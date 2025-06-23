Writing from London

Andrew M
5h

I forget who said it ,perhaps Ian Dunt, but whoever it was said you understand Starmer better if you see him as a hopeless starter- DPP, Labour party, Number 10. It takes him a while to grasp a new job or concept, but when he does he's effective. The problem is , the world is now changing and throwing new things at him so quickly, taking time to adjust is a luxury he doesn't have.

John Woods
4h

It is unfair to blame Starmer when you look back at previous Prime Ministers. Even Blair, the most recent Labour PM with a working majority of 160, had a delusional belief in the capacity of the West to resolve the problems of the world. Then Brown, who could not answer questions on National Security despite sitting beside Blair for 10 years of PMQ. Let us skip the Tory wanabees, Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss and Sunak and ask where is the leadership of what was once the most powerful country in the West? An author of a spy book, published in 1979, which revealed Anthony Blunt as the fifth member of the Cambridge Spy Ring, estimated that sometime in 1942 the leadership of the West went from Britain to America. It is still America that dominates the security of what we know as the free world, however much we hate it. As for Labour changing leadership? To whom? There are no giants any more. I remember October 1964 when Harold Wilson commanded a front bench with Roy Jenkins, who had served at Bletchley Park during the war, others had similar achievements too numerous to mention. That generation has gone and with it the likes of Corbyn and his Momentum clique, Miliband minor, who was a trade union puppet and the nameless who sat on Corbyn front bench.

