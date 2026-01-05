Give a gift subscription

If you want to understand why Britain faces the odious threat of a pro-Putin, Trumpist regime taking power in 2029, lock the image of this graph into your mind and keep it there.

Do more than that. Mail it to your friends, plaster it across social media, hand copies to strangers in the street.

This is the graph that explains everything — well, almost everything.

From the end of the Second World War, the average Briton’s wealth grew at a healthy rate. Then came the financial crash of 2008. The good old days ended and never returned.

In the last 20 years, real GDP per person has grown by just 0.6 per cent a year, compared with 2.3 per cent per year in the previous 50 years. This means that our real incomes are around 30 per cent lower than they would have been if the old trend had continued.

Think about that. We are almost a third worse off than we might otherwise have been.

It may be worse than that.

There is a strong argument that we are not just experiencing the worst economic decline since 1975 or even 1945, but the worst in a quarter of a millennium.

Nicholas Crafts and Terence C. Mills of Warwick University looked at the productivity of the UK economy and said that “the slowdown is unprecedented in the past 250 years.”

They cited three causes. A slowing rate of technological change – which we can do nothing about – the financial crisis of 2008 – which is over – and Brexit – the wound that never heals, and which Keir Starmer is too frightened to even talk about.

We have seen nothing like it since the Industrial Revolution. No wonder the country is so angry,

The left-wing economist, Chris Dillow, sees the inability to confront our crisis as a sign of the economic illiteracy of political journalists.

We have a media, he says, that “reports upon salient events more than slow-moving processes. So a gradual loss of prosperity is ignored in a way that a sudden one isn’t.”

All true, I fear. But reporters are meant to report. And Keir Starmer and the Labour leadership have refused to level with them or with the British public about the reasons for our decline.

They can’t hide it completely. People know that the old order is not delivering growth, wage increases, affordable homes, and decent public services.

Since 2008, millions have flailed around looking for alternatives. The rise of Scottish nationalism, the Corbyn takeover of the Labour party, the Brexit vote, the elevation of Boris Johnson, and the Truss disaster are the products of wildly disparate and often wildly crazy ideologies.

But they were all based on the indisputable observation that the status quo has failed.

I am not an economic determinist. Mass immigration has disorientated large sections of the Western electorate, for example. Nevertheless, mainstream politicians used to be able to counter their opponents on the extremes by arguing that the system delivered for most people.

Now they can’t

Starmer won power on the promise that he understood our frustrations. The Labour manifesto for the 2024 election showed him in shirtsleeves, looking tough, alongside the one-word promise “Change.”

It was all PR. Labour didn’t mean it. Like Tony Blair in 1997, Starmer assumed that the only way for the centre-left to win was by promising to accept a conservative settlement, even when in the case of Britain in 2024, the conservative settlement of austerity, Brexit and tub-thumping nationalism had delivered the worst economic failure in 250 years.

Now the Labour pretence that it can deliver change while maintaining a failed status quo is killing this government and opening the door for the radical right.

Starmer is the most unpopular prime minister in polling history, and it is worth asking why.

He has not created a wholly needless economic crisis just for fun – as Liz Truss did. He has not presided over multiple corruption scandals, as Boris Johnson did. He has never had to say “oops I seem to have taken the UK out of the European Union by mistake,” as David Cameron did.

But Labour’s fatal determination to maintain an unsustainable status quo has made Starmer more unpopular than any of his predecessors. He looks like he is lying to the country.

At the start of the new year, Luke Tryl, of the More in Common polling organisation told the Financial Times that “there’s a real dislike, even loathing of Starmer and Reeves.

“In focus groups, people say Starmer is a liar and only said what he thought he needed to say to get elected.”

Of the three causes of our decline – technological change, the 2008 financial crisis and Brexit – the only one that a Labour government can tackle is Brexit.

Let me try to provide a sketch of the consequences of Labour’s refusal to tell it like it is.

At the human level it makes Labour’s leaders look like liars, as the opinion pollsters suggest.

In crude terms, they are indeed liars. They know that Brexit was a mistake but pretend to the world that it was not.

Economically, it means that Labour is accepting an abject failure. The Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK’s fiscal watchdog, says Brexit reduced Britain’s GDP by 4% compared with its size had it not happened. A new assessment by the US-based National Bureau of Economic Research concludes that the hit was bigger still: between 6% and 8% of GDP.

Meanwhile, with every day that passes the Brexiteers’ strategic mistake becomes clearer. They behaved in 2016 as if our European allies were our enemies and the US was our eternal friend.

Only now can we fully appreciate the folly of the guilty men of the 2010s. It is clear to everyone except the far right that we have an overwhelming strategic need to form a common front with Europe against Russia, China and the United States – otherwise we will become the plaything of the new imperial order.

Let me put it like this, how many would have supported Brexit in 2016 if they knew what we now know about Donald Trump’s America and Putin’s Russia?

From the crude standpoint of street politics the appeasement of Brexiteers makes no sense.

Labour cannot challenge Nigel Farage and point out to voters that he led this country to disaster in the Brexit referendum and should not be allowed to do so again. As for the Conservatives, Starmer remains as tied to a hard Brexit as the Tory party. He won’t rejoin the Customs Union or the Single Market – let alone apply for full membership.

Above all else, what makes Labour’s strategy so bizarre is that the public knows it was conned.

An analysis by Peter Kellner of YouGov emphasised the macabre but nevertheless relevant fact that the elderly voted for Brexit, and the main thing to bear in mind about elderly people is that we tend to die.

Two million people who voted Leave have indeed died, he reported. Six million have reached voting age since the 2016 referendum, and YouGov’s data suggest that they back rejoining the EU by five-to-one.

As for the rest of us, despite all appearances to the contrary, we aren’t total fools.

About 8 per cent of those who voted Remain would now vote to stay out, while 29 per cent of Leave voters want to rejoin.

Add up the combined impact of demographics and changed minds, says Kellner, and it converts a 1.3 million majority for leaving the EU in 2016 into an 8.1 million majority for rejoining it today.

Wes Streeting is preparing his leadership bid and is using a demand that the UK go into a Customs Union with the EU as a stick to beat Starmer.

Instead of agreeing with Streeting, and saying we must go further, Starmer’s aides brief the Times that Starmer “has a mandate to make Brexit work,” and that even the modest step of asking rejoin the customs union, “would amount to an admission of defeat”.

They are worried about admissions of defeat. For God’s sake, can’t they see that they are already defeated?

Starmer is a defeated prime minister and Labour will be a defeated party unless it can break with all precedent and tell the public the truth about our decline and the steps it intends to take to reverse it.

