Through the pages of the right-wing press flutters a hope as full of promise as the first warm breeze of spring. The Tories may just have a chance of winning the next election, its eager commentators coo. The novel spectacle of a Conservative prime minister, who can get through a whole week without destroying relations with the UK’s largest trading partner or panicking the bond markets, must surely persuade the electorate to give the party yet another chance.

The Times, which always sets the bar low for Conservatives and high for everyone else, said in an editorial that Sunak was “that rarest of political beasts: a prime minister who underpromises and overdelivers” (We’ll soon see how the delivery of his promise to “stop the boats” lives up to those fine words.) Emily Sheffield, a former editor of the London Evening Standard, said that, even with Labour 15% to 20% ahead in the polls, “some are whispering it in Westminster: The Tories might win again. And I’m one of them.”

They can hope that the polls will narrow before the next election, and that millions have not already decided that they want to turf the Conservatives out by any means necessary. They can look at the Parliamentary arithmetic and see that Jeremy Corbyn led Labour to such a disastrous defeat in 2019 it needs an extraordinary swing of 10 to 13 per cent just to secure a majority of one.

But mere psephology has not set Tory hearts pounding. The Times’s historic role as the tom-tom of the establishment, and Sheffield’s background as the daughter of a baronet and sister to Samantha Cameron, point to a deeper reason.

In Sunak’s premiership they see a triumph of the snob over the mob tradition in British conservatism, and believe with quiet class confidence that the English love a snob. Given that, in the 20th century, Conservatives were in power for 65 years, and that they have governed continuously since 2010, you can see why they might have a right to hope. If time travellers were to pick any random year since 1880, the odds are they would find a Tory government lording over them.

Snob conservatism is class based. It sees the Tories as the natural party of government and the English upper and upper-middle classes as the natural rulers of the country. To dull the pain brought by the knowledge that the Tory party will dominate a large part of their lives, even its opponents buy into the myth of noblesse oblige. For as long as I can remember, Brits on the centre and left have conjured-up an imaginary past where compassionate, one-nation conservatives ruled the land, and used it to criticise the brutalities of whichever Conservative government happened to be in power at the time.

And, in truth, snob conservatives don’t see themselves as brutes. They don’t have a visceral antipathy to elite liberal opinion and are not overly concerned by crime, immigration and progressive attacks on traditional morality. They will exploit the culture war for political gain, if they think they can get away with it. Unlike mob Conservatives, however, their gestures are largely cynical. Enoch Powell once said, “There is one thing you can be sure of with the Conservative party before anything else – they have a grand sense of where the votes are.” Sunak is demonstrating the truth of Powell’s words with his empty posturing on migration and crime

Snob conservatives have a far grander sense of the need to maintain the existing class system. For all their gentlemanly manners, David Cameron and George Osborne avoided the need to raise taxes on the wealthy with an austerity programme that shrunk the UK economy by £100 billion, stripped resilience from public services, and inexcusably deepened the miseries of the poor.

As Cameron’s career shows, the leaders of snob conservatism are usually public-school boys, invariably educated at Eton.

Brexit appeared to mark their defeat. After Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, Nick Boles wrote a eulogy for the passing of the snobs.

The hard right has taken over the Conservative party. Thatcherites, liberatarians and No Deal Brexiters control it top to bottom. Liberal One Nation Conservatives have been ruthlessly culled. Only a few neutered captives are being kept on as window dressing. The takeover that started in local constituency parties is now complete. The Brexit party won the war without electing a single MP. Boris Johnson isn’t our new Prime Minister; Nigel Farage is.

The mob Boles saw at the gate believed in raw power. It unlawfully suspended Parliament, lied to, or at any rate, misled the then Queen, attacked the judiciary, the BBC and any other institution that stood in its way, packed the House of Lords with toadies and oligarchs, reduced the independence of the Electoral Commission, and tried to rig elections by demanding state-approved ID at polling booths.

Mobbish Conservatives want power for a purpose. They are genuinely concerned about crime, sovereignty, immigration, and liberal cultural dominance. Their bad faith lies in the commitment to help the patriotic working class. Johnson’s promise to “level up” the north of England and improve the living standards of the “left behind” was as cruel a deceit as Donald Trump’s promises to the American working class.

As Johnson’s career shows, the leaders of mob conservatism are usually public-school boys, invariably educated at Eton.

Sunak does indeed provide a welcome contrast to Johnson. He preferred to marry money rather than sponge it from Tory donors. He does not jeer or brag. His relative competence has increased the government’s popularity a little, but an analysis by Professor Rob Ford of Manchester University explains why the gains are unlikely to be significant. As in every other western country, the division between the centre right and – for want of a better term – the far right, between the snobs and the mobs, cannot be easily reconciled in the 2020s

The Conservatives fell to an average of 22% in the final polls of Liz Truss’s fleeting premiership: “total wipe-out territory,” as Ford says. The government is now at an average of 28% in the most recent round of polls. An improvement that puts the Conservatives back to the level they were at when Boris Johnson resigned. They are still looking at defeat, but not at a rout.

Tory cheerleaders nevertheless believe that victory is possible because the prime minister is more popular than his party. Indeed, he is. But Sunak’s personal approval ratings provide weak grounds for conservative optimism

Middle-class remainers like the prime minister, or at least a proportion of them do. But after Brexit, Johnson and Truss, they will not vote Conservative, particularly when the party’s loudest voices oppose Net Zero and have no answers to our economic crisis. By contrast, generally working-class leave voters, who voted Conservative in 2019, sense his insincerity and won’t vote for him now.

The prime minister’s admirers do not grasp that right-wing populism is built around strong leaders. Johnson could pose as a strongman. Sunak cannot. In our times, a snobbish respect for a private education and inordinate wealth is not enough. Right-wing voters want leaders who can own the libs.

Ford concludes:

“Sunak risks falling into the Brexit divide he is trying to bridge - unable to enthuse Leavers enough to reactivate the 2019 Brexiteer coalition, yet also unable to rebuild the pre-2016 Tory brand with Remainers.”

Tim Bale’s account of the Conservative party after Brexit (just out and highly recommended if you are in a fit state to cope with a chronicle of chaos) puts the polling figures into a historical perspective. David Cameron called the Brexit referendum because he feared the challenge from Nigel Farage and the Tory right. Boris Johnson won the 2019 election by stealing the Ukip/Brexit party vote – he turned himself into Farage, as Nick Boles said. The fatal blow to the Tories at the next election may well be one Emily Sheffield and her Westminster whisperers don’t consider: Reform, the latest manifestation of Faragism, will run candidates nationally and split the vote.

A contest is coming in any event. The war between snob and mob has been running on the right since the early 2000s and the mob has won more battles against traditional conservatives than it has lost. I expect it to triumph eventually. In France, Italy, Poland, Hungary and the United States the mobs have comprehensively defeated the snobs. In the UK the Tory press and donors support it, as does the bulk of potential Tory voters.

But I am equally convinced on a second point: after 2024, the Conservatives will give the rest of us a break, by fighting their civil wars in opposition.

