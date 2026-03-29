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Writing from London

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Simon Carne's avatar
Simon Carne
6h

Needed to be said. Does he know what he is doing? Does he forget what he last did? Is it all vainglory or has he lost it? Whatever it’s time for another Epstein shock to see what he does next.

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
5h

It's pretty amazing how he has managed to continue to destroy everything he touches without anyone stopping him. It wouldn't be hard to do in a civilized country. The United States stopped being one in 2016. Actually, it was a long, slow process to get there because this kind of evil existed "under the covers" for a long time in the US. A lack of proper education, beginning with the marginalization of the Humanities is a root cause. Too many Americans revel in their ignorance and racism. Insularity, as with incest, ultimately breeds moronic thinking and behaviour. These are the hard-core MAGA that underpin an evil leader like Trump, and are easily manipulated by the self-aggrandizing opportunists who sycophantically encourage him. Stephen Miller is a prime example. The damage that has been done to the democratic system and the Constitution will not be easily remedied. It might, in fact, be fatal. Don't be surprised that Trump would demand the use of a tactical nuke if his Iranian "excursion" goes south. Under the present regime who would stop him?

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