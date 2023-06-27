You can play and subscribe to the Lowdown on the Spotify player below. For other hosts click for Apple/Google/PodcastIndex/Amazon

I admire Tomiwa Owolade as I admire all people who make uncomfortable arguments. His This is Not America:Why Black Lives in Britain Matter makes a well-researched case for seeing diversity in the UK for what it is and against importing critical race theory and other simplistic American ideologies.

Below is a piece I wrote to go with the podcast.

Whenever Tomiwa Owolade publishes an article he checks his watch, sits back, and waits for the first heresy hunter to denounce him as “a house Negro” or “Uncle Tom” who “denies the existence of racism.” He rarely waits long.

Owolade isn’t an Uncle Tom (or Uncle Tomiwa) and he does not deny the existence of racism. Instead, he makes two arguments that guarantee him unpopularity with a segment of online activists, whose political attitudes are made in America. For that achievement alone he is worth reading.