The twee version of Jane Austen is part of the truth about her. There are good reasons why so many producers who want to market a chocolate box vision of England love her.

You can read her and barely notice that during her creative life the Industrial Revolution was raging, the new working class was enduring a new kind of exploitation, Irish revolutionaries were being executed and, as we shall see, the slave trade was being challenged for the first time in human history.

But if she were just a romantic novelist, she would not be the most read English writer after Dickens and Shakespeare.

As W.H. Auden declared in his Letter to Lord Byron

You could not shock her more than she shocks me;

Beside her Joyce seems innocent as grass.

It makes me most uncomfortable to see

An English spinster of the middle-class

Describe the amorous effects of ‘brass’,

Reveal so frankly and with such sobriety

The economic basis of society.

Pride and Prejudice may be an elegant satire on love and misunderstanding. But however lightly done the choice facing Charlotte Lucas and Elizabeth Bennet is worthy of Ibsen. Like so many women before the late 20th century they must decide between marrying an awful man – in this case the stupendously sanctimonious Mr Collins – or a life of poverty.

To mark the 250th anniversary of her birth, I spoke about why Jane Austen survived, when so many of her contemporaries have faded away, with Bharat Tandon from the School of Literature at the University of East Anglia. Bharat is the editor of Harvard University’s annotated edition of Emma and of many scholarly articles on Austen.

We discuss the brilliance of Austen’s writing. As Bharat said:

“It’s extraordinary what she’s doing at the ages of 13, 14 and 15. Most writers couldn’t do this at 40 or 50. She becomes a writer by exploding every convention of fiction that she has inherited from the late 18th century novel.

“She takes the form of the sentimental novel and blows it up from inside.”

We talked about her subtle ability to communicate the claustrophobia of respectable life and the dependence of women on men.

As Bharat says it’s not a coincidence that Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility turn on “the iniquitous inheritance system whereby property is entailed away from female relations to men.”

The most discussed modern controversy about Austen was ignited by Edward Said, who claimed that Austen was not concerned that wealth from the slave trade sustained Mansfield Park, and instead took oppression for granted.

It was an illiterate allegation. Fanny, the heroine, questions the owner about slavery, and in real life Austen and her brothers supported the anti-slavery cause.

Indeed, it’s impossible to read Mansfield Park, says Bharat, without recognising how “slavery is the elephant in the room. Everyone is trying desperately not to recognise how much of their leisure depends upon it.”

But Said’s charge wasn’t entirely false. You cannot say that Mansfield Park is a polemically anti-slavery novel of the type that Said and so many of today’s activist artists would applaud.

But then we would not read it today if it were. Polemical art speaks to the moment and then dies.

Equally, as Bharat pointed out the attempt by the alt-right in the US to appropriate Austen as an advocate of “trad wives” fails too.

Great literature doesn’t work like that. Instead, it makes you listen to Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg mansplaining and think of Mr Collins. Or look at how the surveillance of social media drives people mad and think of Jane Austen’s Bath where Anne Elliot must struggle to find a moment alone with Captain Wentworth.

Please listen to the whole thing, and if we are not in contact before, happy New Year!

