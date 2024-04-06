For the last six months I have been as ill as I have ever been. I was exhausted, my muscles ached, and the carpal tunnel syndrome in my fingers was so bad I could barely type.

A few days ago, I had the good news that I did not have a fatal condition, merely an overactive thyroid. The diagnosis had two blessings: first, it can be easily treated (at least, I hope ​it can); second, it gives me a fine excuse to denounce the incessant concerns about language that so obsess and befuddle contemporary progressive discourse.

We live in a time when “narratives” are accorded extraordinary power. The legacy of Michel Foucault and Edward Said is a focus on matters that previous generations of radicals would have considered too trivial to consider.

As a result, in all developed democracies, activists expend vast amounts of energy trying to change the way people speak. The belief that if you can change language you can change the world has an obvious appeal to a Western liberal-left which is dominated by university graduates. (Arguing about language is, after all, what humanities courses teach you to do.)

Its efficacy is another matter entirely.

In every developed democracy activists now expand enormous efforts on policing ordinary people’s language. In the United States, for example, activists have successfully championed new labels like “people of colour” or “Bipoc” or “Latinx”. Meanwhile universities have banned (or tried to ban) everything from “guru” to “sanity check” because they might cause offence or be guilty of cultural appropriation.

It is an effective tactic within the small world of the progressive left. If you run a liberal institution, and activists tell you that language you have previously used in complete innocence is bigoted and demeaning, what do you do?

If you carry on as before, you are no longer innocent. You are deliberately and, according to your critics, maliciously, insulting weak and marginalised people. For the sake of a quiet life, you give in.

The theory, which is rarely stated explicitly, is that, rather than being concentrated in the hands of leaders and the wealthy, power is coded into the deep structure of everyday life. Prevailing discourses exercise power over every single member of society. Thus, if you ban bad language and replace it with virtuous language, real change will follow.

I have always been suspicious of attempts to change the world through changing language. They nearly always lead to the educated middle-class patronising and nagging the working class. Politically that can have disastrous consequences.

There is a particular type of heresy-hunter, prominent in the universities and public sector bureaucracy, who delights in pulling people up on linguistic slips. I cannot tell you how many good people they drive out of left-wing politics. They are sincere, they want to see political change, and some witch-finder accuses them of siding with the enemy because they did not realise that words which were acceptable yesterday are unacceptable today.

There is a good reason why the right has devoted so much energy to at​tacking the woke, and before that the politically correct. Conservatives have always known that there are votes in milking liberal excess.

As well as encouraging conservatives it can (and so often does) debilitate the left by depriving it of the chance to speak plainly.

For writers your first aim is to be understood – or it ought to be. Good writing, in this sense, is conservative. You do not want your readers to stop and shake their head and wonder what on earth it is you are trying to say.

Crucially, you do not want them to feel that you are excluding them by deploying elite jargon.

The language of illness and disability is the most policed, and that makes stirring anger against how disabled citizens are treated all the harder.

If I were to write that the police hounded a simple man because charging him would help them hit their arrest targets, readers would have a picture of official harassment in their minds in seconds. If I were to talk about depressed women in prison, who are so afflicted by mental illness they are close to suicide, readers would know that I was describing a routinely misogynist criminal justice system.

Plainness brings clarity. But clarity raises the accusation that the writer is using tainted language.

Accordingly, you must not say “the mentally ill” you should say “mental health patients” (a distinction without a difference, as far as I can see). You should not say that someone is “suffering” from a mental illness (or depression, schizophrenia or autism) or that he or she is a “victim” of mental illness or is “afflicted” by mental illness. You should say that he or she “has mental health problems” or is “a person with mental health problems”.

No one would have the right to complain if changing language brought improvements to the way society treated the disabled – or “people with disabilities”.

But there is not a great deal of evidence that it does, as the example of my thyroid shows.

In the 18th century, peasants farming the poor soils of the Alpine valleys were prone to iodine deficiency. This led to severe deficiency of thyroid hormones (a condition known as “hypothyroidism”). In infants, hypothyroidism results in stunted growth, physical deformities and cognitive impairment. Abuse and discrimination from the able-bodied followed.

Our word “cretin,” which has been banned in polite society for decades, did not begin as a term of abuse.

On the contrary it comes from a good-hearted attempt by the Catholics of the 18th century to help the sick. Cretin derives from the Swiss French Alpine dialect word “crestin” – “Christian.” Kindly people, wanted to remind others that the afflicted were fellow believers, equally worthy of respect and Christ’s love.

But over the years “cretin” became an insult and the same type who promoted it in the 18th century came to denounce it in the 20th.

You can see the same process happening in our time.

In 1994, the Spastics Society changed its name to “Scope” because for years children were shouting “you big spastic” at each other in the playground. No good did the substitution do. As current dictionaries of slang report “scopey” is now “a byword for ‘spaz’.”

Stephen Pinker once wrote of the “euphemism treadmill” . There is a drive to adopt new terms for disadvantaged groups. Proponents assume that words and attitudes are so inseparable that one can re-engineer people's attitudes by tinkering with words,

They are proved wrong. Cretin, spastic and scopey become new insults.

Changing the description of coloured Americans to black Americans to African Americans does not alter white racial prejudice. Giving a concept a new name does change negative attitudes. And yet liberals refuse to believe it, and so they return to the treadmill and pound out new taboos.

“Names for minorities will continue to change as long as people have negative attitudes towards them,” Pinker concluded. “We will know that they have achieved mutual respect when the names stay put."

Now maybe I am wrong. Maybe I am just displaying an arrogant journalist’s refusal to be told what he can and cannot write. If so, there should be evidence that enforced linguistic change changes attitudes.

Forgive me if I am missing something, but I have not seen one academic study proving this point, Until I do, I will stick with the advice of the great American civil rights campaigner W.E.B. DuBois.

He put the argument best in 1928 after he received a letter from a young activist, who was appalled that DuBois and his comrades were happy to use the word “negro”.

Negro was a slave name, he said, which should be abolished. DuBois told him to toughen up and concentrate on what mattered.

“Do not at the outset of your career make the all-too-common error of mistaking names for things. Names are only conventional signs for identifying things. Things are the reality that counts. If a thing is despised, either because of ignorance or because it is despicable, you will not alter matters by changing its name. If men despise Negroes, they will not despise them less if Negroes are called “coloured” or “Afro-Americans…” It is not the name – it’s the Thing that counts. Come on, Kid, let’s go get the Thing!”

