Ballet is the art form Russia made its own, and the Bolshoi is the most acclaimed ballet company in the world. In 2017, composer Ilya Demutsky and choreographer Yuri Possokhov created a ballet to honour Rudolf Nureyev for the Bolshoi. The tribute appeared natural. Nureyev was arguably Russia’s finest male dancer.

He was also gay. I mention this because, as far as the current rulers of Russia are concerned, Nureyev’s sexual orientation is all that matters about him. It means that Nureyev was barely a true Russian at all, but a man corrupted by a “Western” perversion.

In 2017, the Bolshoi was not afraid to deal with Nureyev’s sexuality. Putin and the ultra-nationalist movement have changed all that. They forced the Bolshoi to drop the production from its repertoire because, as Vladimir Urin, general director of the Bolshoi explained, the work promoted “non-traditional values.” In the name of defending Russian values, Russia, or rather the faction that now controls it, can no longer honour one of Russia’s greatest dancers.

The Bolshoi buckled because it believed the portrayal of Nureyev’s homosexuality violated Putin’s law of November 2022 making it illegal for anyone to promote same-sex relationships or suggest that non-heterosexual orientations are “normal.”

I have written before about fascism with Russian characteristics and how it has placed LGBT+ people at the centre of a conspiracy theory.

Like a drummer pickling up a beat, the regime portrays homosexuality as an alien, Western threat to Russian culture with ever increasing volume.

During Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution in February 2014, Russian state-sponsored media sought to discredit the aspirations of Ukrainian protesters for integration with the European Union, by claiming that the demonstrations were organised by “nationalists, anti-Semites, neo-Nazis, and homosexuals.” They warned about same-sex marriage being imposed on Ukraine, if the country joined the EU, and referred to the movement as “Gayromaidan.”

Speaking in the Kremlin on 30 September 2022, Putin showed how anti-western conspiracy theory could provide a justification for atrocity. He explained his invasion by declaring that Ukraine was not an independent country, but a puppet state, whose “real masters” lay in the “dictatorship of the Western elites”.

And what do these elites want? They want a “complete denial of humanity [and] the overthrow of faith and traditional values.” They want nothing less than “outright Satanism,” which would manifest itself in the imposition of sexual diversity. Have they gone completely insane? Do we really want ... it drilled into children in our schools ... that there are supposedly genders besides women and men?”

The parallels with the role of Jews in fascist conspiracy theory are too obvious to labour.

Returning to his theme in February 2023, on the first anniversary of the invasion, Putin said that the West has “sought to destroy our traditional values and force on us their false values that would erode us.” He tied sexuality to a foreign threat and made Russia’s LGBT+ people the enemy within.

“Look what [the Western elites] are doing to their own people,” he said in his bureaucrat’s drone. “It is all about the destruction of the family, of cultural and national identity, perversion and abuse of children, including paedophilia, all of which are declared normal…We will protect our children from degradation and degeneration.”

The useful concept of “Occidentalism” has nagged away at the back of my mind throughout the Ukraine crisis. It accuses dictatorial movements of constructing a negative and simplified image of the West, as surely as Edward Said’s immensely more successful ideas about Orientalism accused Western scholars of constructing stereotyped, and demeaning conceptions of Arab and Asian cultures.

To the extent that it was ever popular, Occidentalism was popularised by Ian Buruma, who went on to edit the New York Review of Books, and the Israeli philosopher Avishai Margalit, who published Occidentalism: The West in the Eyes of its Enemies during the war on terror in 2004.

They analysed a succession of beliefs and prejudices. Occidentalism is the hatred of modernity. The ideas that fly round the globe have their roots in Europe at the beginning of the counter-Enlightenment and the reaction against the French Revolution. Often, they are unexceptional. Formerly colonised peoples have every reason to reject the culture of their colonisers. Most of us at some point have been repelled by the materialism and alienation modernity can produce. Occidentalism turns lethal when it becomes the ideology of ultra-reactionary movements, as it did in the case of Russian nationalists from the 19th century on, Japanese militarists and German Nazis in the 1930s, and radical Islam. Occidentalist ideas can persist like anthrax spores in the soil. The European Counter-Enlightenment of the 1790s has been reborn in Hungary and, in a trans-Atlantic transplant, in the Trump movement in the US.

The belief that modernisation was sexually corrupting the purity of heroic peoples was always present. You heard it in Putin’s speeches when he talked of protecting “children from degradation and degeneration,” and in QAnon. But you also heard it in the last requests of Mohamed Atta. Before destroying the Twin Towers in the Babylon of New York, the 9/11 hijacker stipulated that after his death, “The one who will wash my body shall wear gloves so that my genital parts should not be touched. I don’t want pregnant women or a person who is not clean to come and say goodbye to me. “

Modernity was also seen as a corruption of the human spirit. The Western materialistic, market-driven society denied oneness and wholeness. Its emphasis on individual rights was at the expense of the nation, or volk or umma: the organic community, which gave real meaning to the lives of its members, that an atomised and ultimately alienating focus on invented freedoms could never offer.

Buruma and Margalit concluded that, “The Occident, as defined by its enemies, is seen as a threat not because it offers an alternative system of values, let alone a different route to Utopia. It is a threat because its promises of material comfort, individual freedom and the dignity of unexceptional lives deflate all Utopian pretensions. The anti-heroic, anti-Utopian nature of Western liberalism is the greatest enemy of religious radicals, priest-kings, and collective seekers after purity and heroic salvation.”

You can perhaps guess why “Occidentalism” never really took off as a concept. Even in unremarkable years academia has a bias towards criticism of the West rather than of the West’s enemies. But 2004 was a terrible year for Buruma and Margalit to publish. The War or Terror was sinking into quagmires in Iraq and Afghanistan. US troops were torturing prisoners. The neo-liberal order was creaking and about to collapse. Filled with guilt and repulsion, even sane liberals had a desperate desire to believe that the West was responsible for all the woes of the world.

The concept strikes me as worth preserving nevertheless, particularly in Buruma and Margalit’s version that emphasises its roots in Europe, and how it can be used as easily by white imperial powers, such as Russia, against dissidents they hate, such as Nureyev, as by fascistic movements in the formerly colonised world.

It helps us put Putinism in context. Every historian commentating on Ukraine points us to the Slavophile invention of the Russian soul. The belief that Moscow is the Third Rome and will save the world from corruption whether the world wants Russia to save it or not. Opposition to the barrenness of Western materialism features prominently in Russian Occidentalism, as does Dostoyevsky’s worship of peasant credulity and suspicion of intelligence – repackaged today as hatred of the liberal elite. These are not specifically Russian phenomena but permanent features of reactionary thinking

Now Russia’s is making LGBT+ people the prime exemplar of the soulless, rootless, cosmopolitanism of the fashion-addicted West, and one wonders where that will end.

Writing in Foreign Policy, Johanna Chisholm quotes Emil Edenborg, an associate professor of gender studies at Stockholm University. He has tracked sexual politics in Russia throughout the 21st century, and says that Putin’s anti-LGBT+ stance and rhetoric have only become more radical. “You can clearly see from 2020 how it really becomes a fixation. When [Putin] speaks, especially when he talks about the war in Ukraine, there is almost always a portion dedicated to ‘traditional values,’” explained Edenborg, adding that Putin’s rhetoric can at times “border on the genocidal.”

That’s not a word to use lightly. But it remains a matter of record that just days before Putin’s tanks rolled across the border in February 2022, Russian analysts noted that the military would carry out targeted attacks on dissidents and sexual minorities if Kyiv fell. In a November 2022 report, the Ukrainian human rights organization Nash Svit said it had uncovered at least 10 cases where LGBT+ Ukrainians living under Russian occupation in the country’s east had been targeted in anti-gay attacks, which included accusations of rape, sexual violence, imprisonment, assault, theft, and attempted murder.

A familiar Occidentalist critique of liberalism is that is too lacking in heroism, and too concerned with individual rights, to defend itself . The Russian invasion of Ukraine will determine if the critique is right. Putin certainly counted on the West buckling. So far, and I am glad to say, it is standing firm.

