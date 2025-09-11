There is a distinctly bitter flavour to the corruption of the men of the 1990s. Tony Blair, Peter Mandelson, Gerhard Schroder and Bill Clinton came from the left, and offered a hard but plausible message to their supporters

The right had monopolised power under Reagan and Thatcher, they said. The only way to win in the late 20th century was for Labour in the UK, the Democrats in the US, and the Social Democrats in Germany to abandon all their old notions of standing up to the bosses on behalf of the workers and embrace big business.

They called it the “third way”: neither capitalism nor socialism.

Frankly, it was just capitalism.

As a tactic, it worked. Labour, the Democrats and the Social Democrats all won. But it soon became clear that the third way was also the way to personal enrichment. Blair and the rest weren’t just embracing oligarchs the left had previously despised as a regrettably necessary electoral tactic. They liked them and wanted to be like them. They did not court the billionaire class to secure a political advantage, they courted billionaires because they wanted to.

Whether it was Rupert Murdoch and now Trump in the case of Blair, Gazprom and Putin in the case of Schroder, Epstein and the Russian oligarchy in the case of Mandelson, and Wall Street and the tech billionaires in the case of the Clintons, leaders of the third way produced mass disillusion with centre-left politics

They helped create the conditions for right-wing populism by reinforcing the notion that “all politicians were the same” – corrupt and “in it for themselves.” In their gullibility, starstruck centre-left leaders abandoned the left’s traditional suspicion of financial capitalism, and were wholly unprepared for the crash of 2008

Having lived through the failure of the third way, Starmer should have known better. He was a bloody fool to tie himself to the Blair era.

I can see an unflattering explanation for his conduct. Blair won elections and so, if Starmer didn’t have much of an idea how to win or indeed govern, then the alternative was to follow the Blair method from the 1900s of moving to the right and hoping for the best.

To go further and tie himself to Blair and Mandelson personally, however, shows a far greater credulity. Two needless scandals now embroil Starmer’s government.

By making Peter Mandelson the UK’s ambassador to Washington, Starmer has dragged Labour into the sex trafficking and corruption Jeffrey Epstein presided over.

Starmer had no choice other than to fire him this morning. But what a condemnation of his judgement it is that he appointed Mandelson in the first place.