The image of Donald Trump as Halo protagonist Master Chief posted on the White House’s X account. Illustration: @WhiteHouse on X

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The comforting idea that “Trump Always Chickens Out” (TACO) began among journalists on the Financial Times covering Wall Street.

Trump didn’t really mean what he said, the FT’s argument went. Yeah, OK, he would do mad things, impose tariffs, threaten the central bank, let masked government agents kill citizens. But if the markets fell, he would back off. Trump was just striking poses to please the mob. At heart he was a businessman who put the interests of the markets first.

In other words, economics would always triumph over politics. Let the S&P 500 plummet, and Trump would put the world to rights. Then we could all chant as one: “TACO, TACO, TACO – Trump Always Chickens Out” and give a knowing wink.

The American media loved it. Satirists threw TACO around as if they were being daring, when in truth they were letting Trump and his supporters off the hook.

Comfortable conservatives, not least the bankers and hedge fund managers who read the financial press, wanted establishment journalists to tell them that Trump wasn’t a menace because it absolved them of responsibility.

Instead of accepting that they along with the 77 million other Americans who voted for Trump had been reckless in the extreme, they could console themselves with the thought that nothing really bad would ever happen. Underneath it all, Trump was only playing at being an autocrat. He would respond to normal political incentives when the crunch came.

Surely, the war with Iran has killed this comforting illusion.

This weekend it is far from clear that Trump can chicken out, assuming that he wants to. True, he could declare victory and run. But then the Iranian theocracy could declare a victory of its own and threaten to control trade through the Strait of Hormuz, impose tolls, and hold the world economy to ransom.

In these circumstances, Trump may have to escalate, and the TACO analysis would fall to pieces,

Even if he does not, you can shake yourself free of the belief that Trump puts the financial markets first by asking yourself how America ended up in this war.

To take it from the top, Trump is a 79-year-old man with declining mental powers who is lost in his own vanity and bluster. His cabinet ministers compete to lavish praise on him as if he were a fascist King Lear. Indeed, you are far better off reading Shakespeare than the financial press, if you want to understand him.

Meanwhile, the public servants in the State Department, Pentagon and CIA who might have offered candid advice have either been fired or marginalised.

Sir Lawrence Freedman, the dean of British strategic studies, wrote from Washington today of the destruction of checks and balances.

“There is hardly anyone left on the National Security Council staff. A friend described an empty State Department where you could hear your own footsteps. Marco Rubio is involved in the decision-making but he has neglected to acquire the professional staff assessments that should inform such decisions The military part of the Pentagon still functions, but the civilian part has been purged. At its head is Pete Hegseth who puts effort into looking charismatic and brings the perspective of a disgruntled junior officer to everything he does, waging his own war on ‘woke’ which in its latest version involves striking out the names of two black men and two women for promotion to general.”

Ah, racists refusing to promote African-American officers. How’s that for a wartime priority?

The flatterers who surround Trump mean that he lives in a fantasy world rather than a rational world of economic self-interest. Observers have been disgusted by the White House issuing tweets that portray Trump as a cartoon hero (see above) or war as a video game. However repellent they are, they quite clearly show that the president is an elderly narcissist whose delusions are fed by his courtiers.

If you want to understand this war, you need also to recognise that elderly narcissists are easy to manipulate as Benjamin Nethanyahu did when he finally found an American president dumb enough to fight his wars. Everyone in US politics from J.D. Vance leftwards is blaming Israeli influence for America’s part in this conflict to varying degrees.

In any case, it is far from clear that Trump cares about the US economy. His priority seems to be profiting from insider trading that has seen massive market manipulation. He creates a crisis with his tariffs or his wars and then exploits it to rig the financial markets in his favour,

The TACO delusion rests on the belief that Trump will in the final analysis put economic interests first. But whose economic interests? His personal interest or the American national interest? They are not the same thing.

One could go on. It’s not just Israeli influence that has brought America to war. Since the Iranian revolution of 1979, there has been a desire to seek vengeance against a regime that held Americans hostage and denounces the United States every day. Trump himself talked about going to war with Iran in the 1980s.

If he chickens out, he will turn militarist and nationalist opinion against him. Like narcissism, senility and the lust for power, nationalism does not fit easily into simplistic theories of economic determinism.

If I wanted to, I could play a TACO game, and look at all the times Trump has not chickened out when he really should have done.

To stay only with the Iran war, Trump has yet to chicken out, even though inflation and interest rates are rising across the world. The soaring costs of energy and fertilisers, are already threatening the world’s poorest. According to the UN World Food Programme, an additional 45 million people worldwide could face acute hunger.

Back home, Trump has so institutionalised lying in the United States that you cannot get a place in his administration unless you pretend he won the 2020 presidential election. Trump hasn’t chickened out of lying any more than he has chickened out of corrupt deals.

I could go on, but this is not a time for game playing. The popularity of the “TACO” explanation is a sign of how even among supposedly wised-up conservatives, who deal in the markets and affect a connection to reality, there is still no understanding of the disaster they ushered in when they allowed Trump to take over the American right.

Trump isn’t a chicken. He’s the monster he has always been. The real chickens are the men and women who refuse to take responsibility for their mistakes or make any attempt to rectify them.

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