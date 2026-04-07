Writing from London

Writing from London

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Mary Boudreau's avatar
Mary Boudreau
40m

You nailed it, Nick. Why can’t American mainstream media just say it in plain English? Are they really afraid of being déclassé?

Depraved indifference is bad enough, but salivating over mass murder? That’s the height of sadism. The Epstein class sees sadism as a mark of distinction. I don’t mean to be crude. It’s just the plain truth.

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Mira Kamdar's avatar
Mira Kamdar
16m

Right on Nick.

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