yuri, the president will give me a lot of space and discretion to get to the deal.”

The Uriah Heep level of ingratiation fits a man who has been “running a shadow operation inside the White House in an effort to sideline pro-Ukraine officials,” according to the Kyiv Independent

One encouraging sign is that the corpse of the US Republican party is showing the faintest flickers of life. So disgraceful is his conduct that representative Don Bacon, a Republican legislator, no less, said: “It is clear that Witkoff fully favors the Russians. He cannot be trusted to lead these negotiations. Would a Russian paid agent do less than he?”

No is the short answer. And it is not hyperbolic to imagine such an ignominious arrangement.

Mike Weiss has come up with the terrific nickname for Witkoff of “Dim Philby” that emphasises his treason and stupidity,

Although, Witkoff may be dim, but he isn’t stupid. He and his family are masters at self-enrichment. He has picked up loot left by Trump like a camp follower trailing behind a warlord. He bought favours with donations with Trumps campaigns and has used the position in Washington that warm friendship and cold cash gave him to advance his family’s interests.

He and Trump exploit the presidency to enrich their children – Zach Witkoff and Eric Trump. Here is how the New Republic describes their MO.

In May, Zach Witkoff, sat at a Dubai conference beside Eric Trump. Witkoff Minor announced that he’d collected $2 billion from one Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who controls the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates.

“That $2 billion purchased a stablecoin called USD1 from World Liberty Financial, a crypto firm of which Witkoff père et fils are co-founders, and in which the Trump family owns a 60 percent stake. It was, according to Binance (another participant in the deal), “the single largest investment into a crypto company” that the world had ever seen.”

I repeat it is not fanciful to imagine men like this taking bribes from Russia. Indeed it is fanciful to imagine them leaving money on the table/

I could go on but it is time to end with some hard truths. It’s no good politicians and journalists denouncing Witkoff as if he is a rotten man in an otherwise moral polity. It is no good talking as if all that needs to happen is for the American system to pull itself together, arrest Witkoff and bring us a happy ending.

There can be no happy ending while Trump is in power. Trump is as subservient to Russia and as corrupt as Witkoff. That is why the two are allies.

If Witkoff is Philby, then his Control, his Karla, is not in Moscow but in the White House.

This is very easy to write and incredibly hard to do – maybe impossible in the time available – but Europe needs to see that America is now a hostile foreign power and look to defend itself.

