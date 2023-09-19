JK Rowling (Getty images)

Greetings, and I hope you are well.

I am in the middle of writing a series of pieces on woke politics, or identity politics, if you prefer a less contentious label. They are based on a wonderful book by Yascha Mounk: The Identity Trap, which should be out in the UK in a few days. I admire Mounk hugely. He’s an American progressive, but his opposition to Donald Trump does not prevent him criticising the authoritarianism of the woke movement and exposing its potentially fatal contradictions.

Meanwhile I am also reading a review copy of JK Rowling’s latest Strike novel The Running Grave (published under her Robert Galbraith pen name). As I do, I have a horrible picture of some other journalists going through it looking for evidence they can twist to damn Rowling.

.

Her critics have form. In September 2020, I had a review copy of Troubled Blood, a previous novel in the series, when all hell broke loose on line. Rowling enemies accused her of writing a “transphobic” novel, and because I had an advance copy in front of me, I knew that simply was not true. Whatever your views on the trans issue or position in the terf wars, you surely cannot support the kind mob justice Twitter encourages. You cannot, build a good society on ostracism and mendacious denunciations.

Here is what I wrote to explain why not.

JK Rowling’s latest novel isn’t “transphobic”

September 2020

The object of a slanderer is to blacken the name of his target so thoroughly everything she says and does reinforces his slander. She can have no independent life or complexity. No one is free to say, although I disapprove of her views on X, I admire her for speaking out on Y. No quarter can be given or complexity acknowledged. The slander is all.

In the case of JK Rowling, everything she says and does must be twisted to reinforce the slander that she is a “transphobe.”