Tom Stoppard died today aged 88 – which, as a lover of cricket, he would be the first to say was a decent innings.

In his first play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, he wrote

“Dying is not romantic, and death is not a game which will soon be over...Death is not anything...death is not...It’s the absence of presence, nothing more...the endless time of never coming back...a gap you can’t see, and when the wind blows through it, it makes no sound...”

Except that, in case of Tom Stoppard, the wind brings back the sound of his words to echo around us.

He was the greatest English playwright of my lifetime, and I have followed his work since I was a teenager.

Like me, he wanted to be a journalist. He wasn’t cut out for it – and if you want to say the same about me, I must warn you that only paid subscribers can access the comment section.

The story goes that the editor of the London Evening Standard interviewed him in the 1960s for the job of political correspondent.

“Are you interested in politics, Mr Stoppard?” “Indeed I am” “So then can you tell me the name of the prime minister?” “I said I was interested,” said Stoppard, “not that I was obsessed!”

So many of his words echo down the decades. In our age of strongmen gerrymandering elections, I think of this from Jumpers

“It’s not the voting that’s democracy, it’s the counting.”

Or as Jeff Bezos emasculates the Washington Post and Rupert Murdoch goes on and on, this exchange from Night and Day sums up all my contradictory emotions about journalism.

Milne: No matter how imperfect things are, if you’ve got a free press everything is correctable, and without it everything is concealable.

Ruth: I’m with you on the free press. It’s the newspapers I can’t stand.

Like me Stoppard came from a Jewish background and like me he was completely assimilated. Again like me, as he grew older he became ever more aware of his Jewishness and ever more worried about the resurgence of antisemitism.

In what will probably turn out to be his last play Leopoldstadt tells the story of a Jewish family living in Vienna as the fascist threat rises. A character sums up the persistence of antisemitism as succinctly as anyone ever has.

“A Jew can be a great composer. He can be the toast of the town. But he can’t not be a Jew”

I will leave you with this terrific TV play from 1977 (free to watch on YouTube above).

Stoppard set Professional Foul in communist controlled Czechoslovakia (as it was back in the day). The hero is wholly unheroic: a British philosophy don attending an academic conference where everyone pretends that the communist dictatorship does not exist.

Much though he hates doing it, the professor finds that he must choose to make a small stand against tyranny,

I don’t need to labour its relevance in the 2020s when so many bend the knee and bite their tongues before monsters in power. The only stands they make are to stand on their heads and abandon all their previous commitments to liberal democracy.

If you have a few hours to spare, this play, and indeed every other Stoppard play, is well worth rewatching.

