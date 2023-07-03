​

​The UK’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman (centre) enjoying a visit to Rwanda (Picture: PA)

In 1902, Joseph Conrad captured the futility of European colonialism when the narrator of his Heart of Darkness described a French warship off the Congolese coast. Its guns were blasting away for no reason the narrator could gather at no target he could see.

“In the empty immensity of earth, sky, and water, there she was, incomprehensible, firing into a continent. Pop, would go one of the six-inch guns; a small flame would dart and vanish, a little white smoke would disappear, a tiny projectile would give a feeble screech—and nothing happened. Nothing could happen. There was a touch of insanity in the proceeding.”

Blindly, and with more than a touch of insanity, the post-colonial British government wants to fire refugees into the African continent. In all the understandable anger this cruel and futile project has aroused, one question can be missed: what does Rwanda, an African state engaged in a Putinesque war of aggression against the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), get in return?

Money is the short answer. And money for nothing, to date. The UK has paid the regime of Paul Kagame £140 million (US$177 million): a generosity it has not replicated elsewhere in Africa. On the contrary, the Conservative government has cut international aid by one third since 2020, in part because of the rolling economic crisis it has presided over has hit the tax base, and in part because it believes its core right-wing vote has no desire to help foreigners.

Rwanda is the exception. The Conservatives are desperate to prevent that same right-wing vote revolting at the sight of unauthorised migrants landing on the Channel beaches. They know the arrivals make a mockery of Brexit’s promise to “take back control” of Britain’s borders, and that they must placate native anger or pay the electoral price.

Look at where that panic has led the UK. Covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine reversed the long decline in global extreme poverty. The World Bank said in March that since 2020 an extra 75 million people are living on US$2.15 a day or less at 2017 prices – its definition of poverty at its most extreme.

As temperatures rise and hunger grows, the UK is firing money into Rwanda, not to relieve suffering, but to reward a willing player in the game of state-sanctioned human trafficking. (Or of “off-shoring asylum seekers,” as the Conservatives’ Orwellian policy wonks call it.)

Yet, despite spending £140 million, the Home Office has failed to deport a single migrant. Nor are deportations likely to begin soon. On 29 June a majority of judges at the Court of Appeal declared the project unlawful. Rwanda's human rights record was so poor, forcing asylum seekers to live there risked subjecting them to torture or inhumane treatment. I would not count on the Supreme Court upholding the decision when the case finally reaches it. British judges are cautious men and women, and Conservative attacks on the judiciary have unnerved them. But even if the Supreme Court overturns the Court of Appeal verdict and lets the government have its way, the Rwandan project would still be an exercise in gesture politics. A brutal gesture, I grant you. But a gesture nevertheless.

About 45,000 migrants made the dangerous crossing to the UK last year. Even if the Supreme Court allows deportations, the Rwandan camps the UK taxpayers have funded can process the claims of a mere 500 occupants per year.

The government says it is the “message” threats of deportation sends not the numbers that matter. That message alone will deter people from trying to reach the UK through "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods". But the Home Office’s own impact assessment states that it is “not possible to estimate with precision the level of deterrence” the deportation threat will produce. There is no reputable research, but the best guess of the immigration lawyers I interviewed was that, if the threat of deportation was faint, then it would have little or no deterrent value.

Government documents revealed in court discovery processes added to the sense that this nasty piece of political trickery would end in failure. To the surprise of no one who knows Rwanda, civil servants privately told ministers that the “fraud risk is very high” because the UK was paying so much money upfront.

And so it is. But what caught my eye was a warning on 10 February 2021 from the UK high commissioner to Rwanda that Britain should not do a deal with a regime in Kigali that faced accusations of pressing refugees into its army and sending them into the DRC.

The UK’s current high commissioner to Rwanda, Omar Daair, is very careful indeed not to offend his political masters by raising these concerns in public today. Instead, he talks as if the UK and Rwanda are engaged in a humanitarian exercise to “treat vulnerable people correctly” and ensure that they “are given access to all their rights.”

The prime minister sells the same line. In May Rishi Sunak welcomed Paul Kagame to Downing Street and boasted that the UK and Rwanda were “leading the way” on global migration challenges.

The PR would be hard to take in normal circumstances. But given that Rwanda is engaged in a war of aggression in the eastern DRC, it is unforgivable. Rwanda is not just receiving British money. The bargain cuts both ways and, in return for going along with Sunak’s plans, Rwanda has bought British silence.

The US can speak plainly. The Biden administration is not harbouring the cruel fantasy that it can dump unwanted migrants into central Africa. It is therefore free to condemn Rwandan aggression and its support for its proxy army, the M23 group.

On 19 June, the US State Department reiterated its call for Kagame to immediately remove Rwandam Defense Force troops from Congolese territory. “We also call on Rwanda to immediately cease support for the UN- and US-sanctioned M23 armed group, which the [UN] Group of Experts has documented committing multiple violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses, including rapes and summary executions of civilians.”

The UK can only mouth vague generalities because the Rwandan deportation project has corrupted British foreign policy. The former Conservative foreign minister Justine Greening had the independence of spirit to say as much when she told the BBC that the need to force through a deal on asylum seekers meant that the UK was “downgrading” concerns about Rwanda’s complicity in humanitarian crimes.

There is no better guide to the regime the UK is appeasing than Michela Wrong, one of the great foreign correspondents of our time. Her last book Do Not Disturb describes how in the early 2000s guilt-ridden politicians in the west fawned over Kagame as a national saviour after his Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) drove from power the Hutu extremists who slaughtered around 800,000 Tutsis as the UN looked on. Tony Blair called him a “visionary leader,” even as the RPF faced its own accusations of war crimes, and Kagame locked up political opponents and sent his forces to seize Congolese mineral wealth. His excuse has always been that genocidal Hutu militias found sanctuary in the failed Congolese state, and Rwanda must hunt them down.

“He has been playing the card incessantly of late,” Wrong says today. “Aside from Kagame loyalists, however, almost no one buys this tired line. Rwanda’s unacknowledged exploits in Congo have long since ceased to be about self-defence or even revenge. They are intended, instead, to assert hegemonic dominance over Rwanda’s neighbours and guarantee access to the natural resources of a vast region that has been only fitfully governed since President Mobutu Sese Seko [the Congolese president] fled into exile.”

Kagame is reminding the leaders of neighbouring countries of his “readiness and capacity to destabilize the entire region if any attempt is made to leave him out of the loop. ‘Ignore me at your peril’ is the subtext of the insurgency.”

I hear British ministers and diplomats ask why African countries do not condemn Putin’s invasion of Russia’s neighbour. I never hear them ask why the UK cannot condemn Rwanda for invading its neighbour. The touch of insanity their policies have incubated is driving them and this country into a dark and disgraceful place.

