There’s a comforting theory that people change in response to defeat. It’s comforting because it implies that commonsense wins through in the end. Extremists learn from their failures. They accept the need to compromise and settle down to life in a new consensus.

Historians teach that, after going down to a landslide defeat in 1945, the Conservatives accepted the welfare state. And after being defeated repeatedly in the 1980s, the Anglo-Saxon centre left under Bill Clinton in the US and Tony Blair in the UK accepted neo-liberalism.

Nothing of the sort is happening in our polarised time.

Ideologues do not admit they have lost when they have lost, and show no desire to change. They scream and lie and deny so that they can enjoy the psychological comfort of carrying on as they did before.

The greatest living example of denial made flesh is that blubbery cry-baby Donald Trump, who encouraged his supporters to overthrow the US constitution rather admit the truth that he was a loser.

Don’t mock him. Trump could soon be back in power.

Here in the UK, the Conservative party is going down to defeat, quite possibly its worst defeat since the beginnings of democracy in 1832. Yet nowhere on the radical right is there a reckoning with the failure of the extremist politics xenophobes and reactionaries forced on the Tory party.

Like British versions of Donald Trump, British right-wingers strike the pitiful postures of victimhood and move further away from the norms of a free society. They separate their conservatism from the Conservative party so they can deny their culpability for the disaster that has befallen the UK.

They hold Rishi Sunak solely liable for a failure that has been a common enterprise.

The central element of the excuse-making lies in the failure of the right in Parliament and beyond to accept its role in pushing the Conservatives to the extreme.

To do so would be to acknowledge its own folly, and to destroy the prospects of the radical right coming back in the late 2020s.

Sunak and the rest of the Conservative leadership has yet to learn that it does no good feeding the crocodile. Despite the prime minister’s desperate attempts to please the radical right by pandering to Poujadist pensioners with demands for national service for the young and yet more tax breaks for the old, Farage still despises him.

There is no difference between the main parties, Farage asserted – the cry of every communist and fascist since the early 20th century. The Conservatives had failed on immigration and deserved destruction

“They’ve destroyed themselves already, they don’t need my help. What Conservative Party? Is there a Conservative Party? I haven't spotted it - all I can see is two big social democratic parties.”

Or here is Mary Harrington, a writer for the right-wing journal UnHerd. In a piece headlined with relish “The End of the Conservatives,” she says that even the right is praying for their destruction because

“[B]eyond the event horizon of Tory annihilation, a new world beckons. It’s one in which One Nation Tories are no longer the gatekeepers of the Right. One in which the 30% of the youthful electorate who no longer believe in liberal democracy are old enough to wield real power.”

“What politics will look like at that point is anybody’s guess” she continues with a laboured naivety, as if we have no experience of what happens when the enemies of liberal democracy take “real power”.

It’s not just Farage and the odd post-democratic pundit. Read the Telegraph or any other Conservative journal or watch GB News, and you see that Farage’s pretence that the Tories are a left-wing party is everywhere.

There’s a huge effort to protect the right by ​​renouncing the Conservative party, even though the disaster of this Conservative government is a creation of the right. With the honourable exception of the Times, the entire Tory press supported the Liz Truss delusion, as did Farage.

The unacknowledged truth remains that the Conservatives have failed because they have been too right wing not because they have not been right-wing enough.

The wisest words ever said about Rishi Sunak, which ought to be carved on ​his gravestone, came from George Osborne (or rather they came from Lynton Crosby’s report of what George Osborne had told him).

“Rishi has made two big calls in his career — backing Brexit and backing Boris — and those are the two most catastrophic things to happen to this country in the last decade.”

Sunak not only supported Brexit but also the Johnson government’s disastrous terms for leaving the EU (which were so bad, Sunak had to rewrite them when he became prime minister). He is probably the most right-wing prime minister in the modern era. The Public Accounts Committee said of his failed authoritarian dream of deporting migrants to Rwanda

“By the end of March 2024, the UK had made payments of £240 million to the Government of Rwanda but had not relocated anyone. Depending on the number of people who are relocated, it could potentially pay billions more. In April 2024, there were more than 50,000 people living in the UK, with no ability to claim asylum, who are officially “pending relocation”. Yet the Home Office is unable to explain what will happen to these people currently left in limbo.”

By any measure leaving the EU and burning through hundreds of millions to feed your own prejudices are extremist stances.

Right-wingers cannot accept that they are because to do so would mean accepting their own culpability.

They complain about taxes being at an all-time high (along with the rest of us). They cannot acknowledge that, although an ageing population, Covid and Ukraine are partly responsible, so too is the Brexit that Farage and Sunak so foolishly supported.

Analysts argue about the economic consequences of Brexit, but not one pretends they are positive. As Goldman Sachs says, the true hit to the British economy could be anywhere from 4% to 8% of real gross domestic product.

With growth stymied by our isolation from the European single market, taxes have to rise to pay for public services.

To put that thought another way, the same rightists who bellow about the tax burden on GB News voted for higher taxes when they voted to leave the EU in 2016 and then insisted on a hard Brexit in 2020.

What applies to taxation applies to migration

In the UK as everywhere else, radical right-wing politics feeds on racial and cultural fears. Far from assuaging them, Brexit inflamed them. The UK was once a country which took migrants from the EU, who were overwhelmingly white, and for those who had a religion, overwhelmingly Christian. Now we take migrants from the rest of the world, who are overwhelmingly non-white.

You no more hear acknowledgements of the change in the population Brexit brought than hear acknowledgements of the increase in the tax burden.

The silence is ominous. Driven half mad by modernity, the British right has learned nothing. It refuses to accept responsibility and portrays itself as a victim of the impoverished and miserable world it created.

I would hold on tight to the next Labour for fear of what might replace it is far worse.

The UK now has a right-wing culture as deceitful in its way as the culture of Trump’s Republican party. You do not want to see it back in power.

