Over the Easter holiday I will update long reads that aren’t tied to the daily news but will, I hope, offer a deeper look at our times. They are for paying subscribers, and so I need to say that, if you sign up, you receive access to all articles, archives, and debates at a cost of £1.40 ($1.15) a week.

Nothing I have written since joining Substack has been as popular as my support for the claim by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele that Donald Trump was a Russian asset.

All writers love to be read, of course, and the piece went viral. But a doubt niggled away.

Was I pandering to conspiracy theorists?

I made clear that Steele himself never claimed to have proven beyond reasonable doubt that the Russian security services had sexual kompromat on Trump from his many visits to Moscow going back into the 20th century.

But, as I showed, everything Steele said which could be checked turned out to be true. Despite all the attacks on Christopher, not just from Trump but from the supposedly reputable New York Times, the Russians did intervene to put Trump in the White House. Vladimir Putin did personally set his agents to work on Trump’s behalf.

When I wrote this piece just after Trump returned to power last year, he was only beginning to dismantle America’s defences against Russian influence. Now the Pentagon, National Security Council, CIA and State Department have been handed over to nutjobs and cowards. Meanwhile, as the Bulwark put it yesterday, “intelligence officers, diplomats, analysts, and career national-security professionals are cast not as public servants but as partisans and even saboteurs”.

The Iran debacle is one direct result. Pandering to Putin is a second. At every turn, the US has cut aid to Ukraine and excused Putin’s crimes.

We can argue about what being a Russian asset means.

Are the Russians using sex tapes to blackmail him? Possible but unlikely.

Is he an agent of influence who has been drawn into the Kremlin’s orbit via Russian flattery and investments in his businesses? More than likely I would say.

Does he admire the Russian dictatorship and want to run a dictatorship of his own? Of course he does,

Whatever disagreements we have, I defy you to disagree with the conclusion of this piece that, if conclusive proof leaked showing that Trump was a Russian agent, no one would be shocked, no one would be surprised, no one would scream, “Donald Trump, the corrupt agent of a hostile foreign power! Never did I imagine that I would live to see such a day!”

Kompromat and the betrayal of the West

On 8 November, 2024, the day after he won his second term, Putin’s propagandists treated the re-elected US president with a contempt that serious American journalists had declared impossible.

The Russians acted as if Trump were Putin’s plaything.

I am sure Christopher Steele wasn’t surprised. The notion that Moscow had kompromat on Trump dates back to an investigation the former British intelligence officer ran for a U.S. firm that had been close to Hillary Clinton’s doomed 2016 campaign.