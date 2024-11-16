A few days ago, after being sworn to secrecy, I was given a password to a site where I watched a striking, relevant, and superbly acted film, directed by Roman Polanski, and based on the work of Robert Harris.

You would like to see it, too, I hear you say.

You can’t.

It has been effectively banned throughout the English-speaking world.

The story of why we cannot watch any part of An Officer and a Spy beyond the trailer (below) shows the extent of the neuroticism cancel culture has brought.

A few days ago, in the suburban surroundings of the Phoenix cinema in Finchley, north London, a major film by a great director that positively hums with contemporary relevance received its first, and by the looks of it, only showing in the English-speaking world.