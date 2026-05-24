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Greetings,

With Trump’s war against Iran now shown to be as disastrously misconceived as Putin’s war against Ukraine, I want to look this weekend at how autocrats feed off each other.

Their willingness to start unwinnable wars flows from a common pathology. Like supposed strongmen throughout history, Putin and Trump want military glory. Because they cannot bear to be contradicted, they surround themselves with sycophants.

To ask who told Trump not to attack Iran is as futile as asking who told Putin not to attack Ukraine. Forgive me if I am labouring the obvious, but you don’t get ahead in an autocracy by telling hard truths – or any truths.

As pertinent a point of comparison is their criminality. Putin and Trump look at the state as an organised crime gang looks at a bank vault.

I wouldn’t hold my breath, but in the coming weeks there is the faintest of faint possibilities that, after 10 years of servility, Trump’s party may revolt at this spectacle of Trump looting taxpayers to pay off his criminal allies.

Republican senators broke with the administration over Trump establishing a $1.8bn slush fund on Thursday. Their leader John Thune said they could vote against it in June.One senator, Thom Tillis, dared to speak plainly, a feat that American conservatives have not managed for many years, and said Trump:

“[W] ill invariably put us in a position where your taxpayer dollars and my taxpayer dollars could potentially compensate someone who assaulted a police officer, admitted their guilt, got convicted, [and] got pardoned. And now we’re going to pay them for that? That’s absurd.”

But then Mr Tillis is retiring from the Senate. It is amazing how American conservatives find their voice when Trump can no longer threaten them.

The fund is the result of Trump suing the US Internal Revenue Service, which he controls. Unsurprisingly, the service and its legal advisors in the US Justice Department, which Trump also controls, did what their crime boss told them to do.

They provided US$1.776 billion (geddit?) of public money for a fund that Trump will use to pay off the rioters who stormed Congress in 2021.

Not only has Trump pardoned guilty men and women who wanted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, he will now enrich them. His lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him is being supplemented by a second lie that the mob that attacked Congress was the innocent victim of a miscarriage of justice.

Just as Putin spreads the lie that he is not to blame for the attack on Ukraine, so Trump spreads the lie that he is not to blame for the attack on American democracy.

You won’t be surprised to learn that in an addendum to the settlement, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche ordered the Internal Revenue Service to permanently halt current and future audits and inquiries into Trump and his entire family.

It is a staggering abuse of power. America is not suffering from mere oligarchical state capture but from a criminal takeover straight out of Russia’s Mafia-state playbook.

The best insight into Russian corruption comes from Bill Browder, one of the bravest men I know. His experience shows how Trump and Putin march to the same drum.

In Washington and Moscow, the thefts from the taxpayer, the immunity from prosecution, and the perversion of state institutions are the same.

Browder ran an investment fund, Hermitage Capital, that had a Moscow office in the early 2000s.

As Putin’s power grew menacing, Browder got his staff out of the country. Nevertheless, officers from Putin’s Interior Ministry police force stormed Hermitage’s former HQ in Moscow.

Why? The attack appeared to make no sense.

The company had gone. There was nothing worth stealing. Or so Browder thought.